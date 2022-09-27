Read full article on original website
Old Oktoberfest tradition: From dumping beer on e/other to selecting Mrs. O based on “poise and personality”
A rollercoaster of a Friday with UW-La Crosse political science professor, Dr. Anthony Chergosky in the WIZM studio for La Crosse Talk PM. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska)
A cooking competition, personality contest? Picking Mrs. Oktoberfest in La Crosse in the 60s-70s, a “little” different than today
The origins of the Festmaster for La Crosse’s Oktoberfest is a pretty simple story. The inception and evolution of Mrs. Oktoberfest in the city is a much more interesting one. Brad Quarberg is a bit of an Oktoberfest – La Crosse historian. He was chief editor and an author...
Oktoberfest hosts big Friday crowds, after late-morning backup at main festground gate
Many festgoers had a longer wait than expected to get into La Crosse’s Oktoberfest during the midday on Friday, because of an apparent internet problem which prevented security from scanning passes. Lines formed on two sides of the main gate to the southside festgrounds around 11 a.m., while fest...
Local veterinarians Doug and Kim Kratt announced as Festmaster and Frau for La Crosse’s Oktoberfest
The cat is out of the bag – an Onalaska couple that works with cats, dogs and other animals will lead the 2022 Oktoberfest. Local veterinarians Doug and Kim Kratt made their public debut at the La Crosse Center as Festmaster and Frau on Wednesday night at the Festmaster’s Ball, though reporters got to meet them earlier in the week.
La Crosse police gearing up for Oktoberfest weekend
Hopefully there are no dead squirrels or flipped over cars in store for this year’s Oktoberfest. The La Crosse Police Department (LCPD) is gearing up for a long weekend, bringing in extra volunteer officers from neighboring departments to help keep the city safe. Sergeant Brooke Pataska of the LCPD...
Enjoy Oktoberfest, safely
To quote Bob Dylan, “If you’re looking to get silly, you better head back to from where you came. Cuz the cops don’t need you, and man they expect the same.” Perhaps we should keep that in mind this weekend as we celebrate Oktoberfest. Police will have their hands full this weekend as thousands of visitors descend on La Crosse to get their German on. Police in recent years have worked hard to strike a balance between having a good time and breaking the law. Generally, people have behaved. Police tell us only nine people were jailed during last year’s Oktoberfest. We can enjoy a beer as we watch the parade go past, as long as we are not crossing a line. Generally, police tell us, they’ll leave us alone as long as we’re not going too far. Let’s keep that in mind as we enjoy Oktoberfest. And let’s work hard to keep ourselves, and each other safe. Don’t get separated from your friends. And if you need to catch up with them, the Third Street Aid Station is a good place to do that. Police will be there to help, whether providing medical attention, charging a cell phone, or just being pointed in the right direction. So enjoy Fest, blow off a little steam, and have fun. But above all stay safe. Prost!
REO Speedwagon coming to La Crosse Center in March
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Legendary rock group REO Speedwagon will come to La Crosse for a concert in March. According to a release, the band will take the stage at the La Crosse Center on March 22 at 7:30 p.m. REO Speedwagon is known for producing 13 Top 40 singles including hits like “Keep On Loving You”, “Take It On the Run”, and “Roll With The Changes”.
This Wisconsin Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Wisconsin is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and La Crosse's North Country Steak Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
City of La Crosse ready to discuss current plans for homeless shelter this winter
What are City Hall’s plans for helping the unsheltered people of La Crosse this winter?. The mayor’s office will have some information about that Wednesday. Mayor Mitch Reynolds will meet with reporters to talk about the planning process for winter shelter, and potential solutions for temporary housing, which could include publicly-owned buildings.
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse PD announces launch of ‘At Your Best At Oktoberfest’
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -The La Crosse Police Department is announcing the launch of the “At Your Best At Oktoberfest” Safety Page. According to a media release from the City of La Crosse, throughout the parade route, downtown and in the campus areas people may notice the “At Your Best At Oktoberfest” safety posters. On the poster is a QR Code which will take people to information on the 3rd Street Aid Station, Public Transportation, Parking and General Safety Tips.
Meet the finders of the 2022 Oktoberfest Medallion
After just six clues, the lucky couple-- Cavan Jefferson and Hanna Bauer, found this year's medallion Saturday morning in La Crosse near Grandad Bluff.
Man thrown from vehicle, killed in La Crosse Co.
LA CROSSE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – We now know the name of the man killed in a crash near Holmen. The crash happened September 11th on Highway 35 in La Crosse County. The Wisconsin State Patrol identifies the driver as 33-year-old Kee Yang of La Crosse. Troopers say he...
Shelby, La Crosse fire crews quickly put out fire in mobile home
TOWN OF SHELBY, Wis. (WKBT) – Shelby and La Crosse Fire crews quickly put out a fire inside a mobile home Friday afternoon. According to the Shelby Fire Department, firefighters saw smoke coming from a window when they got to the scene at La Crosse Mobile Home Park. They went inside the home and put out the fire within 12...
Suspect in 2019 stabbing death in La Crosse agrees to get court-appointed lawyer
The suspect in a La Crosse murder case will let the public defender’s office find an attorney for him. At a hearing before Judge Ramona Gonzalez on Friday, Anquin St. Junious agreed to give the state more time to appoint a lawyer in the case. St. Junious is accused...
In visit to UW-La Crosse, Wisconsin Gov. Evers urges students to vote, defends education policies
Wisconsin’s governor wants to get college-age voters “fired up” to go to the polls this fall. Gov. Tony Evers took part in a roundtable discussion with about two dozen UW-La Crosse students on Thursday morning, at the student union on campus. Area legislators, Sen. Brad Pfaff and Rep. Jill Billings and Evers all responded to questions.
La Crosse man killed in Sept. 11 crash on Highway 53
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - The name of the victim of a fatal crash on Sept. 11 in La Crosse County is released. The Wisconsin State Patrol said Thursday that 33-year-old Kee Yang of La Crosse, the only person in the vehicle he was driving, died after his vehicle went into the median on southbound Highway 53 near Holmen and struck the cable barriers, flipping over them.
Repeat drug offender facing new charges after La Crosse police search of home
On Monday, he pleaded guilty to a drug charge in La Crosse County court. Two days later, he was back in jail for new drug crimes. Lermonte Toy of La Crosse entered a guilty plea this week for making or delivering amphetamines. On Wednesday, police searched the 24-year-old’s home on South 7th Street and found cocaine, meth and marijuana, along with more than $24,000 in cash.
Former La Crosse School Board members speak out about communication policy
Prior to any policy passing, board members were able to discuss their opinions at board meetings and with members of the media.
Traffic changes coming week of October 3
When coming to Winona Health, remember that the entrance from Hwy 61 next to the YMCA will always be open. Construction work continues on the Highway 43 project in Winona, but please be alert for traffic changes north of the Hwy 61 roundabout onto Hwy 43/Mankato Ave beginning next week.
Auto and toy auction in Fountain City nets $8.5 million in sales
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WKBT) — An auction of vintage collectible items netted $8.5 million in sales. Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum in Fountain City sold 2,020 items like antique cars, motorcycles, bicycles and pedal cars at an auction earlier this month. The highest amount spent went for a...
