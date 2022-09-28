ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Police: Man shot by officers in Aurora Saturday died by suicide

AURORA, | Police now say a man who was shot by Aurora police officers during a chase in on Saturday shot himself in the head at the same time, and his death has been ruled a suicide. The Sentinel has requested the police body camera video, but it has not...
Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.28.22

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL. Cherokee Trail def. Eaglecrest 25-16, 25-19, 25-19 Denver South def. Vista PEAK 25-15, 25-16, 21-25, 25-12 Vista PEAK...
Football: Aurora’s Week 6 scoreboard

AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 6 of the 2022 prep football season. Will be updated as games go final. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. AURORA’S WEEK 6 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE. SATURDAY, OCT. 1.
SCENE & HEARD: Get your fall on around the Aurora-region

Boo! Scene & Heard brings you the best fall events around Aurora and beyond for the fall season. Whether it’s spooky experiences, cozy entertainment or festive treats, you’ll find it here. Have an event we should feature? Email us the details at [email protected]. Fall into Fun at...
Boys Tennis: No. 2 doubles duo comes through to clinch 4-3 5A 1st round win for Grandview

AURORA | The Grandview boys tennis team made its way past an unfamiliar opponent Wednesday to earn a chance to play one that is very familiar. Seeded eighth in the inaugural Class 5A boys tennis team state tournament, the host Wolves outlasted ninth-seeded Monarch — in a match that was decided by the three-set win of the No. 2 doubles team of seniors Josh Son and Alex Eckley — in a 4-3 dual victory that moved it into a quarterfinal match with Centennial League powerhouse Cherry Creek.
Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.30.22

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. FOOTBALL. Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m. Thornton at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.
