NYC Uber Eats delivery man says ‘nobody helped’ as ‘super perp’ with 103 priors allegedly stabbed him

NEW YORK -- A father and son were inside a van when it plunged into the East River early Saturday morning. The two are expected to be OK, but police believe alcohol was involved, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported. According to the FDNY, the white van was traveling on East Loop Road on Roosevelt Island and went into the water just before 2 a.m. At least two people, a man in his 60s and his 40-year-old son, were inside.While officials did not immediately say what caused the van to veer off the road, they said the two may have been intoxicated. The son was behind the wheel, according to officials. A witness who was on his way home from work said he ran over to the scene and saw someone swimming out of the water. "I just hear like a pretty close, like really loud, 'bang, bang, bang,'" he said. "As I came around the cars and got a good view of it, I saw the side of this just taken out, a car in the water, headlights on." Officials said the father was uncooperative and left the scene. His son was taken into custody, but so far no charges have been filed.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO