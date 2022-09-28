Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
Amid increase in youth shooting deaths, Utah pediatricians push for tougher gun laws
SALT LAKE CITY — What happened over the summer is hard to talk about, but 8-year-old Kael Ellington can sum it up in one word. One day in June, he recalled, a blast of dust and glass filled the living room of his family’s Salt Lake City home, and something flew past his cheek. His dad was out getting the mail and returned to find a bullet hole behind the couch where he usually sits while his son plays video games.
kslnewsradio.com
Eviction filings on the rise in Utah, compared to this time last year
SALT LAKE CITY — Eviction filings for the first six months of this year have increased by 46% over the same time in 2021, according to the Rental Housing Association of Utah. Despite the increase in evictions, RHAU says the evictions remain below pre-pandemic levels. The reason for the...
kjzz.com
Utah housing advocate worries evictions will keep rising amid sky-high rents
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Evictions in the state of Utah are rising. Filings during the first six months of the year were up about 46 percent over the same period in 2021, according to data tracked by the Rental Housing Association of Utah. However, evictions are still down about 17 percent compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the data.
deseret.com
The Senior Expo is Back and Better Than Ever!
The free Senior Expo is back and up to full speed for 2022. The annual Senior Expos are your opportunity to get answers and explore activities to empower seniors to live healthy lives with balanced wellbeing. We have assembled the best companies and brightest individuals in each location for the two-day events. This is a great opportunity for seniors to engage with each other and get to know some of the truly amazing experts in the senior services field. This is also an amazing opportunity for a one-stop-shop to learn about your Medicare options as open enrollment begins.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utah Wildlife Board approves fishing regulation changes and other amendments
UTAH — The Utah Wildlife Board approved changes recommended by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR) for the 2023-2024 fishing regulations on Thursday. In addition to fishing, amendments to […]
Fighting food insecurity in Utah
UTAH (ABC4) – One in 10 U.S. homes now face food insecurity, and the White House is planning to provide more children with free school meals and EBT benefits to more children and expand SNAP to fight food insecurity nationwide. Utah is not immune. No Kid Hungry reports that 16 percent of children in the state come […]
KSLTV
Silicon Slopes Summit: Gov. Cox praises tech industry
SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox praised the tech industry for what its doing for the state and called on tech workers to do more Friday, during day two of Silicon Slopes Summit. Governor Cox was among many speakers, which included Steve Young and a list of tech...
KSLTV
As the 2022 water year comes to a close, how did Utah fare?
SALT LAKE CITY — Laura Haskell finds it difficult to describe the 2022 water year because it has been all over the place. The water year, which began in October 2021, started out very strong, leaving Utah’s snowpack — the amount of water held in the snow that falls in the state’s mountains — well above average heading into the actual 2022 calendar year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
The number of Utah kids and teens dying by gunfire hit a record high in 2020
WEST JORDAN — Bry Hansen keeps reminders of his son close by. Jake Hansen's dog plays in the yard and his car's parked in the driveway. But it's been almost a year since the teenager has thrown a ball for his pitbull, Ace, or cruised around the neighborhood. Jake,...
ksl.com
Meta announces mega expansion to Facebook data center in Utah
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Facebook parent company Meta announced a mega expansion to its massive Eagle Mountain data center build-out on Friday. Meta already has five buildings constructed on the site, a few miles south of Eagle Mountain's city center, comprising 2.4 million square feet of space that houses data storage and processing equipment for the world's biggest social media platform.
Missing in Utah: Family of Dylan Rounds continued to be left out of investigation
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Authorities won’t relinquish their investigation of Dylan Rounds. The 19-year-old disappeared on Memorial Day weekend. He was operating his farm in Lucin in western Box Elder County. The mother of Dylan Rounds claimed authorities with Box Elder told her they will not turn the case to another agency to […]
ksl.com
Utah reports 1,881 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths over past week
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,881 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths over the past week. The daily average for new cases was just under 269. Most of the newly confirmed deaths did not occur over the past seven days, according to the data.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronic Wasting Disease remains a concern for Utah 2022 deer season
UTAH — Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) has wreaked havoc on deer populations for multiple years in the U.S. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR) continues taking the disease seriously […]
kjzz.com
Utah proposal under consideration would add fee to food, Amazon deliveries
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new proposal under consideration on Utah’s Capitol Hill could bring a new retail delivery fee to help pay for the state’s growing transportation needs. The fee was unveiled during a meeting Wednesday morning of Utah’s Unified Economic Opportunity Commission, which is...
kjzz.com
Gondola opponents question timing of UTA reduced bus service announcement
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (KUTV) — An advocacy group is raising questions about why Utah Transit Authority bus service up the canyons is set to be cut this winter, and why that announcement came right during the public comment period for a proposed gondola. UTA announced this week limited...
KSLTV
Two members of Utah Task Force 1 help in aftermath of hurricane Ian
WEST JORDAN, Utah – As the east coast continues to battle Tropical Storm Ian, two members of Utah Task Force 1 are in Florida assisting FEMA with urban search and rescue logistics. Captain Keith Bevan and Embret Fossom were initially deployed to Puerto Rico on September 17th to assist...
midutahradio.com
New Fee Proposed In Utah
(Salt Lake City, UT) — It looks like Utahans might have to pay another fee when ordering deliveries. On Wednesday, Utah’s Unified Economic Opportunity Commission unveiled the proposed fee, which could be added to all sorts of deliveries, including food and Amazon ones. Governor Spencer Cox said the fee, if implemented, would fund the state’s growing transportation needs.
How concerned are Utahns about getting COVID-19? Here’s what a new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll found
More than two-thirds of Utahns aren’t concerned about getting COVID-19, a new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll found, even though the public is being warned a new coronavirus wave is coming this fall.
Herald-Journal
Candidate forum/Utah House District 4: It’s time for a new voice in the Utah Legislature
I’m Patrick Belmont. I’m a university educator and a dad. I’m a scientist studying water, climate, and agriculture. As your Representative in the Utah Legislature I’ll act as your voice on the issues that matter. It’s time to have a water scientist in our Legislature. Special...
Missing in Utah: The search for Shane Strong takes to the water
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The search for Shane Strong intensified when a national dive team joined the hunt this week. It was nearly a year ago that Strong disappeared in Ogden. To date, publicity about his disappearance has gone nowhere. However, it has received the attention of Adventures with Purpose, an Oregon based diving team. “We’ve […]
Comments / 0