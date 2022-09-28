Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 45-12 win over Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How Ohio State’s offense showed ‘big play capability’ in 45-12 win over Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Ohio State aims to maintain standards in first matchup with Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Smith-Njigba to be evaluated throughout week before Arkansas State gameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kait 8
Institution announces $2.6 million investment into several Northeast Arkansas projects
CLARKSDALE, Ms. (KAIT) – There are some ongoing projects in Northeast Arkansas that will be getting the extra help they need. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Delta Regional Authority announced an investment of $2,674,232 to help boost economic development and improve the quality of life for Arkansas communities and residents.
Kait 8
Democratic Senate candidate worried about after-school programs amid petition
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After-school programs may be on the chopping block with a new petition to possibly cut the funding for the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library in half. Now, a supporter of the library who is running for office is speaking out. Chenoa Summers said this petition will...
KATV
National Cold War Center receives $1.9 Million from the state of Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The state of Arkansas has provided the National Cold War Center with $1.9 million; the contribution will go to the ongoing efforts to make the Cold War Center a major Delta tourism destination. According to a news release, The $1.9 million came in August as...
From Arkansas to D.C.: Benton teen speaks at White House conference
On September 28th the White House held a conference over Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. Center Arkansas teen, Bella Crowe, was invited to the White House for the conference to give a youth perspective.
KTLO
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas
Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
Kait 8
Bill assistance still available for qualified Entergy Arkansas customers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Although the weather is cooling off, those still suffering from high utility bills because of this summer’s record-breaking temperatures can still get help. Entergy Arkansas bill assistance programs are still available for qualified customers, according to the electric company. For bills in July...
Kait 8
Missing trailer returned to A-State alumni association
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thanks to a report by Region 8 News, a missing Tailgate City staple has been returned just in time for A-State’s homecoming. On Sept. 22 we reported the Beta Psi chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity at Arkansas State University trailer was missing. According to...
KTLO
Rare new plant species found in Sharp County
A new species of plant found in only seven locations worldwide has been identified in Arkansas. Rock Creek Natural Area in Sharp County, a unit of the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission’s System of Natural Areas, is home to the newly discovered Stiletto Beaksedge (Rhynchospora stiletto). The plant’s discovery was published by researchers Claire M. Ciafré and Robert F. C. Naczi in Kew Bulletin, the official journal of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, located in London, England.
Kait 8
Checkers is coming to Paragould
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – For those craving a taste of the Checker Burger or the Baconzilla Burger in Greene County, you’re getting a chance!. On Friday, Sept. 30, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced there will be a new Checkers location near the corner of Highway 49 and Highway 412 across from Hardee’s and McDonald’s.
neareport.com
Ten A-State Students are Selected to Serve on 2022 Homecoming Court
JONESBORO – Students elected to Arkansas State University’s 2022 Homecoming Court were introduced Monday evening during the lip sync competition in the Reng Student Union. Online voting for queen and king will be Thursday. Winners will be announced during the Homecoming Court presentation ceremony Saturday at A-State’s game with University of Louisiana-Monroe in Centennial Bank Stadium.
Kait 8
School adds security measures to events
HAYTI, Mo. (KAIT) - A Southeast Missouri high school announced it would add security measures for those entering and attending events at its stadium and gym. The Hayti High School announced it would require those entering to be screened with metal detector wands. It also said it would not allow...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas rice producers give largest-ever donation to fight hunger
Thursday is National Rice Day, and Arkansas rice growers, millers and producers have donated a record amount of their crop to help fight hunger in the state. The state’s rice industry typically donates the first products of the harvest season to food banks, with this year’s donation to the Arkansas Foodbank coming in at 214,000 pounds or 1.6 million servings.
Final scores for Week 5 of Arkansas high school football
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkadelphia 54, Mena 7. North Sunflower Aca., Miss. 54, West Memphis Christian 8.
How to: Check your voter registration or register to vote in Arkansas
The November election is getting closer. Are you registered to vote? Have you checked? Early voting starts in October.
Kait 8
Area volunteers help with relief efforts in Florida
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The sounds of high winds and crashing water engulfed areas in Florida. Hurricane Ian left many in Florida without anything. It is usually said that after a storm comes the sun, but for Floridians, it was volunteers who arrived in droves. David Clayton is an American...
Kait 8
Craighead County Election Commission approves library issues for ballot
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the General Election just about one month away, some important decisions for Northeast Arkansas are being considered for the ballot. The Craighead County Election Commission met Thursday, Sept. 29 to approve the addition of two issues to the ballot. Amendments 30 and 38 under the...
KHBS
Five Arkansans make Forbes 400 richest Americans list
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Five Arkansans madethe 2022 Forbes list of the 400 richest people in America. Jim and Rob Walton, sons of Walmart founder Sam Walton are #10 and #12 on the list. Six other members of the Walmart family are on the new Forbes 400 list but live...
Kait 8
42nd Annual Blessed Sacrament Fall Festival to be held
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With fall in full swing, how about coming to a Jonesboro event to celebrate the leaves and cooler weather?. The Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church will be hosting its 42nd annual fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1107 East Highland.
nwahomepage.com
Good Day Shoutout – SPSF & Miss Arkansas
We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards and creating programs to make our community better and more. That’s why we want to give you a shoutout. First up a shoutout to the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas. The organization hosted an...
Kait 8
Estimates show $984M in AR marijuana sales by 2027, says TBP
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Modeling shows that Arkansas marijuana sales could reach $984 million in sales by 2027, with a tax gain of more than $260 million. Content partner Talk Business & Politics said that according to modeling from the Arkansas Economic Development Institute, voter approval in November of recreational marijuana could add $2.4 billion to the state’s economy over five full years of implementation and add up to 6,400 jobs by 2027.
