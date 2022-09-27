Read full article on original website
KXL
NW Government Doesn’t Understand That Less Cops Means More Criminals
The point seems so obvious, you’d think the leadership of Portland and Seattle would get it. If you cut cops to the bone, you’re gonna get a lot more crime. Both cities were severely short of officers BEFORE the pandemic and BEFORE the death of George Floyd set off a year of riots.
Study finds wide gap between number of BIPOC and White homeowners in Washington
SEATTLE — A report from the Washington State Homeownership Disparities Work Group and the Department of Commerce found that more than 143,000 BIPOC households would need to become homeowners to close the gap between white and BIPOC households in the state. Jasmyn Jefferson, who contributed to the report and...
One Of Seattle's Largest Asian Supermarkets Is Closing After 41 Years
'I grew up in this store, in this neighborhood. Yeah, it's like another home,' the business' vice president said.
KING-5
Seattle's Edgewater Hotel offering guests unique demo opportunity
SEATTLE — When you check in for a stay at the Edgewater Hotel, not only can you expect to be immersed in natural beauty and music history, but all guests can now make some music. Thanks to a one of a kind partnership, all guests can demo guitars from...
KOMO News
How much money do you need to make to afford a starter home in Seattle?
SEATTLE — People in Seattle need to make more money to afford the purchase of a starter home than buyers in New York City, Miami and the District Columbia. In fact, Seattle residents need to bring in a larger annual income to buy a starter home than people in all but six major cities in the United States, according to a new report from realtor.com.
Burien doctor caught performing unauthorized plastic surgeries, loses license
BURIEN, Wash. — The Washington State Medical Commission (WMC) has suspended the license of Dr. Kristine Brecht, a family practice doctor and cosmetic surgeon who state investigators caught carrying out plastic surgeries she had been ordered to stop performing. Brecht, whose practice was based in Burien, was sanctioned by...
I’m a Business Analyst in Seattle — I Spent $85 on a Week’s Worth of Groceries and Came in $15 Under Budget
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Where did you shop: Puget Consumers Co-op (PCC) Community Markets, Trader Joe’s, and one of the nearby farmers markets. Weekly food budget:...
luxury-houses.net
The Point House, Luxury Lakeside Home in Washington by Kor Architects
The Point House designed by Kor Architects is a stunning new lakeside home in Washington State that uses materials like wood, stone, concrete, and steel, as well as a series of water features. For this house, the connection to nature heightened by a series of water features, which flow under the building into a large architectonic feature made to resemble a native pond adjacent to the lake. Also, terraces adjacent to the living spaces, a hidden path to the lake shore, and two outdoor rooms with fire pits further integrate the building into the site. In addition to this, energy – efficient insulation, windows, geothermal heating, and natural in – place filtration beds in the water features reduce the impact on the site.
capitolhillseattle.com
‘Spoliation of Evidence’ — CHOP lawsuit judge asked to rule against City of Seattle over deleted texts — UPDATE
Lawyers for the group of Capitol Hill real estate developers, property owners, and businesses suing the City of Seattle over its handling of the 2020 CHOP protests are asking a judge to bring the federal lawsuit to an end and rule in their favor in what could be a multimillion judgement over thousands of missing text messages from top officials including then-Mayor Jenny Durkan, her Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, and Seattle Fire Chief Scoggins.
Seattle, Washington
Free Eye Exams & Prescription Eyeglasses Offered to People in Need
Note: Links below will open new windows. Seattle/King County Clinic returns after pandemic hiatus on October 20-23 Seattle/King County Clinic returns to Seattle Center for a seventh year Oct. 20-23 with free eye exams and prescription eyeglasses for those who struggle to access or afford eye care. According to Washington...
'First-of-its-kind' federal pilot program will provide diapers to Washington families in need
SEATTLE — A new federal pilot program aims to help provide diapers to thousands of families in need. WA Senator Patty Murray's Office says the program will distribute $800,000 to the Washington State Community Action Partnership and $1.2 million to the South Puget Intertribal Planning Agency. Each will coordinate the allocation of diapers and diapering supplies to a number of community organizations.
KING-5
Washington's weirdest and most wonderful trees
From colossal champs to quirky misfits, the trees of Washington state have tales to tell. "They give us a sense of place," said Michelle Rau of Seattle's Plant Amnesty, a group that's working to defend trees and plant life in urban spaces. Rau and her colleague, Maggie Rogers, want you...
AG Ferguson suing Seattle business owner over deceptive legal immigration services
KING COUNTY, Wash. — On Wednesday, Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit against a Seattle business and its owner over “deceptive promises” to help immigrants from Brazil with their immigration needs. According to the lawsuit, Ana Carline Pinto do Nascimento, who owns ACN &...
Seattleites get creative with gas prices on the rise
After seeing “lower” gas prices over the summer — though still much higher than Pacific Northwest residents are used to — those prices are creeping back up again, increasing by an average of 50 cents in Washington just over the past week. Just last night, gas...
The Suburban Times
JBLM Exchange is open for business
JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD – The Department of Defense’s largest retailer has transformed the shopping experience for more than 345,000 military shoppers in the Seattle-Tacoma area with the reopening of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s $72.6 million Lewis Exchange shopping center. Joint Base Lewis-McChord Garrison Commander...
The Stranger
Seattle Times' Danny Westneat Says Tips Are Too Damn High
I really did not want to believe it. Clearly, people were misreading Danny Westneat's column about how tips had, in recent times, become excessive. There is no way an established, educated, and upper-middle-class Seattle Times writer would ever post such a thing. But I was wrong. His September 22 column,...
Nigeria State Official who Stole More Than $350,000 in Washington State Unemployment Benefits Gets 5 Years
TACOMA - A 45-year-old resident of Nigeria was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to 5 years in prison for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for his attempt to steal nearly $2.4 million from the United States government, including approximately $500,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown.
The Stranger
The Mayor Wants to Pay Human Service Providers Less
In a Wednesday Budget Committee meeting, staff briefed the City Council on the Mayor’s budget proposal for the first time this year. While members of the public and the budget chair continue to pick through the 744-page document, they seem to agree that at least one line-item needs to change: a measure to effectively cut pay for shelter workers, case managers, and other human service providers.
publicola.com
A Homeless Activist Worked to Help Others Living in Vehicles. This Month, the City Towed Away Her Home.
Anyone who has watched concrete blocks sprout like crocuses in the wake of RV removals knows that under Mayor Bruce Harrell, the city has taken a newly aggressive approach toward people living in their vehicles. Although Harrell says the city does not “sweep—we treat and we house”—the fact is that...
Local families left with few options after fire restoration company suddenly goes out of business
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Families across the Puget Sound have been left with their homes unfinished by a restoration company that suddenly went out of business, potentially leaving them without a place to live if the work to their homes isn’t completed soon. Since Statewide Restoration, a fire damage...
