"I feel called by God": Moorhead School Board Candidate Nikki Pollock urges for increased parental involvement

wdayradionow.com
Community Organizer for Democratic NPL running for state representative in Fargo's District 10
(Fargo, ND) -- The New American Community Organizer for the North Dakota Democratic NPL is running for state representative in Fargo's District 10. "You know I came to Fargo when I didn't know much of English and went to school and in between I've worked in everything you can imagine. I worked in group homes taking care of our elders, I worked in schools with students who are at risk of dropping out," said Hamida Dakane.
valleynewslive.com
Grace period for free and reduced school lunches ending soon
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Public School District is reminding families that the grace period for free and reduced lunch is ending soon. Households that qualified during the 2021-22 school year have continued to receive those benefits at the beginning of this school year, but that grace period ends on October 8.
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota couple finds home in old Hunter school building
HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The old school building in Hunter, North Dakota has worn well, considering it dates back to the early 1900′s. It was in 1997 Northern Cass opened its doors down the road on Highway 26, combining all the schools in the area. For three years, the school house sat empty.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo trucker set to receive national award derailed by Hurricane Ian
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mike Hill’s not just a truck driver for Spartan Nash, he’s been a driver for them for nearly 4 decades. Over his 39 year career, Hill has driven nearly 4 million miles, delivered 250 million pounds of food and all without one single accident.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
10-01-22 America's Land Auctioneer
Kevin Pifer, America’s Land Auctioneer, is joined by veteran attorneys Jessica Foss and John Williams with the Fredrickson - Byron law firm in Fargo, North Dakota. Jessica and John share invaluable insight into the need for properly structuring your farm land operation and ownership entity, risk management strategies and Estate and Trust planning recommendations.
kfgo.com
Alexandria police chief believes they know who made ‘swatting’ calls
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent said he believes the ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Alexandria, Fergus Falls, and St. Paul last Wednesday came from a phone number IP address in Ethiopia. “We were able to capture the number that came in,” Kent...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakotans helping hurricane victims in Florida
FARGO - North Dakota joins the list of states sending supplies and personnel to stormed ravaged Florida. A Red Cross disaster team from Fargo left yesterday for Orlando which is a staging area for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Relief teams will probably be assigned to the southeast region for two or three weeks.
fargoinc.com
Hyperbaric Healing: Allan Luistro, MD & Nathan Swenson, NRP, Healing with Hyperbarics of North Dakota
While the technology and research are sophisticated, the idea behind Healing with Hyberbarics of North Dakota is simple: every cell in the human body needs oxygen. They offer tailored hyperbaric oxygen treatments where patients breathe 100% oxygen while the atmospheric pressure is increased. The increased oxygen promotes healing in injuries and inflamed tissues.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo truck driver may miss award ceremony due to hurricane
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo truck driver may miss an award ceremony in his honor because of Hurricane Ian. Mike Hill is set to be honored by Spartan Nash for their circle of excellence award. Hill has driven nearly four million miles during his career and has delivered 250 million pounds of food. Hill hasn't had a single accident during his nearly 40 years with the company. He was supposed to fly out to Orlando to receive the award tomorrow, but now those plans may be on hold.
thefmextra.com
Moorhead High School celebrates Homecoming Week
Elinneus Davis and Grace Perry were named Moorhead High School’s homecoming king and queen at coronation on Sept. 26. Grace Perry, daughter of Mike and Angie Perry, plays basketball and volleyball, is in the National Honor Society, and plays in Orchestra. She is also the treasurer for Key Club. Elinneus Davis, son of Susan Smith and Elinneus Davis, is on the Moorhead Football team.
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead City Council approves special assessments for people living near new underpass
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead City Council held a public hearing to decide on a solution to fund the remaining cost of the underpass project at SE Main Avenue and 20th/21st Street. After years of construction, the underpass opened in July. At the meeting on Monday, September...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man booked for murder
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is booked in the Cass County Jail awaiting formal charges, but details on the case remain scarce. 30-year-old Joshua Brooks was booked into jail on Sept. 27 shortly before 6 p.m. Cass County Jail records show he is being held on a violation of failing to pay a fine on a previous charge, as well as two new charges of intentional murder and criminal conspiracy.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
9-29-22 The Chris Berg Show
Dean Haugo - Moorhead High School Athletic Director 4:00. Karen Krenz - Mom's for Liberty (Williston Chairperson) 21:36. Shawn Wenko - Williston Economic Development 32:40. Faith, Freedom, Action. That's what The Chris Berg Show is all about. Chris believes we need to start influencing the hearts and minds of Americans...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Law enforcement activity blocks HWY 75 in Moorhead
(Fargo, ND) -- A section of Highway 75 in Moorhead is blocked because of law enforcement activity. Moorhead Police officers and deputies from the Clay County Sheriff's Department are at the scene, just south of County Road 20. Unconfirmed reports indicate the incident involved a pursuit, with a suspect now...
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead sporting events may be canceled due to lack of bus drivers
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Area Public School District says the bus driver shortage may impact high school sporting events. A tweet was sent from the Moorhead Spuds Twitter account saying “We are in uncharted territory. Over the next few days we will likely cancel games due to lack of bus drivers.”
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo man is out $2,200 after vehicle break-in; Thief have given himself away
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A West Fargo man is out of thousands of dollars after he says his vehicle was broken into early Monday morning and the thief may have given himself away. Logan Matzke thought he was doing everything right to prevent his vehicle from being broken into...
Deaths of Minnesota Couple Ruled Murder-Suicide
Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northwest Minnesota have ruled the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. A news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined 49-year-old Stacy Stearns was killed by her husband, 45-year-old Steven Stearns, who then took his own life.
newsdakota.com
Frontier Village General Store Work Underway for 2023
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – It’s been a few years since the General Store at the Frontier Village has been open and operating. But, Jamestown Tourism Visitor Experience Manager Allison Limke says they’re working to prepare the building for 2023. Limke says with the changeover to the city...
kfgo.com
Fargo chief says raid will have ‘significant’ impact on crime and safety
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski is hinting that last week’s raid on a home in the city’s Hawthorne Neighborhood is part of a significant investigation. A helicopter hovered over the neighborhood early Wednesday morning. It was described as a “planned, proactive operation.” Zibolski, while discussing public safety downtown on KFGO Afternoon’s Live with Tyler Axness, said he cannot release much information at this point.
fargoinc.com
Family Resorts: Kaldahl Schupp Family, Fair Hills Resort
Located on the north shore of Pelican Lake in Minnesota, Fair Hills Resort is a testament to the idea that a world away can be found just minutes away. With over 100 cabins, 3 meals served a day and supervised activities for ages 4 to 94, they check all the boxes for a family-fun, summer resort experience.
