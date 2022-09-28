Read full article on original website
Charlotte County 911 lines seeing sporadic outages
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In Charlotte County 911 lines are working irregularly. If you are unable to reach 911 please use the following numbers :
Buildings leveled, boats flipped in Bonita Springs
There is total destruction any way you look in Bonita Springs, including boats lifted from docks and looking as if they are "parked" on dry land.
FDOT Announces I-75 Closure Due to Rising River
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. In an abundance of caution, officials closed down I-75 because of water rising from the Myakkahatchee Creek which runs under the interstate. Water has also appeared on a bridge and could effect the structure of it. Structural engineers are currently on site and are monitoring the water levels until it goes down.
Manatee County gas tracker shows open stations
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Government has provided a link that shows drivers’ open gas stations and their prices. Click the link below :
Aerial video shows Hurricane Ian damage in Matlacha
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s fury destroyed the bridge connecting Matlacha, a small charming village in Lee County, to Pine Island and the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area. Aerial video shows residents using a slab to walk into what’s left of the area after Ian’s storm surge swallowed...
Bradenton Police share pictures of damage after Hurricane Ian
BRADENTON, Fla. — Pictures posted by the Bradenton Police Department show the damage left behind after Hurricane Ian slammed into the west coast of Florida on Tuesday. The pictures show downed trees littering the streets, parts of buildings collapsed and boats that were overturned in the wind. One even...
Charlotte County, Fla. commissioner: ‘It’s pure devastation’
Charlotte County, Fla. Commissioner Bill Truex says the destruction in his community is a “mess.” “I was here for Charley, I was here for Irma, I will tell you that this is a Charley that has just hit the entire community,” Truex said.Sept. 30, 2022.
SRQ Airport reopens, multiple flights cancelled
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota-Bradenton international Airport has reopened to the public but multiple flights have been cancelled. The airport closed Tuesday due to Hurricane Ian and had only been open for emergency response flights. Rick Piccolo told ABC7 Thursday that the airport was going to reopen Friday at 9:30 a.m., but urged individuals to check flights before arrival.
Punta Gorda residents waiting for relief after Hurricane Ian rips through city
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – With many people in the Florida Gulf Coast area still without power, residents in Punta Gorda were working to rebuild the city after homes were badly damaged and boats were pushed by the storm surge of Hurricane Ian. On Friday, Local 10′s Jenise Fernandez spoke...
Sarasota to distribute water, food, ice and tarps
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will open four Neighborhood Points of Distribution to county residents who need water, ice, food or tarps due to Hurricane Ian. The sites will operate Saturday, Oct. 1, Sunday, Oct. 2 and Monday, Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:
Looters arrested following Hurricane Ian devastating Southwest Florida
Police arrested a group of looters on a devastated section of Fort Myers Beach on Thursday.
NB entrance ramp from I-75 at Jacaranda (Exit 193) closed
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The northbound I-75 entrance ramp at Jacaranda Blvd near Venice is closed. Florida Highway Patrol is telling us the ramp has been damaged and they are closing it due to corrosion. This is exit 193. Please find an alternate route,
In the eye of the storm: Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thank you to all the viewers who have submitted videos to our Hurricane Ian gallery! If you are in a safe spot, please upload your photos here.
Ian, still a Cat 4, will pose threat to Atlantic coast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After making landfall in Coya Costa, Florida and causing dangerous storm surge, Hurricane Ian will make its trek across Florida, slowly moving back to the Atlantic. Storm surge warnings have been issues for the Carolinas. Winds will increase across the Suncoast through the afternoon and stay...
Mother shares videos of Ian’s storm surge after staying in apartment near Naples beach
NAPLES, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s storm surge in Naples was so high a mother who was with her son, as her police officer husband worked, was prepared to break into a third-floor laundry room in her apartment building. Katie Harmling didn’t have to evacuate her second-floor apartment, or...
Sheriff: 2 hurricane-related deaths in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of Thursday evening, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed at least two hurricane-related deaths. The situation is still ongoing and numbers could climb, but as of 4:30 p.m. there are two confirmed fatalities related to Hurricane Ian. ABC7 will update this story as...
Man found after purple alert issued
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Purple Alert has been issued for a missing man in Sarasota. 20-year-old Norman Joseph Michael Shadd is 5-feet-7-inches-tall, weighs 140 lbs., has light brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen walking in the 2000 block of 6th Street in Sarasota around 11:30 a.m. He may be wearing a grey shirt and blue hospital pants. Shadd has autism and may need some additional assistance once located. If you come into contact with him, please dial 911 immediately so we can reconnect him with his family.
Millions without power as Ian weakens to Category 1
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian has now weakened to a Category 1 storm and will continue to weaken overnight. Between the Florida utility companies, it is estimated close to 2 million households are without power in the state. The storm is moving across Central Florida toward the Atlantic. In...
10 AM Update - Power being restored on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 10 AM Thursday, power has been restored to over 32,000 homes in Sarasota County, and over 28,000 people in Manatee County. Power is still out in most of Hardee, Desoto, Charlotte, and Lee counties. As Tropical Storm Ian moves into eastern Florida, some customers...
