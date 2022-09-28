Read full article on original website
Could cross-code star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck return to the NRL?
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was one of rugby league's elite players, but his move across to rugby union hasn't exactly been a seamless transition. The 29-year-old left the Warriors during the 2021 season to pursue his dream of playing for the All Blacks, and while he has donned the jumper on two occasions, it has seen him come off the bench.
NRL grand final 2022: What time is kick-off for Panthers vs. Eels?
We're quickly approaching this year's NRL grand final, with the Eels and Panthers to square off on Sunday. Here's what you need to know ahead of the game so you can time your pizza delivery order to perfection. What time does the NRL grand final kick off?. Kick-off for this...
NRL Grand Final 2022: Will Ray Warren be commentating the rugby league grand final?
Overshadowed by the battle of the west and the chance for Parramatta to break their premiership drought is this somewhat disconcerting fact: Ray Warren won’t be commentating. An NRL grand final without the voice of rugby league is very much the gluten-free pizza of the footy world: it’s perfectly...
The Dolphins sign former Gold Coast forward Herman Ese’ese on one-year deal
The Dolphins have added more depth to their forward pack with the signing of Herman Ese’ese on a one-year deal. The 28-year-old has seen his career stall after making the move to the Gold Coast Titans in 2021, playing just 16 times for the club since then. Ese’ese played...
