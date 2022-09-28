ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

FDOT Announces I-75 Closure Due to Rising River

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. In an abundance of caution, officials closed down I-75 because of water rising from the Myakkahatchee Creek which runs under the interstate. Water has also appeared on a bridge and could effect the structure of it. Structural engineers are currently on site and are monitoring the water levels until it goes down.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Punta Gorda, FL
Click10.com

Aerial video shows Hurricane Ian damage in Matlacha

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s fury destroyed the bridge connecting Matlacha, a small charming village in Lee County, to Pine Island and the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area. Aerial video shows residents using a slab to walk into what’s left of the area after Ian’s storm surge swallowed...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

SRQ Airport reopens, multiple flights cancelled

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota-Bradenton international Airport has reopened to the public but multiple flights have been cancelled. The airport closed Tuesday due to Hurricane Ian and had only been open for emergency response flights. Rick Piccolo told ABC7 Thursday that the airport was going to reopen Friday at 9:30 a.m., but urged individuals to check flights before arrival.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Wind Speeds#Collision Course#Punta#Hurricane Ian#Mph#Nne
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota to distribute water, food, ice and tarps

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will open four Neighborhood Points of Distribution to county residents who need water, ice, food or tarps due to Hurricane Ian. The sites will operate Saturday, Oct. 1, Sunday, Oct. 2 and Monday, Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

NB entrance ramp from I-75 at Jacaranda (Exit 193) closed

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The northbound I-75 entrance ramp at Jacaranda Blvd near Venice is closed. Florida Highway Patrol is telling us the ramp has been damaged and they are closing it due to corrosion. This is exit 193. Please find an alternate route,
VENICE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Mysuncoast.com

In the eye of the storm: Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thank you to all the viewers who have submitted videos to our Hurricane Ian gallery! If you are in a safe spot, please upload your photos here.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Ian, still a Cat 4, will pose threat to Atlantic coast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After making landfall in Coya Costa, Florida and causing dangerous storm surge, Hurricane Ian will make its trek across Florida, slowly moving back to the Atlantic. Storm surge warnings have been issues for the Carolinas. Winds will increase across the Suncoast through the afternoon and stay...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Sheriff: 2 hurricane-related deaths in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of Thursday evening, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed at least two hurricane-related deaths. The situation is still ongoing and numbers could climb, but as of 4:30 p.m. there are two confirmed fatalities related to Hurricane Ian. ABC7 will update this story as...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Man found after purple alert issued

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Purple Alert has been issued for a missing man in Sarasota. 20-year-old Norman Joseph Michael Shadd is 5-feet-7-inches-tall, weighs 140 lbs., has light brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen walking in the 2000 block of 6th Street in Sarasota around 11:30 a.m. He may be wearing a grey shirt and blue hospital pants. Shadd has autism and may need some additional assistance once located. If you come into contact with him, please dial 911 immediately so we can reconnect him with his family.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Millions without power as Ian weakens to Category 1

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian has now weakened to a Category 1 storm and will continue to weaken overnight. Between the Florida utility companies, it is estimated close to 2 million households are without power in the state. The storm is moving across Central Florida toward the Atlantic. In...
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

10 AM Update - Power being restored on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 10 AM Thursday, power has been restored to over 32,000 homes in Sarasota County, and over 28,000 people in Manatee County. Power is still out in most of Hardee, Desoto, Charlotte, and Lee counties. As Tropical Storm Ian moves into eastern Florida, some customers...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy