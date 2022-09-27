Read full article on original website
kaskaskia.edu
Local CEO Programs visit Kaskaskia College
Recently, students from Little Egypt CEO, Bond County CEO, Clinton County CEO, and Fayette County CEO visited Kaskaskia College to participate in a business-focused activity led by KC Culinary Arts Coordinator Chef Robert Rhymes and KC Assistant Professor of Business Connor Pollmann. For the activity, participants were split into small...
kaskaskia.edu
KC Engineering students gather for highway trash pickup
Kaskaskia College engineering students completed an annual trash pickup along their adopted stretch of Highway 50 between Shattuc and Sandoval on September 22. KC campus police assisted with the effort by helping control traffic along the highway during the pickup time. The engineering students picked up around 20 bags of trash in two hours.
