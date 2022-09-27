ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
beckersdental.com

Dental365 partners with New Jersey practice

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Dental365 added a New Jersey dental practice to expand its network. The DSO partnered with Woodland Park Dental Associates, based in Woodland Park, according to the Sept. 27 news release. The practice is led by Jeffrey Ruggiero, DMD. With the addition, Dental365 now has 19 locations...
CONNECTICUT STATE
beckersdental.com

Tend opens 1st Tennessee dental office

Tend, a tech-focused dental company, opened a new office in Nashville — its first location in Tennessee. Nashville is the fifth city to be added to Tend's national presence, according to a Sept. 28 news release. The company's corporate headquarters are in Nashville, along with more than 100 of...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy