Walmart will ban shoppers from an everyday practice that could hit millions of customers with a hidden fee
WALMART will soon ban shoppers from an everyday practice that could hit millions of customers with a hidden fee. The multinational retail corporation announced a major policy change that will require shoppers to bring their own bags to stores in specific states. And customers who are unaware of the policy,...
I was ‘ripped off’ at the Walmart self-checkout – Here’s how I lost money and it’s part of a disturbing trend
A WALMART patron said he was "ripped off" by one of the store's self-checkout when the scanner overcharged him. Customer Paul Trundy claims the scanner at a local Walmart in Denver, Colorado, overcharged him for a box of tea and a can of salmon during his latest visit. The salmon...
I’m an ex-Kroger employee – there’s a major mistake shoppers are making at self-checkout and it will get them in trouble
AN ex-Kroger employee has revealed the major mistake shoppers are making at self-checkouts. The former worker took to Reddit to reveal what shoppers are doing wrong and how it could get them in trouble. After a customer complained about being stopped at a Kroger's exit for the sixth time, the...
These 14 Jobs Pay $20-Plus per Hour -- and Are Hiring Like Crazy
Looking for an entry-level job with a decent starting wage? Check these out!
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
Kroger pilots new device which will mean end of the self-checkout as we know it
KROGER has rolled out a new device across its stores that could mean the end of the self-checkout as we know it. Customers have the option of using a KroGo cart – a buggy that comes with a built-in camera. Shoppers can put their reusable grocery bags or buy...
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
6 Remote Jobs That Pay $200K and Up
It used to be that high-salary employees were expected to be on site if they wanted to earn $100,000, $150,000 or even $200,000 or more -- but those days are in the history books. In life after the...
Walmart expected to launch huge payment update in weeks – it’ll make it easier for shoppers and workers
WALMART shoppers can soon expect a new payment option as the world's largest retailer is set to trial bank accounts. One, a fintech company backed by Walmart, is expected to introduce checking accounts in the coming weeks. These will be available to thousands of employees and a select group of...
We quit our jobs to take our side hustle full time – there are 5 items you may own that could earn you thousands a month
MILLIONS of Americans have turned to side hustles as a way of making extra cash amid the cost of living crisis. Entrepreneurial couples have quit their jobs to pursue their side hustle full time while others have raked in thousands of dollars by renting out features such as their backyard pool.
Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl’s to make major multi-million dollar changes to stores – how your shopping will change
RETAILERS such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl's are making major multi-million dollar changes to stores, which could affect your shopping. These changes are a major increase in investment and will improve customer service, like shelves being restocked quicker at Walmart and improved pickup services. Amazon is among the biggest...
Kroger introduces brand new way to use self checkout but warns shoppers what they need to do to avoid any extra drama
KROGER has introduced a new tool that changes how shoppers use the self-checkout. The major retailer first piloted the KroGo cart in the fall of 2020 – a buggy that comes with in-built technology. Customers scan and put the items in the cart as they go up and down...
Walmart & Kroger shoppers caught doing a ‘switcheroo’ at the self-checkout are at risk of arrest & even jail time
WALMART and Kroger shoppers that are caught swapping the barcodes of items at the self-checkout risk arrest and could even face jail time. The tactic, known as a “switcheroo”, involves customers peeling the sticker off a cheap product and putting it over the pricing label of something more expensive.
Huge Walmart changes are leaked in memo and it could mean price rises for millions even when it’s the store’s fault
MILLIONS of Walmart customers who shop online could face paying more, according to a leaked memo. A document, seen by Business Insider, has suggested shoppers may have to pay for substitute groceries they receive when a particular product is unavailable. Walmart customers were previously shielded if their item wasn’t available....
ADDING MULTIMEDIA Market Basket Bests Aldi as Top Grocery Retailer for Inflationary Times, dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Finds
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- dunnhumby, the global leader in customer data science, today released a special edition of its Retailer Preference Index (RPI), a comprehensive nationwide study of the $1 trillion U.S. grocery market, examining which grocers are winning customers as the economy falters. Market Basket bested Aldi and third-placed Winco as the top-ranked grocer during inflationary times. Grocery Outlet and Save A Lot rounded out the top five due to their superior ability to save customers money at a time when this matters more than ever. The next five retailers in the top ten are Lidl (6), Dollar General (7), Food4LessFoodsCo (8), Family Dollar (9), and Military Commissaries (10). The dunnhumby RPI: Special Inflation Edition was released today as part of Thedunnhumby Quarterly: a strategic market analysis of key retail themes, with the latest edition focused on consumers’ reaction to rising grocery prices.
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Holiday hiring slows down: Retailers adding fewer seasonal jobs
Retailers are approaching holiday hiring with caution, adding fewer temporary workers than last year as they brace for a smaller bump from this year's shopping season. Why it matters: At least half a million people relied on seasonal retail jobs in 2021, according to the National Retail Federation. Driving the...
Kroger introduces ‘more robust’ self-checkout at 1,700 stores with a ‘gentle nudge’ to avoid you being wrongly arrested
KROGER has rolled out new technology in thousands of its stores that's designed to make the self-checkout more robust. Developers revealed the new AI-powered checkouts will give shoppers a “gentle nudge” if they make an unintentional error while scanning their groceries. More than 75 per cent of errors...
protocol.com
Amazon just expanded a risky fintech product to more warehouse workers
Amazon announced pay raises and the rollout of new benefit programs to warehouse employees Wednesday. But one of those products may pose increased risks to the company’s most precarious workers: the expanded rollout of Amazon’s Anytime Pay Program. The program, first announced in October 2020, allows employees to...
Sam's Club Membership Fee Increasing
Inflation is increasing the cost of living in America. Brands are shrinking the packages of everyday items. Meanwhile, other firms are raising the price of new products. All these measures help corporations cope with the high costs of production. To mitigate costs, Sam's Club is hiking the cost of its membership. This move has caused people to look into ways of shopping without being a member.
