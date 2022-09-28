SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. In an abundance of caution, officials closed down I-75 because of water rising from the Myakkahatchee Creek which runs under the interstate. Water has also appeared on a bridge and could effect the structure of it. Structural engineers are currently on site and are monitoring the water levels until it goes down.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO