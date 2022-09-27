Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
chathamstartribune.com
N.C. officials file charges against Danville store clerk
A convenience store clerk in Danville and four teens are facing criminal charges after an August car crash in North Carolina. Three Caswell county teenagers were in a car that crashed Aug. 20 near Providence. Troopers said an 18-year-old driver ran off the road and hit a tree. The North Carolina Highway Patrol contacted Alcoholic Law Enforcement after they reportedly found open containers of alcohol in the car.
carolinapanorama.com
Living Word of Deliverance Temple Worship Center
On Sunday, October 22, 2022, Living Word of Deliverance Temple Worship Center will move to a new, state-of-the-art sanctuary and church campus located at 1323 Winyah Drive in Columbia, SC 29203. The Sanctuary Dedication Ceremony will take place on Sunday, October 2nd at 2:00 PM and open to the public. In an interview on the John Lakin & Friends Show, Bishop Dr. David E. Tompkins, Sr., Founder and Senior Pastor, provided perspective regarding the church’s move to the new campus by saying, “We trusted God, and He did exactly what He said He would do!”
Jan. 6 Capitol riot suspect arrested in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man accused of entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection was arrested in Guilford County over the weekend. The arrest of Darrell Neely comes after Neely stopped showing up to court dates and wasn't responding to his attorney. Neely was originally arrested...
wach.com
President Roslyn Clark Artis, I.S. Leevy Johnson inducted into 2022 National Black Alumni
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc. hosted its Annual Induction Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 23 at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta. Each year, Alumni of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are honored for their significant contributions to their respective institution. This...
midutahradio.com
BYU To Get $100K After Canceled WBB Games With South Carolina
(Provo, UT) — Brigham Young University is getting 100-thousand dollars from the University of South Carolina following a decision to cancel two upcoming women’s basketball games. The head coach of South Carolina’s women’s team decided to cancel the home-and-home series earlier this month. The decision came after a BYU fan reportedly made racist comments during a women’s volleyball game in Provo. The South Carolina game was scheduled for November 7th, but the Cougars have now replaced that game with a trip to Colorado State on November 8th.
All in the Family: Beau Maye Joins Carolina Basketball Team
Another member of the Maye family is going to wear a North Carolina uniform. Beau Maye will be a walk-on for the 2022-23 UNC Basketball team, Inside Carolina has confirmed. Beau is the tallest of Mark and Aimee Maye's four sons, standing 6-foot-9. He's now the third of the Maye brothers to be a Tar Heel athlete, and the fourth to play college sports. His father, Mark, played for Carolina football from 1983-88. His oldest brother, Luke, earned First Team All-ACC and Third-Team All America honors playing for Carolina Basketball from 2015-18, hitting one of the biggest shots in program history en route to the 2017 national championship. His youngest brother, Drake, is the redshirt-freshman starting quarterback for the football team and the highest-rated quarterback in the ACC through the football season's first four weeks.
cbs17
2 injured in Durham shooting, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot in Durham on Thursday night, police say. On Thursday shortly before 6:45 p.m., police responded to the McDougald Terrace in the 1200 block of East Lawson Street in Durham. Police said bullets came into the apartment from the outside. Police said...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Pair of Columbia leaders receive national recognition
Roslyn Clark Artis, president and CEO of Benedict College, and Columbia attorney I.S. Leevy Johnson were inducted into the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame at a ceremony held in Atlanta on Sept. 23. Each year, the national organization honors alumni of historically Black colleges and universities for their...
WIS-TV
Management firm responds to litigation from tenant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four days after WIS published findings of hazardous living conditions at Spring Gardens Apartments, the management company agreed to a virtual interview. John Marti, President of Your Way Management Team, has overseen the Spring Garden complex on Percival Road since 2019. He said the complex was...
$40 million from feds will help Durham turn public housing into mixed-income community
It’s part of Durham Housing Authority’s vision to make affordable housing more equitable and economically sustainable.
Suspects try to kick in Winston-Salem family’s door
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three masked men with guns in Winston-Salem were caught on a home security camera trying to bust through a woman’s door. The couple who witnessed it on their surveillance camera say it unfolded following a food delivery. They tell FOX8 they were waiting upstairs for their order to arrive around 9 […]
WIS-TV
Texas couple arrested in Columbia for suspected fake fentanyl pills
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department Organized Crime and Narcotics Unit arrested a Texas couple for possession of fake fentanyl pills on Sept. 17. Investigators say detectives were doing a routine traffic stop when they found thousands of suspected fake fentanyl pills. According to investigators, during the traffic...
Armed man stole 65 iPhones worth $54,000+ during North Carolina robbery, warrant says
The thief with a handgun "racked the slide and pointed it toward employees" forcing them and a customer to all lie down on the store's floor, a search warrant said.
247Sports
N.C. A&T QB Alston Hooker, son of Aggie Hall of Famer Alan Hooker, releases book
We are a tad bit late on this but along with his brother, Hendon Hooker, N.C. A&T QB Alston Hooker has launched a scripture book for athletes. It is tailored more to young athletes. Alston, is a redshirt freshman QB at his father’s (Alan Hooker - Aggie Hall of Famer...
All 13 South Carolina players receiving $25K in NIL deal
Each member of South Carolina’s women’s basketball program will receive at least $25,000 during the 2022-23 season due to a
cbs17
Why suspect in Orange County teens’ murder isn’t being identified
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite still being on the run, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name or description of a suspect wanted in the shooting deaths of two teens. Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, were found dead on Sept. 18 by two...
coladaily.com
Columbia man killed, brother wounded in highway shooting
Two brothers were shot while driving on Edmund Highway late Saturday night, one brother died and the other survived. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Harold Lord Peak III, 22, died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. “Based on what the victim’s brother told deputies, the brothers were...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Buddy Pough has hilarious response about schedule change helping his SC State team
Buddy Pough, head coach of the South Carolina State Bulldogs football team, did not hold back in his interview with ABC Columbia on Tuesday. The Bulldogs were originally scheduled to play in Columbia against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, but the game has been moved to Thursday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. When asked if this change would perhaps benefit his team, Pough had this to say: “We had plenty of days to prepare for UCF and that didn’t help.”
Funeral being held for 18-year-old Devin Clark who was killed in Orange County
Family and friends will say their final goodbyes to Devin Clark, who was killed on an Orange County trail.
Durham Housing Authority gets resident feedback on McDougald Terrace future
DHA officials presented a couple of housing options to McDougald Terrace residents in attendance.
