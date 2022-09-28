ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Could cross-code star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck return to the NRL?

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was one of rugby league's elite players, but his move across to rugby union hasn't exactly been a seamless transition. The 29-year-old left the Warriors during the 2021 season to pursue his dream of playing for the All Blacks, and while he has donned the jumper on two occasions, it has seen him come off the bench.
NRL grand final 2022: What time is kick-off for Panthers vs. Eels?

We're quickly approaching this year's NRL grand final, with the Eels and Panthers to square off on Sunday. Here's what you need to know ahead of the game so you can time your pizza delivery order to perfection. What time does the NRL grand final kick off?. Kick-off for this...
