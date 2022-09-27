Police Complaints Board Releases Reports on D.C. Police Use of Hair Holds, Deaf and Hard of Hearing Guidance and Enabling Body-Worn Camera Sound

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the preliminary August job estimates show a decrease of 3,700 jobs for a total of 2,713,800 jobs in the Washington Metropolitan Division. The private sector decreased by 6,700 jobs, while the public sector increased by 3,000 jobs. The Washington Metropolitan Division's not seasonally adjusted August 2022 unemployment rate was 3.6 percent, which was 0.2 percentage points higher than the revised July 2022 rate of 3.4 percent. The Washington Metropolitan Division’s unemployment rate was 5.2 percent in August 2021, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the current unemployment rate of 3.6 percent.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO