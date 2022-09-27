Read full article on original website
Alabama vs. Arkansas schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Alabama vs. Arkansas football schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, and streaming infoHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 1 Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern TV: CBS network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowNo. 20 Arkansas: A tough, unlucky loss to Texas A&M last week ...
Arkansas Has Had Good Football Coaches, But Missed On Best
When you think of Arkansas football does their former head coach George Cole come to mind? Not for me either. But he figures in a bit to Razorbacks football history. And, perhaps, into Alabama football history. In 1941, Red Sanders had just completed his second year as Vanderbilt head football...
75,000 fans expected as Arkansas takes on Alabama Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Upwards of 75,000 fans are expected at Razorback Stadium Saturday as Arkansas takes on Alabama. If you're heading to the game, make sure to wear your Razorback red. Saturday's game is the first-ever "Red Out" against the Crimson Tide. Kevin Trainor, the UA Senior Associate Athletics...
Why college football's top inside linebacker left Alabama for Arkansas
WHEN DREW SANDERS' name appeared in the transfer portal database on Jan. 11, an Arkansas staff member was quick to run it up the ladder to head coach Sam Pittman. Pittman thought the name sounded familiar, but he had to ask: "Is that No. 20 from Alabama?" A staff member...
What Alabama Reporters Have Written About Hogs This Week
Bama player angry Arkansas has 'audacity' step on field him, Crimson Tide
How Hogs' Drew Sanders Shows Why Alabama Big Favorite
No knocking anybody, but there's a way to see big gap between Hogs, Tide.
Alabama college football TV, live stream schedule for week 5
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Week five of the college football season kicks off Thursday night. Check out the TV listings and schedule of games involving teams in theAP Top 25 rankings, the SEC and the state of Alabama. Check out the video above!. — ALABAMA TEAMS. Alabama will battle Arkansas on...
Sam Pittman talks with just days left before Alabama game
Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman addressed the news media ahead of the team's upcoming game against Alabama. Watch the coach's comments in the video player above. Alabama will travel to Fayetteville for the game this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the country. Arkansas is...
Nick Saban Shares News on Injured Players Ahead of Arkansas
Jordan Battle, Byron Young and JoJo Earle are all dealing with injuries as the team prepares for its first SEC road game.
What Saban said about Arkansas, injured players
Alabama’s wrapping up the practice week in Tuscaloosa before heading to Fayetteville for the 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday game with No. 20 Arkansas. Nick Saban met with reporters Wednesday evening and here’s the rundown. -- Saban said this is a tough challenge going on the road with a...
Slim Chickens Announces Gameday Promotion: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Alabama Crimson Tide on October 1
The Leader in the Better Chicken Segment Will Celebrate the Victorious Team with Free Tender Mac Bowls for the first 100 guests at each Slim Chickens location in the winning city. September 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. - Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of...
Nick Saban discusses what Miss Terry means to the Alabama program
Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, are Tuscaloosa royalty at this point. They’ve been at Alabama since 2007 and have won 6 titles with the Crimson Tide. Saban is often quick to credit Miss Terry for the role she has on the team’s success, and he did so again on Thursday night.
Robert Griffin III explains why he ranked Ohio State above Alabama
Robert Griffin III has Georgia No. 1 in his ranking, and Ohio State ahead of Alabama as the Crimson Tide get set for a game at Arkansas this week. During an interview with The Spun, Griffin explained his reasoning. “Just because Alabama has struggled at times this year,” he said....
Ex-Alabama QB makes big claim about Bryan Harsin
Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron drew attention on Wednesday over a claim he made about Bryan Harsin. McCarron joined “Slow News Day” with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark and discussed Harsin. McCarron said he has heard that Harsin has already been told he will be fired after the season.
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas
Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
Alabama suspends license of doctor for Tuscaloosa abortion clinic
The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners has denied the application to practice medicine for the medical director of a Tuscaloosa abortion clinic. Dr. Leah N. Torres, who has been serving as medical director of the West Alabama Women’s Center under a temporary license, made fraudulent statements in her application, the board said.
4 shot after argument over ride from Alabama Footwash Festival to Indiana, DA says
An investigation is underway after four people were shot Wednesday following a dispute that started at the annual Footwash Festival in Uniontown. The outdoor festival, which includes music and vendors, takes place each year during the last week of September on private land in Perry County. District Attorney Michael Jackson...
Arkansans riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida and Cuba
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Widespread devastation in Cuba after Hurricane Ian ripped through. Parts of the country are just now starting to get power after an island-wide blackout. Norgelio Dieguez’s wife is there. "Right now, they have been 34 hours without power," Dieguez said. Dieguez lives in Bentonville. His...
It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court
Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
Arkansas family waiting for answers after accident in automatic car wash
ROGERS, Ark. — On Monday, Sept. 26, a Rogers teen was going through an automatic car wash when a brush fell in her car. 17-year-old Emma Kate James of Rogers said she and a friend had just left dance practice when she decided to stop by Zips Car Wash on Pleasant Grove Road.
