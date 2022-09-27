Welcome Back. Now that Fall has officially begun and the gardening season is winding down rapidly, it will soon be time to focus my attention on birdwatching. We had a touch of frost here Saturday morning (24th) but not enough to do much damage. Last evening, I heard and saw the first geese flying over. Although I don’t have all of my bird feeders up yet, I have been putting a little seed on the platform feeder I leave up year-round. I have been getting some Blue Jays, Northern Cardinals, Mourning doves, House sparrows and finches, and a few others. Soon more birds will visit as the weather turns colder and Winter approaches. Hopefully, I will also have some migrating birds visit.

