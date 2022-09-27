Read full article on original website
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?
Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler Up
A Connecticut Father Disappeared In 2016 And His Son Was Brutally Murdered Months Later Still Searching For His Dad
Cops Release Pics of Elwood Bank Robber
Check Out All The Fun and Spooky Things To Do in Sleepy Hollow This October!
NewsTimes
Hundreds call for Norwalk school board leader to be removed
NORWALK — Amid backlash over the school district's proposed changes for middle schoolers, hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for Colin Hosten to be removed as chairman of the Board of Education. The petition has been launched as the school district revised plans for its Middle School...
Hospitalization of Connecticut School Kids Reminds Us To Protect ‘The Stash’
According to several reports from last week, three New Haven Middle School students and a high school student were hospitalized last week after ingesting what is said to be "edibles." Reports came at us from everywhere including Fox 61, News 8 WTNH, The New Haven Register, Fox News, and others...
Connecticut Foodshare mobile food pantry program resumes following pandemic pause
Connecticut Foodshare says its crucial mobile food pantry program is finally returning to the way it operated pre-pandemic.
NYC DOE deputy commissioner: Results of state tests 'unacceptable'
The results give an insight into how the pandemic potentially disrupted children’s education, as math scores for grades declined, with 7.6% fewer students passing this year than in 2019.
westportlocal.com
Senior Center Director Heads for Retirement: “I will always call Westport my home away from home”
First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker announced today that she has accepted the retirement letter of Susan L. Pfister, Director of the Westport Center for Senior Activities (WCSA), effective January 1, 2023. Sue joined the Department of Human Services in 1987. She graduated from Sacred Heart University with a BSW, received her...
New day care for seniors, adults with disabilities opens in Norwalk
Caring for Seniors aims to provide daily activities and outings, along with medical care for both seniors and adults with disabilities.
Officials: Child approached by stranger while walking with grandmother from Elmont school
The Elmont School District says a child was approached by a stranger at Covert Avenue School while walking home last Thursday afternoon.
45-year member of Harrison fire department passes away
The Harrison Fire Department announced on Facebook that is with “great sadness we announce the passing of Fire Fighter Albert Mazzullo. Albert served The Harrison Fire Department and Engine and Hose company for 45 years as a Fire Fighter and Department Warden.”
zip06.com
Fundraiser to Benefit Guilford Man and Family
John Van Steenbergen was enjoying a day with his family at Rhode Island’s Misquamicut Beach when his life unexpectedly changed forever. John was in the water on July 19 when he was struck by a wave, breaking several vertebrae in his neck. His son, Wiley, pulled him from the waves and saved his life. John was treated by Westerly, Rhode Island first responders before ultimately being transported via helicopter to Yale New Haven Hospital. Though there have been some encouraging signs during his recovery, doctors remain uncertain about the level of mobility John may eventually regain.
These Westchester Public Schools Rank In Top 25 Statewide, New Report Says
The Hudson Valley is well-represented in brand-new rankings of the best public schools in New York. The website Niche says its 2023 "rankings and grades are calculated using a series of steps to ensure statistical rigor and useful guidance in the school choice experience." The criteria used in making the selections are outlined by Niche here.
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
School bus, mini-bus crash injures 10 on NY-CT border
A school bus and a mini-bus collided on the Port Chester/Connecticut border Tuesday.
Register Citizen
Snowy owl hit by car in Stratford now an 'ambassador' at CT rehab center
A snowy owl that was hit by a car in Stratford late last year will never fly again, but the radiant white raptor is a natural star and the newest "ambassador bird" at a rehabilitation and education center. Otsi, from a Native American word for White Ghost, suffered severe head...
Montgomery wedding venue under town review while facing neighbor complaints
The Montgomery business is on popular wedding websites like TheKnot and Wedding Wire as the “newest wedding venue to open its doors” in the heart of the Hudson Valley.
Pleasant Valley has COVID-19 outbreak after town board meeting
A recent outbreak of COVID-19 has many people in Pleasant Valley putting masks back on.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Minor School Bus Accident
2022-09-27@3:34pm–#Fairfield CT– A minor accident between a Jeep SUV and a school bus at the intersection of Brentwood and Commerce Drive. There were no reported injuries but now you know why the bus was late!
Eyewitness News
Former UNH professor arrested after connecting with detective he thought was a teenage girl
GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - A former professor at the University of New Haven was arrested after he tried to meet up with a detective he thought was a 14-year-old girl. David Rewcastle, 59, of Darien, was charged with criminal attempt at risk of injury to a minor and criminal attempt at enticing a minor by computer.
All-inclusive housing complex in Brooklyn opens doors to those aged out of foster care
An affordable and supportive housing complex has opened in Brooklyn, with plans to serve those who have aged out of foster care and those with developmental disabilities.
zip06.com
Siobhan McAndrew: Going for A Walk
Suppose you had to walk 10 minutes to the well for drinkable water; 12 minutes to the river to wash clothes; two hours to the regional market. This is not a story about wagon-train pioneers settling the American West. It is a story about rural Haiti today. The walking times,...
NewsTimes
Crumbl Cookies opens fifth Connecticut location in Milford
Crumbl Cookies, the fast-growing, Tik Tok-viral cookie brand, has opened its fifth Connecticut location in Milford. The store opened Thursday, Sept. 22 on 1642b Boston Post Road after announcing the store's opening back in Nov. 2021. The new location follows recent openings around the state: a Fairfield location, which opened Aug. 12; a North Haven store, which opened July 15; and another in Danbury, which debuted May 20.
