Umatilla, OR

Applications open for $3M in Benton County business funding

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Benton County Business Resource Initiative (BRI) program offers $3 million in American Rescue Plan grant funds to businesses in Benton County in three phases over one year. Applications for the first phase open October 1 and close October 31 at midnight.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Students at WWCC come together in Farm to Fork program

Students in the agriculture program are caring for a garden, planting basil, other herbs and foods, as part of the program. The culinary students use the food grown in kitchens and get a chance to see the work agriculture students put into growing it. “We get to see where it...
WALLA WALLA, WA
State sends millions to Eastern Oregon to deal with storm damage, pollution

Whether it was floods, tainted drinking water or a severe hailstorm, the Oregon Legislature’s Emergency Board recently approved millions of dollars to address the Eastern Oregon environmental crises of months past. A joint body of House and Senate members who meet between legislative sessions to approve emergency funding, the...
OREGON STATE
Tiny Oregon town hosts 1st wind-solar-battery 'hybrid' plant

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A renewable energy plant in Oregon that combines solar power, wind power and massive batteries to store the energy generated there officially opened Wednesday as the first utility-scale plant of its kind in North America. The project, which can generate enough electricity to power a small city at maximum output, addresses a key challenge facing the utility industry as the U.S. transitions away from fossil fuels and increasingly turns to solar and wind farms for power. Wind and solar are clean sources of power, but utilities have been forced to fill in gaps when the...
LEXINGTON, OR
Oregon DEQ Fines Lamb Weston $127,000 for Nitrogen Pollution

A Lamb Weston plant in Hermiston allowed hundreds of tons of excess nitrogen to be spread on two farms, potentially adding pollution to an already critically contaminated aquifer, according to a penalty issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. On Tuesday, the agency fined the Idaho-based potato products manufacturer...
HERMISTON, OR
WSU-TC to offer workforce training certificate programs

RICHLAND, Wash.- Washington State University Tri-Cities (WSU-TC) is partnering with the city of Richland, the Port of Benton, and Visit TC, to offer a development learning program this fall. According to a WSU press release, the certified programs will feature courses designed for professionals, as well as business owners and...
RICHLAND, WA
Is Whitman using too much water?

In response to student requests, the campus sustainability coordinator position was instated at Whitman in 2019. As of this year, the Office of Sustainability is partially vacant, as there is no sustainability manager in charge. Although the college is searching for qualified people to fill the position, a national labor crisis and a lack of candidates have obstructed the process.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Umatilla Chemical Depot to be renamed after former Oregon General

UMATILLA – The Umatilla Chemical Depot will be renamed the Raymond F. Rees Training Center, in honor of Maj. Gen. (Ret) Raymond F. Rees, during a ceremony at the installation on Sept. 29, according to the Oregon Military Department. Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Raymond F. Rees is a retired Oregon...
UMATILLA, OR
Sunnyside Council revokes Townhouse Motel's business license because of safety, security issues

The Sunnyside City Council revoked the Town House Motel’s business license on Monday because of concerns about living conditions and security. City staff members recommended the license be revoked. At a meeting earlier this month, the council reviewed code violations and substandard room conditions found in 2019. A follow-up inspection on Sept. 16 found improvements, with some work left to be done.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
AED save station now open in Howard Amon Park

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Tri-Cities first Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is now in place off of Lee Boulevard in Howard Amon Park in Richland. The AED can be used on people who go into sudden cardiac arrest. Howard Amon was chosen for the location of the save station because of the number of people that go to the park.
RICHLAND, WA
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
Horseshoe Pack Blamed For Weekend Depredation

Northeast Oregon has been very active with wolf depredations and possible depredations throughout the month. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife crews were call to the Meacham area of Umatilla County Friday, after a livestock producer found the carcass of a 600 pound, eight-month-old calf in a 4,000-acre private land pasture. Investigators said the carcass was partially consumed. It was estimated that the calf died less than 24 hours prior to the investigation.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Alder/Poplar reconstruction update

WALLA WALLA – The reconstruction of Alder and Poplar streets from Merriam Street to South Fifth Avenue continues to move toward completion. When the two projects are finished, the three traffic signals at the intersections of Alder/Park, Alder/Palouse, and Poplar/Palouse, will have been removed and replaced with roundabouts. Other improvements include replaced water, sewer, and storm systems, added bicycle lanes, street lighting, and pedestrian accessibility and safety improvements.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Zillah police join Pink Patch Project

ZILLAH, Wash. — The Zillah Police Department is joining numerous law enforcement agencies in the Pink Patch Project movement, sporting pink police patches for breast cancer awareness. Community members can buy a patch themselves for $15 a piece, with all the money going toward the local Ohana Mammography Center.
ZILLAH, WA
Richland Red Cross volunteer waits for Hurricane Ian evacuees

PERRY, Fla. — A Richland resident is waiting for Hurricane Ian evacuees to arrive at a Red Cross shelter in Florida, according to a Facebook post by the American Red Cross Northwest Region. Aaron Holloway is a Red Cross veteran volunteer who has traveled to help before. Holloway was...
RICHLAND, WA

