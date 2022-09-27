Read full article on original website
Mississippi man dead following police shooting
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A 25-year-old Mississippi man has died after a shooting involving a special police unit. Jaylen Lewis was shot during an encounter Sunday night with officers of Mississippi's Capitol Police force. The Capitol Police is a unit of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the state agency that oversees law enforcement.
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (six, three, three; FB: one) (nine, two, four; FB: five) (nine, five, four, zero; FB: one) (eight, six, seven, six; FB: five) Match 5. 13-16-20-29-31 (thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-one) Estimated jackpot: $119,000. Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 355,000,000. Powerball. Estimated...
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Cash 4 Midday" game were:. (five, six, nine, two; FB: eight)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Sylva-Bay special teams play falters in loss to Brookhaven Academy
For one quarter of action, Sylva-Bay held strong with a larger Brookhaven Academy squad on Senior Night, however, lackluster special teams play doomed the Saints, putting them behind in the field position battle. “I thought we played with them for a quarter. That’s the bottom line. When they scored, I...
