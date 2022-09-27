Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Hurricane Ian could be Florida's costliest storm ever
Hurricane Ian may have caused as much as $47 billion in insured losses, according to the latest estimate, which could make it the most expensive storm in the state's history. CoreLogic, a research firm that estimates losses from natural disasters, released the estimate for damages as of Thursday night. The estimates combine insured losses through private insurance, which typically covers wind damage, and FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program that covers water damage.
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses. The death toll from the storm, one of the strongest hurricanes by wind speed to ever hit the U.S., grew to nearly three dozen, with deaths reported from Cuba, Florida and North Carolina. The storm weakened Saturday as it rolled into the mid-Atlantic, but not before it washed out bridges and piers, hurdled massive boats into buildings onshore and sheared roofs off homes, leaving hundreds of thousands without power. At least 35 people were confirmed dead, including 28 people in Florida mostly from drowning but others from Ian’s tragic aftereffects. An elderly couple died after their oxygen machines shut off when they lost power, authorities said. As of Saturday, more than 1,000 people had been rescued from flooded areas along Florida’s southwestern coast alone, Daniel Hokanson, a four-star general and head of the National Guard, told The Associated Press while airborne to Florida.
Clayton News Daily
Behind the blackout triggered by Hurricane Fiona is a long-embattled history of Puerto Rico's weak and outdated electrical grid
Less than two weeks after Hurricane Fiona made landfall on Puerto Rico, triggering an islandwide blackout for 1.5 million customers, power has been restored to 84% of residents, officials said. Fiona hit the US territory as a Category 1 storm September 18, dropping record rainfall, unleashing mudslides, flooding neighborhoods and...
Clayton News Daily
Lack of flood disclosure laws is putting home buyers at risk as extreme storms become more frequent
It was a bright, sunny day, but Jackie Jones was still overwhelmed with anxiety at the prospect of rain. "It's psychologically traumatic for me because I'm on constant alert — waiting, dreading the next rainfall," Jones said. When the 59-year-old bought her southeast Georgia home four years ago, she had no idea how much the weather forecast would affect her.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clayton News Daily
Florida expects flooding for days in Ian's wake as the Sunshine State and the Carolinas turn to recovery
Floridians are still dealing with major flooding Saturday and likely will for days as they try to recover from deadly Hurricane Ian, expected to be the most expensive storm in the Sunshine State's history. At least 65 people are believed to have died because of Ian in Florida alone, and...
Delays, detours and panic: I-75 closure leaves motorists scrambling for a way home
NORTH PORT — For several hours Saturday afternoon, North Port City Commissioner Debbie McDowell stood sentry on Price Boulevard. With Interstate 75 closed because of the risk of flooding, drivers heading north were being rerouted by GPS systems along Price Boulevard in North Port. That would take them over a small bridge with damage from Hurricane Ian that could not be seen from a car.
Clayton News Daily
Amazon Addresses New Tech's Security Concerns
With all the changes going on in the world, it's no surprise that many people still don't trust new technology. Nearly half of Baby Boomers (47%) are very concerned about data privacy on their mobile phones, according to recent survey data. Compare that to just 28% of Gen Z and it's clear that some things never change.
Comments / 0