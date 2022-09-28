Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Man rescued after boat breaks free and hits New Bern bridge
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A boater was rescued this afternoon as heavy rains and winds pounded New Bern. The man’s anchor line snapped during the storm, pushing his boat into the Cunningham Bridge. New Bern Fire-Rescue got to the boater who is safe and dry, with no injuries.
wcti12.com
Tornado warning for Jones, Craven counties
NEW BERN, Craven County — A tornado warning has been issued for two Eastern North Carolina counties. The warning is for Craven and Jones counties and is in effect until 4:45 p.m.
wcti12.com
Onslow County seeing flooding from Ian in some areas
SWANSBORO, Onslow County — Like its surrounding ENC counties, areas of Onslow County also were dealing with flooding issues from Ian. Coastal roads were pooling up, making them potentially dangerous for drivers.
Should you go to NC beaches during Hurricane Ian? What coastal counties say
Whether you’re checking on property or maybe just had a trip planned, what to know about visiting NC coastal counties this week and over the weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
Greenville faces less severe weather conditions than neighboring areas
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN had crews all across the ground in Eastern Carolina Friday, and Greenville was facing less severe conditions than areas in other counties. Unlike places like New Bern and Atlantic Beach, Greenville isn’t experiencing any major flooding. And although there’s been a steady rainfall and...
NC Seafood Festival canceling activities Thursday, Friday with Ian incoming
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The show is delayed, somewhat. The 36th Annual NC Seafood Festival is delaying a bit of the festival and will officially run on Saturday and Sunday in Morehead City. Officials announced Thursday that activities through Friday would be canceled due to bad weather expected from the remains of Ian. For […]
newbernnow.com
Footage Taken Around New Bern this Morning as Hurricane Ian Nears
We were out and about this morning checking on New Bern’s streets, Neuse and Trent Rivers, and tributaries. When we left the house around 7 a.m., today, Sept. 30, 2022, Category 1 Hurricane Ian was located over 100 miles off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. It’s expected to make landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this afternoon.
WITN
Neuse River exceeds Union Point Park banks
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Neuse River is exceeding concrete barriers at Union Point Park in New Bern. Images taken by WITN show water splashing over its constraints. Pools of water are collecting in low-lying areas throughout the park. Water is also flooding the sides of New Bern’s Front...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcti12.com
Craven County seeing some areas with flooding due to Ian
NEW BERN, Craven County — In Craven County, several areas have been getting flooding from the rain from Ian. Andrew Barksdale with the NCDOT said all roads were open in Craven and surrounding counties. He did say there are some roads with localized flooding and for drivers to be...
WITN
US-70 closed in both directions in Carteret County near Merrimon Road
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - US-70 is closed in both directions in Carteret County near Merrimon Road. The state Department of Transportation says the road is impassable and the impact is high. Merrimon Road is east of Beaufort right before crossing the North River near East Carteret High School. Do...
wcti12.com
City of Jacksonville Sanitation will conduct usual trash pickup Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — According to a Tweet from the City of Jacksonville, the City of Jacksonville Sanitation will conduct their regular trash pickup on Friday, September 30th. The City reminds residents to bring their cans back inside or tie them down after collection to avoid loss or damage...
cbs17
LOOK AT THIS: Waterspout spotted off NC coast
BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
piratemedia1.com
After six days, the Pitt County Fair celebration ends
The Pitt County American Legion Agricultural Fair ended its annual celebration, which started on Sept. 20th and ended on Sept. 25th, at the Pitt County Fairgrounds in Greenville, North Carolina which offered food, live performances, music, rides and more. The Pitt County fair introduced people to multiple forms of entertainment,...
WITN
Saving Graces for Felines: Blackberry
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Pet of the Week for October 30 is Blackberry. Saving Graces says he was found on a hot day inside a dumpster next to the Vet Clinic in Greenville. By a miracle, he was found before anything happened to him. They say he is thriving...
carolinacoastonline.com
Fishing in that zone of falling temps now through January with flounder bite outstanding
We have now passed the first unofficial day of fall, Labor Day that is – my first day of fall, the first mullet blow of the season and finally the astronomical first day of fall as we celebrated the autumnal equinox. We are now in the water temperature regime...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Morehead City (NC)
Lying on the Crystal Coast of Carteret County, North Carolina, is the beautiful town called Morehead City. Morehead City comprises beautiful beaches along the 85-mile shoreline. The town has a population of 9,556 people during the 2020 census. There are a good number of things to do in Morehead City....
WITN
Carteret County tracks Hurricane Ian, urges residents to have an emergency plan
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County Emergency Services is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian as it made landfall in southwestern Florida Wednesday afternoon. “Impacts to Carteret County are expected late week with heavy rains across the county as the primary hazard; with 6-8″ possible on the coast. Rain chances will increase across Carteret County Thursday night, with most widespread rainfall expected on Friday and Saturday,” Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea says.
WITN
Emerald Isle trash, yard debris collections on hold due to Ian
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - One beach town is telling its residents to hold off on putting out trash cans and yard debris until next week. Emerald Isle says because of Hurricane Ian, curbside pickup for garbage and yard waste will resume on Monday. The area could receive strong winds...
WITN
Power outages, vehicle crashes in Onslow County as Ian approaches
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of homes were in the dark this morning in Onslow County as Hurricane Ian begins to make its second landfall, this time in South Carolina. Earlier this morning there were 1,200 homes without power in the county. That number by noon was down to 150.
Comments / 0