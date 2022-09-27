Read full article on original website
New Public Hours for CBJ Treasury (Cash and Sales Tax Offices)
New Public Hours for CBJ Treasury (Cash and Sales Tax Offices) Starting September 19, 2022, CBJ’s Cash Office and Sales Tax Office in City Hall will limit public in-person service hours to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice. Like many organizations, the CBJ Finance...
Gastineau Avenue Reopened to Traffic
As of 4:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, September 28, the majority of debris has been cleared from Gastineau Avenue and the road is open to traffic. Clearance work began today at 8:00 a.m and resulted in approximately 15 truckloads of material debris cleared from the site. Debris remaining alongside the right of way will be cleared tomorrow; work will begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. and is anticipated to be complete no later than 10:00 a.m. The public is asked to minimize traffic on Gastineau Avenue during this time to ensure safety and allow clearance work to be completed as swiftly and smoothly as possible.
Kaxdigoowu Héen Dei (Brotherhood Bridge Trail) Montana Creek Bridge Closed Due to Risk of Structural Failure
Kaxdigoowu Héen Dei (Brotherhood Bridge Trail) Montana Creek Bridge Closed Due to Risk of Structural Failure. The Montana Creek pedestrian bridge on the Kaxdigoowu Héen Dei (Brotherhood Bridge Trail) is closed effective immediately due to risk of structural failure. An inspection today, September 28, revealed damage to the...
