Norwalk, CT

NewsTimes

Hundreds call for Norwalk school board leader to be removed

NORWALK — Amid backlash over the school district's proposed changes for middle schoolers, hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for Colin Hosten to be removed as chairman of the Board of Education. The petition has been launched as the school district revised plans for its Middle School...
NORWALK, CT
Norwalk, CT
Norwalk, CT
Norwalk, CT
News 12

45-year member of Harrison fire department passes away

The Harrison Fire Department announced on Facebook that is with “great sadness we announce the passing of Fire Fighter Albert Mazzullo. Albert served The Harrison Fire Department and Engine and Hose company for 45 years as a Fire Fighter and Department Warden.”
HARRISON, NY
zip06.com

Fundraiser to Benefit Guilford Man and Family

John Van Steenbergen was enjoying a day with his family at Rhode Island’s Misquamicut Beach when his life unexpectedly changed forever. John was in the water on July 19 when he was struck by a wave, breaking several vertebrae in his neck. His son, Wiley, pulled him from the waves and saved his life. John was treated by Westerly, Rhode Island first responders before ultimately being transported via helicopter to Yale New Haven Hospital. Though there have been some encouraging signs during his recovery, doctors remain uncertain about the level of mobility John may eventually regain.
GUILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

These Westchester Public Schools Rank In Top 25 Statewide, New Report Says

The Hudson Valley is well-represented in brand-new rankings of the best public schools in New York. The website Niche says its 2023 "rankings and grades are calculated using a series of steps to ensure statistical rigor and useful guidance in the school choice experience." The criteria used in making the selections are outlined by Niche here.
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Minor School Bus Accident

2022-09-27@3:34pm–#Fairfield CT– A minor accident between a Jeep SUV and a school bus at the intersection of Brentwood and Commerce Drive. There were no reported injuries but now you know why the bus was late!
FAIRFIELD, CT
zip06.com

Siobhan McAndrew: Going for A Walk

Suppose you had to walk 10 minutes to the well for drinkable water; 12 minutes to the river to wash clothes; two hours to the regional market. This is not a story about wagon-train pioneers settling the American West. It is a story about rural Haiti today. The walking times,...
ESSEX, CT
NewsTimes

Crumbl Cookies opens fifth Connecticut location in Milford

Crumbl Cookies, the fast-growing, Tik Tok-viral cookie brand, has opened its fifth Connecticut location in Milford. The store opened Thursday, Sept. 22 on 1642b Boston Post Road after announcing the store's opening back in Nov. 2021. The new location follows recent openings around the state: a Fairfield location, which opened Aug. 12; a North Haven store, which opened July 15; and another in Danbury, which debuted May 20.
MILFORD, CT

