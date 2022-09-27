Read full article on original website
Dental365 partners with New Jersey practice
New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Dental365 added a New Jersey dental practice to expand its network. The DSO partnered with Woodland Park Dental Associates, based in Woodland Park, according to the Sept. 27 news release. The practice is led by Jeffrey Ruggiero, DMD. With the addition, Dental365 now has 19 locations...
American Association of Endodontists endorses medical loss ratio ballot initiative in Massachusetts
The American Association of Endodontists has joined other organizations supporting a November ballot initiative in Massachusetts that would ask voters if the state should establish a medical loss ratio for dental payers. If passed, dental insurance companies would be required to spend at least 83 percent of premium dollars on...
Tend opens 1st Tennessee dental office
Tend, a tech-focused dental company, opened a new office in Nashville — its first location in Tennessee. Nashville is the fifth city to be added to Tend's national presence, according to a Sept. 28 news release. The company's corporate headquarters are in Nashville, along with more than 100 of...
