ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pamlico County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Man rescued after boat breaks free and hits New Bern bridge

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A boater was rescued this afternoon as heavy rains and winds pounded New Bern. The man’s anchor line snapped during the storm, pushing his boat into the Cunningham Bridge. New Bern Fire-Rescue got to the boater who is safe and dry, with no injuries.
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pamlico County, NC
Government
County
Pamlico County, NC
WITN

Greenville faces less severe weather conditions than neighboring areas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN had crews all across the ground in Eastern Carolina Friday, and Greenville was facing less severe conditions than areas in other counties. Unlike places like New Bern and Atlantic Beach, Greenville isn’t experiencing any major flooding. And although there’s been a steady rainfall and...
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Footage Taken Around New Bern this Morning as Hurricane Ian Nears

We were out and about this morning checking on New Bern’s streets, Neuse and Trent Rivers, and tributaries. When we left the house around 7 a.m., today, Sept. 30, 2022, Category 1 Hurricane Ian was located over 100 miles off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. It’s expected to make landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this afternoon.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Neuse River exceeds Union Point Park banks

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Neuse River is exceeding concrete barriers at Union Point Park in New Bern. Images taken by WITN show water splashing over its constraints. Pools of water are collecting in low-lying areas throughout the park. Water is also flooding the sides of New Bern’s Front...
NEW BERN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Pastime#Christmas#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Fishing Gear#Linus Outdoor#Carteret
wcti12.com

Craven County seeing some areas with flooding due to Ian

NEW BERN, Craven County — In Craven County, several areas have been getting flooding from the rain from Ian. Andrew Barksdale with the NCDOT said all roads were open in Craven and surrounding counties. He did say there are some roads with localized flooding and for drivers to be...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

LOOK AT THIS: Waterspout spotted off NC coast

BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The...
BOGUE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
piratemedia1.com

After six days, the Pitt County Fair celebration ends

The Pitt County American Legion Agricultural Fair ended its annual celebration, which started on Sept. 20th and ended on Sept. 25th, at the Pitt County Fairgrounds in Greenville, North Carolina which offered food, live performances, music, rides and more. The Pitt County fair introduced people to multiple forms of entertainment,...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Saving Graces for Felines: Blackberry

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Pet of the Week for October 30 is Blackberry. Saving Graces says he was found on a hot day inside a dumpster next to the Vet Clinic in Greenville. By a miracle, he was found before anything happened to him. They say he is thriving...
GREENVILLE, NC
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Morehead City (NC)

Lying on the Crystal Coast of Carteret County, North Carolina, is the beautiful town called Morehead City. Morehead City comprises beautiful beaches along the 85-mile shoreline. The town has a population of 9,556 people during the 2020 census. There are a good number of things to do in Morehead City....
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Carteret County tracks Hurricane Ian, urges residents to have an emergency plan

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County Emergency Services is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian as it made landfall in southwestern Florida Wednesday afternoon. “Impacts to Carteret County are expected late week with heavy rains across the county as the primary hazard; with 6-8″ possible on the coast. Rain chances will increase across Carteret County Thursday night, with most widespread rainfall expected on Friday and Saturday,” Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea says.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

Emerald Isle trash, yard debris collections on hold due to Ian

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - One beach town is telling its residents to hold off on putting out trash cans and yard debris until next week. Emerald Isle says because of Hurricane Ian, curbside pickup for garbage and yard waste will resume on Monday. The area could receive strong winds...
EMERALD ISLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy