nbcrightnow.com
Applications open for $3M in Benton County business funding
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Benton County Business Resource Initiative (BRI) program offers $3 million in American Rescue Plan grant funds to businesses in Benton County in three phases over one year. Applications for the first phase open October 1 and close October 31 at midnight.
nbcrightnow.com
Students at WWCC come together in Farm to Fork program
Students in the agriculture program are caring for a garden, planting basil, other herbs and foods, as part of the program. The culinary students use the food grown in kitchens and get a chance to see the work agriculture students put into growing it. “We get to see where it...
opb.org
State sends millions to Eastern Oregon to deal with storm damage, pollution
Whether it was floods, tainted drinking water or a severe hailstorm, the Oregon Legislature’s Emergency Board recently approved millions of dollars to address the Eastern Oregon environmental crises of months past. A joint body of House and Senate members who meet between legislative sessions to approve emergency funding, the...
Tiny Oregon town hosts 1st wind-solar-battery 'hybrid' plant
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A renewable energy plant in Oregon that combines solar power, wind power and massive batteries to store the energy generated there officially opened Wednesday as the first utility-scale plant of its kind in North America. The project, which can generate enough electricity to power a small city at maximum output, addresses a key challenge facing the utility industry as the U.S. transitions away from fossil fuels and increasingly turns to solar and wind farms for power. Wind and solar are clean sources of power, but utilities have been forced to fill in gaps when the...
northeastoregonnow.com
Oregon DEQ Fines Lamb Weston $127,000 for Nitrogen Pollution
A Lamb Weston plant in Hermiston allowed hundreds of tons of excess nitrogen to be spread on two farms, potentially adding pollution to an already critically contaminated aquifer, according to a penalty issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. On Tuesday, the agency fined the Idaho-based potato products manufacturer...
nbcrightnow.com
WSU-TC to offer workforce training certificate programs
RICHLAND, Wash.- Washington State University Tri-Cities (WSU-TC) is partnering with the city of Richland, the Port of Benton, and Visit TC, to offer a development learning program this fall. According to a WSU press release, the certified programs will feature courses designed for professionals, as well as business owners and...
Tri-Cities has more mental health services than ever. Then why are so many in crisis?
What to do when you or someone you love is in crisis.
whitmanwire.com
Is Whitman using too much water?
In response to student requests, the campus sustainability coordinator position was instated at Whitman in 2019. As of this year, the Office of Sustainability is partially vacant, as there is no sustainability manager in charge. Although the college is searching for qualified people to fill the position, a national labor crisis and a lack of candidates have obstructed the process.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Umatilla Chemical Depot to be renamed after former Oregon General
UMATILLA – The Umatilla Chemical Depot will be renamed the Raymond F. Rees Training Center, in honor of Maj. Gen. (Ret) Raymond F. Rees, during a ceremony at the installation on Sept. 29, according to the Oregon Military Department. Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Raymond F. Rees is a retired Oregon...
Yakima Herald Republic
Sunnyside Council revokes Townhouse Motel's business license because of safety, security issues
The Sunnyside City Council revoked the Town House Motel’s business license on Monday because of concerns about living conditions and security. City staff members recommended the license be revoked. At a meeting earlier this month, the council reviewed code violations and substandard room conditions found in 2019. A follow-up inspection on Sept. 16 found improvements, with some work left to be done.
nbcrightnow.com
AED save station now open in Howard Amon Park
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Tri-Cities first Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is now in place off of Lee Boulevard in Howard Amon Park in Richland. The AED can be used on people who go into sudden cardiac arrest. Howard Amon was chosen for the location of the save station because of the number of people that go to the park.
Benton County Adult Drug Court celebrates 330th graduate
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Benton and Franklin County Adult Drug Court is an intensive treatment and accountability program for those in the community who suffer from substance abuse. It involves frequent and random substance testing, weekly court appearances, family and peer support involvement and treatment and education tailored to each...
3 lives saved. These ordinary Tri-Cities workers jumped in to help during emergencies
“No one wakes up in the morning thinking, ‘Today’s the day I will save a life.’”
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
Who Got Booked Into the Benton County Washington Jail? Website Shows You
You Can Search The Current Benton County Washington Jail List Anytime. I don't know about you as a kid but my parents always had the police scanner going on in the background. You could hear it chirp and crackle all night long until a name would come across the airwaves. My parents would say I know them or they'd say they didn't know them.
pnwag.net
Horseshoe Pack Blamed For Weekend Depredation
Northeast Oregon has been very active with wolf depredations and possible depredations throughout the month. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife crews were call to the Meacham area of Umatilla County Friday, after a livestock producer found the carcass of a 600 pound, eight-month-old calf in a 4,000-acre private land pasture. Investigators said the carcass was partially consumed. It was estimated that the calf died less than 24 hours prior to the investigation.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Alder/Poplar reconstruction update
WALLA WALLA – The reconstruction of Alder and Poplar streets from Merriam Street to South Fifth Avenue continues to move toward completion. When the two projects are finished, the three traffic signals at the intersections of Alder/Park, Alder/Palouse, and Poplar/Palouse, will have been removed and replaced with roundabouts. Other improvements include replaced water, sewer, and storm systems, added bicycle lanes, street lighting, and pedestrian accessibility and safety improvements.
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 27, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
nbcrightnow.com
Zillah police join Pink Patch Project
ZILLAH, Wash. — The Zillah Police Department is joining numerous law enforcement agencies in the Pink Patch Project movement, sporting pink police patches for breast cancer awareness. Community members can buy a patch themselves for $15 a piece, with all the money going toward the local Ohana Mammography Center.
nbcrightnow.com
Richland Red Cross volunteer waits for Hurricane Ian evacuees
PERRY, Fla. — A Richland resident is waiting for Hurricane Ian evacuees to arrive at a Red Cross shelter in Florida, according to a Facebook post by the American Red Cross Northwest Region. Aaron Holloway is a Red Cross veteran volunteer who has traveled to help before. Holloway was...
