Where Alabama commits play this week
Alabama football commits are pushing through the halfway point of the high school football season. Here is a look at where they will play and who they are going up against. Caleb Downs – 5-Star – Defensive Back / Mill Creek High School. When: Thursday, Sept. 29. Where:...
Alabama’s keys to victory for matchup against Arkansas
The setting for Alabama’s fourth game is Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. Alabama cruised to a 52-3 victory in its 2020 meeting against the Razorbacks on the road, en route to a College Football Playoff National Championship. Since then, Arkansas has changed the culture of its program under Sam Pittman. The Razorbacks finished last season at 9-4 and are 3-1 right now. Arkansas and its fans believe it can win any game on its schedule.
WATCH: Alabama 5-Star DB commit Jahlil Hurley blocks field goal to seal Florence win
Aabama football’s five-star defensive back commit, Jahlil Hurley sealed up Florence’s win over Bob Jones High School by blocking a field goal that would have forced overtime Friday. Touchdown Alabama was in attendance, and we captured the big moment.
Alabama 5-Star RB commit Justice Haynes to play on ESPN
Justice Haynes and Buford will square off against Collins Hill Friday live on ESPN2. Haynes and the Wolves are undefeated heading into the matchup. The Alabama commit is having a great season so far with 632 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 68 carries through five games. Kickoff is set for 7:30 EST for Friday’s game.
Impactful players for Arkansas that Alabama must watch
Alabama has its first challenge since the Texas game Saturday versus Arkansas. Sam Pittman has the Razorbacks and its fans ready to give the Crimson Tide a compelling matchup. Nick Saban spoke Thursday on the challenge Arkansas presents his team. After dealing with Louisiana-Monroe and Vanderbilt, Tide fans will now see what type of team it has. Arkansas suffered a two-point loss to Texas A&M, but it’s up for this weekend contest at 3-1 on the season.
Alabama college football TV, live stream schedule for week 5
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Week five of the college football season kicks off Thursday night. Check out the TV listings and schedule of games involving teams in theAP Top 25 rankings, the SEC and the state of Alabama. Check out the video above!. — ALABAMA TEAMS. Alabama will battle Arkansas on...
Alabama coaches show love to in-state 4-Star DE Malik Blocton during latest visit
Malik Blocton felt love from Alabama’s coaches during his recent visit to UA Saturday. Blocton attends Pike Road High School in Alabama, and he is rated as a four-star recruit. He currently holds 25 D1 offers, including offers from Florida, Auburn and Tennessee. The junior is having a breakout season for the Patriots, and his offer list is expected to grow as a result.
Why college football's top inside linebacker left Alabama for Arkansas
WHEN DREW SANDERS' name appeared in the transfer portal database on Jan. 11, an Arkansas staff member was quick to run it up the ladder to head coach Sam Pittman. Pittman thought the name sounded familiar, but he had to ask: "Is that No. 20 from Alabama?" A staff member...
Slim Chickens Announces Gameday Promotion: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Alabama Crimson Tide on October 1
The Leader in the Better Chicken Segment Will Celebrate the Victorious Team with Free Tender Mac Bowls for the first 100 guests at each Slim Chickens location in the winning city. September 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. - Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of...
Nick Saban discusses what Miss Terry means to the Alabama program
Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, are Tuscaloosa royalty at this point. They’ve been at Alabama since 2007 and have won 6 titles with the Crimson Tide. Saban is often quick to credit Miss Terry for the role she has on the team’s success, and he did so again on Thursday night.
Alabama WR JoJo Earle is expected to play versus Arkansas, per sources
Alabama may have one of its electric wide receivers for Saturday’s game against Arkansas. JoJo Earle, a sophomore, dressed out last week for the Vanderbilt game and participated in warmups. He did not play in the matchup, but he looked smooth. The native Texan returned to practice this week and caught passes during Tuesday’s recap video from the University of Alabama. Earle suffered a foot fracture on August 10 and was scheduled to miss six to eight weeks.
WATCH: Nick Saban Wednesday Press Conference
Nick Saban updated the health of JoJo Earle and discussed Alabama’s game against Arkansas Saturday during his Wednesday press conference. Saban’s full press conference can be streamed below:
Tuscaloosa, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Robert Griffin III explains why he ranked Ohio State above Alabama
Robert Griffin III has Georgia No. 1 in his ranking, and Ohio State ahead of Alabama as the Crimson Tide get set for a game at Arkansas this week. During an interview with The Spun, Griffin explained his reasoning. “Just because Alabama has struggled at times this year,” he said....
Vol football games against Alabama, Kentucky sold out
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football continues to sell out games this season. The Vols have announced that the Alabama game on Oct. 15 will be at full capacity, and that will also be the case on Oct. 29 against Kentucky. Both teams are ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25. The Crimson Tide are No. 2 and the Wildcats are one spot ahead of the Vols at No. 7.
Former Alabama Student To Drive In Talladega Race
On Saturday, a former Alabama student will compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Lawless Alan, a business major at Alabama, has been competing with Niece Motorsports full-time in the No. 45 truck during the 2022 season. A California native, Alan started attending the University...
Homewood Couple Expanding Bagel Shop to Tuscaloosa Next Month
A Homewood, Alabama couple is bringing their scratch-made bagel shop to Tuscaloosa and aiming to open the new brick-and-mortar eatery on 15th Street next month. Ginny and Joe Leavens own and operate Homewood Bagel Company, a labor of love the husband and wife team launched in 2019 after a few years of baking to bring something fresh to their lives as practicing attorneys.
Tuscaloosa’s Druid City Music Hall To Host First-Ever Beer Festival on the Strip Saturday
The Druid City Music Hall will offer 40 craft beers from more than two dozen U.S. breweries Saturday at its first-ever Beer Festival. Paige Parrucci, a spokesperson for the venue, said what started as a small idea blossomed into plans to put on the city's premier beer festival. To that...
It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court
Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
Victim of Tuscaloosa homicide identified
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of a Tuscaloosa homicide investigation has been identified, according to police. Joseph Baskins, 36, of Tuscaloosa, was found dead by officers responding to a shooting at the River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue NE last Saturday. Most of the key witnesses and evidence have been located and reviewed. According to […]
