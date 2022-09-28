Read full article on original website
‘Protestware’ is on the rise, with programmers self-sabotaging their own code. Should we be worried?
In March 2022, the author of node-ipc, a software library with over a million weekly downloads, deliberately broke their code. If the code discovers it is running within Russia or Belarus, it attempts to replace the contents of every file on the user’s computer with a heart emoji. A...
GaN, SiC and Smart Monitoring
Here’s a RoundUp of this week’s must read articles – we’ll delve into the latest developments on GaN SiC, smart monitoring technology, and much more!. Also, check News Archives – Power Electronics News and Technical Articles Archives – Power Electronics News for the complete list of news and articles from our website.
Why Continuous Improvement Of Cybersecurity In Business Is Essential
Modern-day businesses rely heavily on technology. Technology has transformed how industries operate, allowing them to implement practices that have improved efficiency and saved time. Installing and investing in new technology can help companies progress and get one step closer to their targets. To keep them safe, they invest in cybersecurity to allow them to grow their company safely.
5 Working Ways To Improve Cyber Security Awareness Across Organizations
As our reliance on technology increases, so does our vulnerability to cyber-attacks. Despite this, many people are still unaware of the precautions they should take to protect themselves online. By raising awareness of cyber security risks and teaching people how to defend themselves, we can help make the internet a safer place for everyone.
Fast Company Hack Impacts Website, Apple News Account
American business magazine Fast Company has confirmed that its Apple News account was hijacked after hackers compromised its content management system (CMS). The monthly magazine focuses on business, technology, and design. In addition to its online version, the magazine publishes six print issues each year. On Tuesday evening, Apple News...
How Can Businesses Build Customer Confidence In A Digital Economy?
The importance of developing business-customer relationships with digital trust. Online shopping is becoming the norm within the retail market. Whilst this presents many opportunities for businesses to expand and thrive, it also means that organisations must focus on a new aspect of customer relations: building digital trust. The pandemic dramatically...
How to spot a potential cheat
A few years ago, the chess website Chess.com temporarily banned U.S. grandmaster Hans Niemann for playing chess moves online that the site suspected had been suggested to him by a computer program. It had reportedly previously banned his mentor Maxim Dlugy. And at the Sinquefield Cup earlier this month, world...
Researchers develop humanoid robotic system to teach Tai Chi
Zhi Zheng’s robot is skilled at Tai Chi, and her research team hopes it will soon lead a class of older adults at a local community center. Her robot is more than a cute companion. It can help improve cognitive function and provide insights about how people interact with robots in various settings.
Improving wearable medical sensors with ultrathin mesh
On-skin medical sensors and wearable health devices are important health care tools that must be incredibly flexible and ultrathin so they can move with the human body. In addition, the technology has to withstand bending and stretching, and it needs to be gas-permeable to prevent irritation and discomfort. Another important safety feature of these devices is the required overheat protection circuit. This prevents the devices from overheating and burning the wearer. Any new technology developed for these sensors must meet these needs.
Low-code could replace “traditional” coding within months
The rise of low-code could soon see it topple more “traditional” forms of operations, new research has claimed. Mendix’s 2022 State of Low-Code found a rise in low-code adoption from 77% in 2021 to 94% this year, with four in 10 businesses now using low-code for mission-critical solutions in their business operations.
Microsoft Brings Back Task Manager to Windows Taskbar in Latest Build
Microsoft has finally brought back the Task Manager to where it rightfully belongs on the Windows taskbar. Windows users who subscribe to the Dev Channel of Windows Insider will have access to a patch updating their Windows 11 to Preview Build 25211, which allows them to summon the Task Manager back to the Taskbar by a simple right-click, The Verge reported.
The time to harvest for us VR people is now
A few weeks ago, I was discussing with a colleague of mine that I hadn’t seen for months, and while we were updating ourselves about each other’s lives, we started talking about our VR careers. We both are in a better situation than a few years ago, so at a certain point, he told me a sentence that made me think: “I’m finally now harvesting the fruits of the plants I sowed in the past years”. This sentence remained in my head after the call, and from time to time I kept thinking about it. I have to say that also from my personal experience, it is true: now it’s the time to harvest for us VR people.
Former Revolut employees launch Solvo, an app that simplifies crypto investing • TechCrunch
Earlier this year, Solvo raised a $3.5 million seed round from Index Ventures with CoinFund and FJ Labs also participating. Since then, the company has put together a small team of 10 people and started working on its iOS app. The main thesis behind Solvo is that cryptocurrencies are still...
SolarMarker Attack Leverages Weak WordPress Sites, Fake Chrome Browser Updates
Researchers have discovered the cyberattack group behind the SolarMarker malware targeting a global tax consulting organization with a presence in the US, Canada, the UK, and Europe, which is using fake Chrome browser updates as part of watering hole attacks. It’s a new approach for the group, replacing its previous...
Wave – World’s First EVT App Launched by Newton
The gateway of the Metaverse has opened! Unmissable films, classic shows, music beats, crowd-funded movies, metaverse creations, virtual living celebrities, alien animals, and more are now digital assets in the form of EVT (encrypted variable tokens). This new asset class items are readily available to be purchased, swapped, downloaded for keepsake, and interacted with via the world’s premiere EVT entertainment asset app called WAVE.
Is it finally time to upgrade to Windows 11?
Disclosure: Microsoft is a client of the author. I’ve been following Windows since the 1980s. I was one of the designated launch analysts during the Windows 95 launch and in some ways, I owe my success as an analyst to that launch. It put me on the map as an influential analyst.
MIT biologist Richard Hynes wins Lasker Award | MIT News
MIT Professor Richard Hynes, a pioneer in studying cellular adhesion, has been named a recipient of the 2022 Albert Lasker Basic Medical Research Award. Hynes, the Daniel K. Ludwig Professor for Cancer Research and a member of MIT’s Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, was honored for the discovery of integrins, proteins that are key to cell-cell and cell-matrix interactions in the body. He will share the prize with Erkki Ruoslahti of Sanford Burnham Prebys and Timothy Springer of Harvard University.
Pentagon to test FedLearn’s artificial intelligence platform
WASHINGTON — FedLearn, a provider of online education services focused on federal government mission areas, said the Pentagon’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office will test the company’s artificial intelligence-based learning platform for training. Under the terms of the “other transactions” agreement, the CDAO will undertake a...
A robot made of sticks
In late summer, just as the leaves were starting to crisp and curl in the heat, Devin Carroll walked out of his apartment, looked on the ground, and picked up a couple of sticks that he thought might work for his robot. About half an inch thick and the length of an adult hand, he stripped the three sticks of their bark and lashed them with string to StickBot, a modular robot composed of circuitry, actuators, a microcontroller, and a motor driver.
