NYC Uber Eats delivery man says ‘nobody helped’ as ‘super perp’ with 103 priors allegedly stabbed him

Charlie O
3d ago
103 prior? ONE HUNDRED AND THREE PRIOR ARRESTS! WOW! How is that even possible? Do one day in jail and come out the next day and do one more day then a week then a month then repeat the process!?
