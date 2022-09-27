Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Creative Flavor: Adriana Hernández Keeps Inclusion and Community Top-Of-Mind
For Upstreamers creative director Adriana Hernández, getting involved in the advertising industry was a matter of merely continuing an...
AdWeek
Celebrity Entrepreneurs Aim for Light Touch—if at all—in Mixing Politics and Marketing
Celebrities' political and personal beliefs unavoidably impact the brands they're affiliated with—whether it's a business they own or a brand partner paying them for sponsorship.
AdWeek
Branding to LGBTQ+ Communities Should Be a Metrics Innovation Goldmine
Sometimes the most creative aspect of a campaign is its results. I've seen success measured in the number of phone calls to Sweden and the volume of "Lucky Iron Fish" distributed worldwide. Match.com could just tout memberships but instead measures the number of second dates they've made possible. It's a more compelling metric.
AdWeek
Tim Hortons Celebrates National Coffee Day in the Metaverse
Tim Hortons is the latest fast food company to enter the metaverse with an obstacle course game in...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Big Day, House 337, BrandStar & More
The last Thursday of Q3 brings announcements of new agency launches, rebrands of industry veterans and intriguing new campaigns reflective of where we're heading as we approach the new year. Alludo. Corel fully rebranded as Alludo, with a refined purpose to empower "all you do". The rebranding portrays Alludo...
AdWeek
Learning From the 2022 Political Ad Tech Revolution to Prepare for 2024
Political advertising is in full swing as we head into the 2022 midterm elections this November. And it's no longer at a crossroads. Advertiser budget allocations are already proving the days of antiquated campaign strategies are over.
AdWeek
Rare Beauty CMO on Seeing the World Outside 4 Office Walls
If you haven't heard of beauty marketing veteran Katie Welch, there's a good chance you've seen her while scrolling...
AdWeek
Where Gen Z and Millennials Split on Brand Love
Because people have unique preferences and different dispositions, it's sometimes unwise for marketers to lump consumers into a certain target group based on age. But because culture and technology are rapidly changing from one generation to the next—something that hasn't been the case throughout history—sometimes it's not.
AdWeek
My Little Pony Gallops Into Roblox to Win a New Generation of Fans
If you were a child of the 1980s or '90s, you probably remember My Little Pony. Though the...
AdWeek
LinkedIn Details Several New Ad Features
LinkedIn detailed several new features for advertisers on its platform.
AdWeek
Creative Flavor: Luis Vásquez Navigates Chaos to Get to the Heart of the Work
Growing up in the '80s and '90s meant having a front row seat to what Houston-based associate creative director...
AdWeek
Chopard Backs New My Happy Hearts Collection With Snapchat AR Try On Lens
Swiss luxury fashion house Chopard is using an augmented reality try on lens from Snapchat to promote its...
AdWeek
Metaverse Marketing Podcast: Rising Above Dystopian Origins
You may know a lot of metaverse skeptics—you might even be one yourself.
AdWeek
Twitter Debuts 2 Updates for Videos
Twitter introduced two updates related to how videos are discovered and viewed on its platform: an immersive video...
