ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

Branding to LGBTQ+ Communities Should Be a Metrics Innovation Goldmine

Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. Sometimes the most creative aspect of a campaign is its results. I’ve seen success measured in the number of phone calls to Sweden and the volume of “Lucky Iron Fish” distributed worldwide. Match.com could just tout memberships but instead measures the number of second dates they’ve made possible. It’s a more compelling metric.
SOCIETY
AdWeek

Tim Hortons Celebrates National Coffee Day in the Metaverse

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Tim Hortons is the latest fast food company to enter the metaverse with an obstacle course game in...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AdWeek

Revolving Door Agency Moves: Big Day, House 337, BrandStar & More

The last Thursday of Q3 brings announcements of new agency launches, rebrands of industry veterans and intriguing new campaigns reflective of where we’re heading as we approach the new year. Alludo. Corel fully rebranded as Alludo, with a refined purpose to empower “all you do”. The rebranding portrays Alludo...
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Learning From the 2022 Political Ad Tech Revolution to Prepare for 2024

Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. Political advertising is in full swing as we head into the 2022 midterm elections this November. And it’s no longer at a crossroads. Advertiser budget allocations are already proving the days of antiquated campaign strategies are over.
AdWeek

Rare Beauty CMO on Seeing the World Outside 4 Office Walls

Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. If you haven’t heard of beauty marketing veteran Katie Welch, there’s a good chance you’ve seen her while scrolling...
SKIN CARE
AdWeek

Where Gen Z and Millennials Split on Brand Love

Because people have unique preferences and different dispositions, it’s sometimes unwise for marketers to lump consumers into a certain target group based on age. But because culture and technology are rapidly changing from one generation to the next—something that hasn’t been the case throughout history—sometimes it’s not.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fernando Machado
AdWeek

My Little Pony Gallops Into Roblox to Win a New Generation of Fans

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). If you were a child of the 1980s or ‘90s, you probably remember My Little Pony. Though the...
LIFESTYLE
AdWeek

LinkedIn Details Several New Ad Features

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). LinkedIn detailed several new features for advertisers on its platform.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The One Show#Advertising#The Next One#Design Army#The One Club#Duke Group#Wpp#Cco Pum Lefebure
AdWeek

Metaverse Marketing Podcast: Rising Above Dystopian Origins

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). You may know a lot of metaverse skeptics—you might even be one yourself.
MARKETING
AdWeek

Twitter Debuts 2 Updates for Videos

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Twitter introduced two updates related to how videos are discovered and viewed on its platform: an immersive video...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy