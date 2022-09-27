ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Business
KOMO News

How much money do you need to make to afford a starter home in Seattle?

SEATTLE — People in Seattle need to make more money to afford the purchase of a starter home than buyers in New York City, Miami and the District Columbia. In fact, Seattle residents need to bring in a larger annual income to buy a starter home than people in all but six major cities in the United States, according to a new report from realtor.com.
SEATTLE, WA
luxury-houses.net

The Point House, Luxury Lakeside Home in Washington by Kor Architects

The Point House designed by Kor Architects is a stunning new lakeside home in Washington State that uses materials like wood, stone, concrete, and steel, as well as a series of water features. For this house, the connection to nature heightened by a series of water features, which flow under the building into a large architectonic feature made to resemble a native pond adjacent to the lake. Also, terraces adjacent to the living spaces, a hidden path to the lake shore, and two outdoor rooms with fire pits further integrate the building into the site. In addition to this, energy – efficient insulation, windows, geothermal heating, and natural in – place filtration beds in the water features reduce the impact on the site.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Pb#Bfgbfffcadbb Loc
capitolhillseattle.com

‘Spoliation of Evidence’ — CHOP lawsuit judge asked to rule against City of Seattle over deleted texts — UPDATE

Lawyers for the group of Capitol Hill real estate developers, property owners, and businesses suing the City of Seattle over its handling of the 2020 CHOP protests are asking a judge to bring the federal lawsuit to an end and rule in their favor in what could be a multimillion judgement over thousands of missing text messages from top officials including then-Mayor Jenny Durkan, her Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, and Seattle Fire Chief Scoggins.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Free Eye Exams & Prescription Eyeglasses Offered to People in Need

Note: Links below will open new windows. Seattle/King County Clinic returns after pandemic hiatus on October 20-23 Seattle/King County Clinic returns to Seattle Center for a seventh year Oct. 20-23 with free eye exams and prescription eyeglasses for those who struggle to access or afford eye care. According to Washington...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

'First-of-its-kind' federal pilot program will provide diapers to Washington families in need

SEATTLE — A new federal pilot program aims to help provide diapers to thousands of families in need. WA Senator Patty Murray's Office says the program will distribute $800,000 to the Washington State Community Action Partnership and $1.2 million to the South Puget Intertribal Planning Agency. Each will coordinate the allocation of diapers and diapering supplies to a number of community organizations.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING-5

Washington's weirdest and most wonderful trees

From colossal champs to quirky misfits, the trees of Washington state have tales to tell. "They give us a sense of place," said Michelle Rau of Seattle's Plant Amnesty, a group that's working to defend trees and plant life in urban spaces. Rau and her colleague, Maggie Rogers, want you...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
The Suburban Times

JBLM Exchange is open for business

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD – The Department of Defense’s largest retailer has transformed the shopping experience for more than 345,000 military shoppers in the Seattle-Tacoma area with the reopening of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s $72.6 million Lewis Exchange shopping center. Joint Base Lewis-McChord Garrison Commander...
TACOMA, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Times' Danny Westneat Says Tips Are Too Damn High

I really did not want to believe it. Clearly, people were misreading Danny Westneat's column about how tips had, in recent times, become excessive. There is no way an established, educated, and upper-middle-class Seattle Times writer would ever post such a thing. But I was wrong. His September 22 column,...
SEATTLE, WA
Big Country News

Nigeria State Official who Stole More Than $350,000 in Washington State Unemployment Benefits Gets 5 Years

TACOMA - A 45-year-old resident of Nigeria was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to 5 years in prison for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for his attempt to steal nearly $2.4 million from the United States government, including approximately $500,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown.
TACOMA, WA
The Stranger

The Mayor Wants to Pay Human Service Providers Less

In a Wednesday Budget Committee meeting, staff briefed the City Council on the Mayor’s budget proposal for the first time this year. While members of the public and the budget chair continue to pick through the 744-page document, they seem to agree that at least one line-item needs to change: a measure to effectively cut pay for shelter workers, case managers, and other human service providers.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy