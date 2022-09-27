Read full article on original website
Fargo Police: Gunshot victim seriously injured following incident near downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- An investigation is underway following a Friday night shooting in Fargo. Authorities responded to the 600 block of Main Ave at 9:36 p.m and found a male gunshot victim with serious injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital was undergoing surgery, according to a statement released to WDAY Radio. Officers say the victim and the suspect knew each, and the incident was caused because of an "altercation" between them.
Suspect arrested after chase and standoff in Moorhead
(Fargo, ND) -- A standoff with a suspect came to an end Friday afternoon in Moorhead, with the suspect surrendering and taken into custody. Authorities say it all began just before 11:00 in the morning, when 38-year-old Tad Isaac Butcher, from Moose Lake, Minnesota, was involved in a "disturbance". Officers responded in the area of 15 Avenue North and 11 Street North. After officers arrived, they say Butcher drove away in a car. Officers attempted to stop Butcher, but he refused to pull over. Eventually, a Clay County Sheriff's deputy successfully deployed stop sticks on 15 Avenue North. The car came to a stop in the 5000 block of Highway 75 North.
Law enforcement activity blocks HWY 75 in Moorhead
(Fargo, ND) -- A section of Highway 75 in Moorhead is blocked because of law enforcement activity. Moorhead Police officers and deputies from the Clay County Sheriff's Department are at the scene, just south of County Road 20. Unconfirmed reports indicate the incident involved a pursuit, with a suspect now...
Special Hazards unit, firefighters on scene of West Fargo vehicle fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- Multiple fire crews and a Special Hazards crew are on the scene of a vehicle lot in West Fargo. First responders are on the scene of a used car lot located on 2000 Main Avenue East in West Fargo. Traffic is limited to one lane near the incident Eye witnesses say a cloud of black smoke were visible in multiple locations throughout the city.
Fargo man facing murder charge
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo man is facing a murder charge. Records show 30-year-old Joshua Brooks was booked into the jail in Cass County Tuesday evening. He is being held on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy, as well as a violation for failing to pay a fine on a previous charge. No details have been released on what led to the charges.
Stealthy, black North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle harder for drivers to spot on Fargo area highways
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol is using a new, stealthy patrol vehicle on Fargo area highways that is harder for drivers to see. "We'll see what kind of reaction we get from the public, how well we do when it comes to enforcement on these aggressive driving behaviors out there, the distracted drivers, if it is making a difference for us," said Captain Bryan Niewind.
Fargo truck driver may miss award ceremony due to hurricane
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo truck driver may miss an award ceremony in his honor because of Hurricane Ian. Mike Hill is set to be honored by Spartan Nash for their circle of excellence award. Hill has driven nearly four million miles during his career and has delivered 250 million pounds of food. Hill hasn't had a single accident during his nearly 40 years with the company. He was supposed to fly out to Orlando to receive the award tomorrow, but now those plans may be on hold.
North Dakotans helping hurricane victims in Florida
FARGO - North Dakota joins the list of states sending supplies and personnel to stormed ravaged Florida. A Red Cross disaster team from Fargo left yesterday for Orlando which is a staging area for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Relief teams will probably be assigned to the southeast region for two or three weeks.
10-01-22 America's Land Auctioneer
Kevin Pifer, America’s Land Auctioneer, is joined by veteran attorneys Jessica Foss and John Williams with the Fredrickson - Byron law firm in Fargo, North Dakota. Jessica and John share invaluable insight into the need for properly structuring your farm land operation and ownership entity, risk management strategies and Estate and Trust planning recommendations.
Trollwood Performing Arts School in Fargo receives financial boost thanks to grants totaling $17K
(Fargo, ND) -- The Trollwood Performing Arts School in Fargo is announcing $17 thousand dollars in grants, received from several FM area donors. "It is the support that we need in order to keep our programs alive and be able to offer, you know for our STAR program we offer scholarships to our students so it gives them the opportunity to participate," said Trollwood's Executive Director Kathy Anderson.
9-29-22 The Chris Berg Show
Dean Haugo - Moorhead High School Athletic Director 4:00. Karen Krenz - Mom's for Liberty (Williston Chairperson) 21:36. Shawn Wenko - Williston Economic Development 32:40. Faith, Freedom, Action. That's what The Chris Berg Show is all about. Chris believes we need to start influencing the hearts and minds of Americans...
NDSU Football Fullback Hunter Brozio Talk All Things Conference Play And More!
Bison fullback Hunter Brozio met up with Big Game James McCarty. They discussed the start of the 2022 campaign, previewed homecoming, and talked about Hunter's love for fishing and hunting.
