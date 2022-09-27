As of 4:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, September 28, the majority of debris has been cleared from Gastineau Avenue and the road is open to traffic. Clearance work began today at 8:00 a.m and resulted in approximately 15 truckloads of material debris cleared from the site. Debris remaining alongside the right of way will be cleared tomorrow; work will begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. and is anticipated to be complete no later than 10:00 a.m. The public is asked to minimize traffic on Gastineau Avenue during this time to ensure safety and allow clearance work to be completed as swiftly and smoothly as possible.

JUNEAU, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO