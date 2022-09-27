ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

golfmagic.com

WATCH: Simply disgusted Rory McIlroy baffles caddies with enormous drive

Rory McIlroy - when he's not talking about the LIV Golf Invitational Series - occasionally likes to dabble in a bit of professional golf. The Northern Irishman, 33, is playing the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour this week in search of his 15th win on the European circuit.
msn.com

Patrick Reed Refiles $750million Golf Channel Lawsuit

Patrick Reed has refiled his $750million defamation lawsuit against the Golf Channel and analyst Brandel Chamblee, adding a number of other Golf Channel employees, plus the DP World Tour and its commissioner Keith Pelley. Having finally taken a week off from playing, withdrawing from this week’s Dunhill Links Championship after...
Golf Digest

Davis Love III reflects on a scintillating Presidents Cup and the essence of team competition

Turns out, Fred has figured out the steps and distance thing on his phone. “I did 11 miles today!” Fred Couples told Davis Love III and others last week at the Presidents Cup. Love was the U.S. captain and Couples was one of his deputies at Quail Hollow in Charlotte. It was, as per usual, an American all-star team playing an international all-star team. The event was closer than it looked and closer than people thought it would be. Golf won. Fred’s step count had a high finish too.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Golf Digest

Billy Horschel reveals the 'danger' of having his wife caddie for him this week

Fresh off his Presidents Cup debut, Billy Horschel is playing in this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship without his usual caddie, Mark Fulcher. But that doesn't mean the seven-time PGA Tour winner doesn't have a familiar face on his bag in Scotland. During a mid-round interview with the DP World...
Golf Digest

Tour pro casually flips club into the woods, ball ends up 11 feet from the hole

To reach the PGA Tour, you need to be a bit of a perfectionist. But even the best players in the world know what a "good miss" is, and which holes it can come in handy on. Well, maybe not Hideki Matsuyama, whose good misses often involve shoulder-slumping and club drops. He's the perfectionist to end all perfectionists.
Yardbarker

PGA Tour countersues LIV Golf

According to a report by Brendan Quinn and Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic, the tour has accused the controversial Saudi-backed venture of "tortiously interfering with the tour's contracts with golfers who defected to the upstart rival." "Indeed, a key component of LIV’s strategy has been to intentionally induce TOUR members...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Move over, Augusta National. Here's why greens at Sanderson Farms Championship are arguably the best on PGA Tour

JACKSON, Miss. – The first time Brandon Wu went to The Country Club of Jackson last year, he was scared of the greens. When he arrived at the Sanderson Farms Championship, he’d heard plenty about the putting surfaces. How fast they were. How punishing they could be if you were in the wrong spot. Making only his second start as a PGA Tour member, Wu was intimidated.
JACKSON, MS
thecomeback.com

Pro golfer makes hole-in-one, doesn’t know it

For amateur and pro golfers alike, a hole-in-one is maybe the best feeling you can have. There’s a certain thrill about standing on the tee box and watching your shot drop in the hole from well over 100 yards away. MJ Daffue recently experienced part of that. Daffue made...
Golf.com

Pro shoots 52 at St. Andrews — on the back nine

Less than a month ago, Alexander Knappe won the B-NL Challenge Trophy. It was the German pro’s second Challenge Tour victory of 2022 and boosted him into first place on the tour’s order of merit. He’s assured a promotion onto the DP World Tour for the upcoming season, where the 33-year-old will hope to for his best year yet.
SkySports

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Alex Noren, Robert MacIntyre in contention as Richard Mansell leads

Richard Mansell impressed in brutal conditions to grab the halfway lead at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, where Alex Noren and Robert MacIntyre also impressed. The second round was brought forward and played under a shotgun start due to heavy rain and strong winds along the Scottish coast, with just nine of the 168-man field able to post an under-par total on any of three courses being used for the event.
golfmagic.com

DP World Tour pro LEFT OUT of Dunhill Links for LIV Golf players

DP World Tour player Mike Lorenzo-Vera has been left with "a strange taste in his mouth" with LIV Golf players being invited to play in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship while he sits on the sidelines. Lorenzo-Vera, 37, revealed on Twitter that he was the fourth reserve for the popular...
Golf Digest

This Gary Woodland tee shot ending up where it did feels like a legitimate act of God

We've seen golf balls end up in some pretty strange places over the years on the PGA Tour. Trees, swimming pools, parking lots, hospitality tents, you name it. And yet we can say with complete confidence that we've never seen a ball end up where Gary Woodland's tee ball ended up on the first hole at CC of Jackson on Thursday at the Sanderson Farms.
Golf Digest

The Numbers Game: After Presidents Cup win, Team USA's secret weapon is ready for the 2023 Ryder Cup

"Whatever they did, they did a hell of a job, and they need to keep those stats guys on board." —Harris English, Fore the People podcast, on Scouts Consulting. The first thing that anyone who works at Scouts Consulting will tell you is that they're overrated. They don't matter, the media makes too much of them, and in fact, now that you mention it, they might not even exist. The second thing they'll tell you is …
GOLF

