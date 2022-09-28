AURORA | The Grandview boys tennis team made its way past an unfamiliar opponent Wednesday to earn a chance to play one that is very familiar. Seeded eighth in the inaugural Class 5A boys tennis team state tournament, the host Wolves outlasted ninth-seeded Monarch — in a match that was decided by the three-set win of the No. 2 doubles team of seniors Josh Son and Alex Eckley — in a 4-3 dual victory that moved it into a quarterfinal match with Centennial League powerhouse Cherry Creek.

AURORA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO