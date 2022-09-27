Read full article on original website
kentuckytoday.com
State recoups $15 million from failed Braidy Industries project
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday the $15 million awarded to a company in the final days of the 2017 General Assembly for an aluminum plant in the Ashland area that was never built has been recouped. “Today, I am announcing the commonwealth has secured the...
kentuckytoday.com
Former Kentucky state Sen. C.B. Embry Jr. dies at 81
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — C.B. Embry Jr., who recently stepped down from the Kentucky Senate due to a long battle with cancer, has died at age 81, a funeral director said Friday. Embry died Thursday night, said Charlotte Martin, director of Smith Funeral Home in Morgantown. Embry, a Morgantown...
kentuckytoday.com
Report shows ‘overwhelming support’ for medical marijuana
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear released a summary Friday of the feedback obtained by his Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee, saying Kentuckians agree it is past time to act on legalizing medical cannabis. In June, Beshear announced the members of the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee to...
kentuckytoday.com
Newsom has mixed verdict on California criminal justice laws
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a mixed verdict on more than three dozen criminal justice laws before his bill-signing deadline Friday, approving measures to seal criminal records and free dying inmates but denying bids to restrict solitary confinement and boost inmates' wages. Starting in July,...
kentuckytoday.com
Gardening program helps ex-offenders start over
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — When Michael Moore was released from prison after serving time for selling drugs, he realized that it was time to make a change in his life. With the help and guidance of the Delaware Center for Horticulture, Moore enrolled in a post-release program in public landscaping, which included job training for gardening, park maintenance and basic knowledge of planting. He completed the program in 2014.
kentuckytoday.com
Report: Kotek didn't violate workplace rules as Speaker
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A draft report of an investigation into the work environment created by the Democratic candidate for Oregon governor when she was House Speaker has found that Tina Kotek did not break workplace rules when pressuring another lawmaker. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that Kotek had been...
kentuckytoday.com
Former Ky. county attorney, wife sentenced to prison for wire fraud
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Former Lawrence County Attorney Michael T. Hogan, and his wife and legal secretary, Joy M. Hogan, were sentenced to 42 months and 12 months and one day, respectively, for wire fraud in U.S. District Court. Michael Hogan was also sentenced for federal program theft, the...
