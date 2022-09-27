ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chathamstartribune.com

N.C. officials file charges against Danville store clerk

A convenience store clerk in Danville and four teens are facing criminal charges after an August car crash in North Carolina. Three Caswell county teenagers were in a car that crashed Aug. 20 near Providence. Troopers said an 18-year-old driver ran off the road and hit a tree. The North Carolina Highway Patrol contacted Alcoholic Law Enforcement after they reportedly found open containers of alcohol in the car.
DANVILLE, VA
carolinapanorama.com

Living Word of Deliverance Temple Worship Center

On Sunday, October 22, 2022, Living Word of Deliverance Temple Worship Center will move to a new, state-of-the-art sanctuary and church campus located at 1323 Winyah Drive in Columbia, SC 29203. The Sanctuary Dedication Ceremony will take place on Sunday, October 2nd at 2:00 PM and open to the public. In an interview on the John Lakin & Friends Show, Bishop Dr. David E. Tompkins, Sr., Founder and Senior Pastor, provided perspective regarding the church’s move to the new campus by saying, “We trusted God, and He did exactly what He said He would do!”
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Columbia, SC
Entertainment
City
Honolulu, HI
Greensboro, NC
Entertainment
Local
Hawaii Entertainment
City
Columbia, SC
Honolulu, HI
Entertainment
State
Hawaii State
midutahradio.com

BYU To Get $100K After Canceled WBB Games With South Carolina

(Provo, UT) — Brigham Young University is getting 100-thousand dollars from the University of South Carolina following a decision to cancel two upcoming women’s basketball games. The head coach of South Carolina’s women’s team decided to cancel the home-and-home series earlier this month. The decision came after a BYU fan reportedly made racist comments during a women’s volleyball game in Provo. The South Carolina game was scheduled for November 7th, but the Cougars have now replaced that game with a trip to Colorado State on November 8th.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

All in the Family: Beau Maye Joins Carolina Basketball Team

Another member of the Maye family is going to wear a North Carolina uniform. Beau Maye will be a walk-on for the 2022-23 UNC Basketball team, Inside Carolina has confirmed. Beau is the tallest of Mark and Aimee Maye's four sons, standing 6-foot-9. He's now the third of the Maye brothers to be a Tar Heel athlete, and the fourth to play college sports. His father, Mark, played for Carolina football from 1983-88. His oldest brother, Luke, earned First Team All-ACC and Third-Team All America honors playing for Carolina Basketball from 2015-18, hitting one of the biggest shots in program history en route to the 2017 national championship. His youngest brother, Drake, is the redshirt-freshman starting quarterback for the football team and the highest-rated quarterback in the ACC through the football season's first four weeks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

2 injured in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot in Durham on Thursday night, police say. On Thursday shortly before 6:45 p.m., police responded to the McDougald Terrace in the 1200 block of East Lawson Street in Durham. Police said bullets came into the apartment from the outside. Police said...
DURHAM, NC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Pair of Columbia leaders receive national recognition

Roslyn Clark Artis, president and CEO of Benedict College, and Columbia attorney I.S. Leevy Johnson were inducted into the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame at a ceremony held in Atlanta on Sept. 23. Each year, the national organization honors alumni of historically Black colleges and universities for their...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elroy Smith
Person
Sam Weaver
WIS-TV

Management firm responds to litigation from tenant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four days after WIS published findings of hazardous living conditions at Spring Gardens Apartments, the management company agreed to a virtual interview. John Marti, President of Your Way Management Team, has overseen the Spring Garden complex on Percival Road since 2019. He said the complex was...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX8 News

Suspects try to kick in Winston-Salem family’s door

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three masked men with guns in Winston-Salem were caught on a home security camera trying to bust through a woman’s door. The couple who witnessed it on their surveillance camera say it unfolded following a food delivery. They tell FOX8 they were waiting upstairs for their order to arrive around 9 […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WIS-TV

Texas couple arrested in Columbia for suspected fake fentanyl pills

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department Organized Crime and Narcotics Unit arrested a Texas couple for possession of fake fentanyl pills on Sept. 17. Investigators say detectives were doing a routine traffic stop when they found thousands of suspected fake fentanyl pills. According to investigators, during the traffic...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conventions#Wwdm Fm#Evenings Music#Kqmq Fm#Kiki Fm#Wjmh Fm#Ac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
coladaily.com

Columbia man killed, brother wounded in highway shooting

Two brothers were shot while driving on Edmund Highway late Saturday night, one brother died and the other survived. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Harold Lord Peak III, 22, died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. “Based on what the victim’s brother told deputies, the brothers were...
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Buddy Pough has hilarious response about schedule change helping his SC State team

Buddy Pough, head coach of the South Carolina State Bulldogs football team, did not hold back in his interview with ABC Columbia on Tuesday. The Bulldogs were originally scheduled to play in Columbia against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, but the game has been moved to Thursday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. When asked if this change would perhaps benefit his team, Pough had this to say: “We had plenty of days to prepare for UCF and that didn’t help.”
ORANGEBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy