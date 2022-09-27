The Saks Designer Advent Calendar Is Here & It Includes Bacarat Rouge, Gucci & Parfums de Marly Fragrances — All For Under $200

I know what you’re thinking: “It’s September. It is not the time to get all amped up for the holidays— Halloween hasn’t even happened yet. How dare you skip one holiday just to cover another?!”

Slow down, before you hurt our feelings. We just wanted to say that we really did find something worthy of getting amped up about! And it won’t take away from trick-or-treating! How does saving big on designer fragrances, skincare and makeup sound to you? Specifically, how does saving more than $350 on designer fragrances, skincare and makeup sound to you? Good? We thought so. Now let’s continue.

And would you like to know how to get the biggest discounts on all of the above? Buying an advent calendar that has all of those things. And the best one we’ve seen is from Saks (duh).

During our usual internet shopping time during work hours—hey, it’s literally in the job description—we discovered that Saks started the holiday season early this year, and already put its coveted advent calendar on the market—and then marked it down by nearly $40 ! But that’s not the only savings you’ll get with this set. According to Saks, everything bundled together is valued at $545 , so you’ll be saving more than $350 when you snag this on-sale calendar.

What all does this calendar include? The better question is what doesn’t it include.

The set has a whopping 25 products (you know, one for each day of December…or 25 things for the first day it arrives) from the likes of Dior, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Gucci, Augustinus Bader and much, much more.

Saks Fifth Avenue 2022 Advent Calendar Set

If you’ve ever wanted to know what Baccarat Rouge 540 smelled like IRL, now’s your chance. You’ll get a 5mL bottle of the iconic fragrance in this set. Not to mention, you’ll also get Diptyque and Parfums de Marly candles . You and your home are about to smell incredible.

If that weren’t enough, you’ll also have Charlotte Tilbury’s iconic Pillow Talk lipstick, the Augustinus Bader Rich Cream, Olaplex’s No. 3 Hair Protector and the Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment to throw in your toiletries bag.

Have you ever read a more iconic combination of products ? Doubtful.

There’s so much more included in this advent calendar —serums, lip balms, sleep mists, shower gels, even toothpaste! Suffice it to say, you’re going to want to jump on this deal before it inevitably sells out. So, grab it and go off and celebrate the holidays early! Or, patiently wait like a good mature person… whatever you want.