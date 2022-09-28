Read full article on original website
Aurora man arrested after year-long investigation into pattern of assaults on children
AURORA | An Aurora man has been arrested and accused of multiple counts of child sexual assault — part of a pattern of abuse that may have continued for a decade or more, according to an announcement Friday by police. Leopoldo Zapata-Valdenegro, 64, was arrested Sept. 21, nearly a...
Police: Man shot by officers in Aurora Saturday died by suicide
AURORA, | Police now say a man who was shot by Aurora police officers during a chase in on Saturday shot himself in the head at the same time, and his death has been ruled a suicide. The Sentinel has requested the police body camera video, but it has not...
Aurora police shoot, kill 1 robbery suspect after car chase, crash near DIA Saturday morning
AURORA | Police chased two robbery suspects in a vehicle early Saturday, forced them to crash their car near Denver International Airport and then fired on one suspect who brandished a gun, killing him, according to Denver police. The incident began about 2 a.m. Saturday after a 7-Eleven store at...
Investigators seek public’s help identifying armed Centennial car thieves caught on camera and shot at by victim — VIDEO
AURORA | Sheriff officials in Centennial are asking for the public’s help in identifying two car thieves, caught on security video, one of which may have been shot and injured by the theft victim in his driveway after one suspect pulled a gun during the apparent theft. The victim,...
Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.28.22
AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL. Cherokee Trail def. Eaglecrest 25-16, 25-19, 25-19 Denver South def. Vista PEAK 25-15, 25-16, 21-25, 25-12 Vista PEAK...
Football: Aurora’s Week 6 scoreboard
AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 6 of the 2022 prep football season. Will be updated as games go final. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. AURORA’S WEEK 6 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE. SATURDAY, OCT. 1.
SCENE & HEARD: Get your fall on around the Aurora-region
Boo! Scene & Heard brings you the best fall events around Aurora and beyond for the fall season. Whether it’s spooky experiences, cozy entertainment or festive treats, you’ll find it here. Have an event we should feature? Email us the details at [email protected]. Fall into Fun at...
Boys Tennis: No. 2 doubles duo comes through to clinch 4-3 5A 1st round win for Grandview
AURORA | The Grandview boys tennis team made its way past an unfamiliar opponent Wednesday to earn a chance to play one that is very familiar. Seeded eighth in the inaugural Class 5A boys tennis team state tournament, the host Wolves outlasted ninth-seeded Monarch — in a match that was decided by the three-set win of the No. 2 doubles team of seniors Josh Son and Alex Eckley — in a 4-3 dual victory that moved it into a quarterfinal match with Centennial League powerhouse Cherry Creek.
Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.30.22
AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. FOOTBALL. Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m. Thornton at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.
Proposal to kill Aurora’s $2 employment tax would cut $5.9 million from city budget
AURORA | An end to Aurora’s so-called “occupation privilege tax” on businesses and employees may be in sight under a proposal by council conservatives that would also leave a $5.9 million revenue hole in the city’s budget. Also called a “head tax,” the levy imposes a...
