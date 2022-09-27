Police Complaints Board Releases Reports on D.C. Police Use of Hair Holds, Deaf and Hard of Hearing Guidance and Enabling Body-Worn Camera Sound

Read full article on original website
Mayor Bowser Public Calendar for Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Attend the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities Final Meeting of the Fiscal Year. Attend African American Mayors Association/National League of Cities Reception Honoring Representative Bennie Thompson. Location: The Hotel Washington. 515 15th Street NW. Closed Press. Members of the public are invited to observe the DC Commission on...
Mayor Bowser Announces New Progress at McMillan, More Than 600 New Homes Coming to Ward 5
(WASHINGTON, DC) Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) announced new progress at the McMillan Sand Filtration Site, a 25-acre site located at North Capitol Street and Michigan Avenue NW in Ward 5. At the financial closing today, the District received $17.3 million and full-scale development has now commenced at this transformative project, which is expected to create 146 homeownership opportunities and more than 450 apartments.
Washington Metro’s Unemployment Rate at 3.6 Percent
(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the preliminary August job estimates show a decrease of 3,700 jobs for a total of 2,713,800 jobs in the Washington Metropolitan Division. The private sector decreased by 6,700 jobs, while the public sector increased by 3,000 jobs. The Washington Metropolitan Division's not seasonally adjusted August 2022 unemployment rate was 3.6 percent, which was 0.2 percentage points higher than the revised July 2022 rate of 3.4 percent. The Washington Metropolitan Division’s unemployment rate was 5.2 percent in August 2021, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the current unemployment rate of 3.6 percent.
