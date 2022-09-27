Read full article on original website
1 hurt in West Sacramento road rage shooting; suspect still sought
WEST SACRAMENTO – Police are investigating an apparent road rage incident in West Sacramento that led to a shooting Friday afternoon. The scene is near Terminal Street and Industrial Boulevard. West Sacramento police say one person was hurt in the shooting; that person is expected to survive. Exactly who was involved in the shooting has not been stated, but the scene is near the UPS Customer Center. Police are still trying to find the suspect. Residents should expect a police presence in the area for the time being.No other details about the shooting have been released.
Suspect arrested in repeated vandalism of Citrus Heights businesses
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Citrus Heights Police Department said its officers arrested a Roseville man suspected of vandalizing its local businesses. Police said the vandalism occurred more than once, with two businesses being targeted twice. He was identified by police as 30-year-old Philip Archuleta. “Many of the business victims suffered extensive losses totaling […]
Vigil held for man killed by Sacramento County deputy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A candlelight vigil was held for a Sacramento man who was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy outside his own home on Wednesday. Jaime Naranjo, 55, was killed at his home in South Sacramento after authorities say he threatened a deputy with a machete. Naranjo’s family says he was only […]
Homeless man accused of killing Carmichael man near his home
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County homeless man is in jail for what the sheriff’s office describes as a random and senseless homicide. Jail records show 54-year-old Darin Chastain has been charged with homicide for allegedly killing a Carmichael man on Kenneth Avenue Wednesday night near Ancil Hoffman Park. “I just felt sad […]
'Everybody knows Jim': Carmichael community mourns man allegedly killed by homeless man
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Family, friends and neighbors are mourning what they call the tragic and senseless loss of a husband, father and grandfather who neighbors say would do anything to protect them. James Raleigh, 74, was allegedly attacked by a homeless man Wednesday. The man, identified by police as...
Beloved Homeless Man Shot in Modesto
By Thursday, news that Richard “Channon” Myers had been murdered on the mean streets of Modesto had swept through the local homeless community. Known for his long “trains” of scavenged treasures — some would say “junk” — Channon was beloved among the homeless for his good nature.
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Failure to provide DNA, identity theft, check fraud
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Sept. 13. Luana Jean Ybarra, 48, was arrested at 12:16 p.m. on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant in the 2700 block of...
Sacramento teens arrested after a pursuit in a stolen car
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a chase in a stolen vehicle, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 1 p.m., the Roseville Police’s automated license plate reader system noticed a stolen vehicle driving near Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way. The stolen Hyundai Elantra was […]
Four people shot and killed in Sacramento in 12-hour period. How the city's police chief is reacting
SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) -- Police say five people have been shot and killed in Sacramento at four different locations since Sunday morning, one of the victims a teenager. Four of the victims were killed between late Monday night and Tuesday morning within the span of 12 hours. As of Tuesday...
Four dead in three shootings throughout Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said three separate shootings between Monday night and Tuesday morning ended with four people dead. According to police, three of the killings happened around 11 p.m. Monday. One of the shootings happened on San Juan Road, near Bandon Way. Police said officers arrived and found two people in a […]
Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
Son arrested after stabbing father in Tracy
TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in Tracy and is facing charges for attempted murder following a stabbing on Wednesday, according to the Tracy Police Department. Police said they arrived to the 3000 block of Jeanette Court at around 11:40 a.m. where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. Anthony Stipp was […]
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary September 26, 2022
Charges: VC 10851 (A), 2800.2 (A), PC 496 D(A), 148 (A)(1), 466. Location: 9200 block of Majesties Ct. Suspect: JUVENILE (BMJ, 16, ARRESTED) RESISTING OR OBSTRUCTING PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/ER TECHNICIAN. PC 466 Burglary tools. Time: 1343 hours. Report: 22-005505. Charges: VC 10851 (A), 2800.2 (A), PC 496 D(A), 148 (A)(1), 466.
Placer County investigators turn up human remains near area affected by Mosquito Fire
According to a Facebook post by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived at the scene on Cold Springs Drive, in Foresthill, they found what appeared to be human remains.
'We're all broken': Husband, father describes loss of wife and severe injury of son in Lincoln train crash
LINCOLN, Calif. — The loss of his wife and the mother of his children is heartrending for Travis Nunes. The difficulty of watching his son – fighting for his life – is agonizing. “I can't put it into words. There's no words,” Nunes said. “Just pure loss...
Murderer sentenced in South Lake Tahoe; Family of victim addresses killer
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Court was called into session under the honorable Suzanne Kingsbury just before 9 a.m. Sept. 27, and by 2:15 p.m. that afternoon Michael Green was sentenced to 15 years-to-life for the 1985 murder of El Dorado Hills journalist Jane Hylton. The extraordinary case detonated...
Rogers 5K run coming Oct. 15
Sheldon High School Cross Country is hosting the second annual Glenn Rogers Memorial 5K on October 15 in memory of their beloved Coach Rogers. Rogers was born and raised in Sacramento. His passion for running started as a young child. He ran on his school/college teams, and throughout adulthood. He worked as a Probation Officer for the Sacramento County Boys Ranch for nearly 30 years and started a cross country team there. He retired from the county in 2003 and continued devoting his time and energy to the runners at Sheldon High School.
Semi-Truck Collision Occurs With Walnut Sweeper Near Yuba City
Tractor-Trailer Collides With Walnut Sweeper on Oswald Road. A semi-truck collision occurred in a rural area east of Yuba City on September 28, resulting in a major injury. The crash happened along Oswald Road just southeast of South George Washington Boulevard around 7:28 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident involved a collision between a semi-truck and a walnut sweeper. A walnut sweeper is a tractor-like machine used to pick up nuts from the ground.
Crews douse early morning fire that broke out near Sacramento health school campus
SACRAMENTO – Firefighters rushed to put out flames that burst out near a North Sacramento health school campus early Friday morning. The scene was along West El Camino Avenue, near Samuel Merritt University. Exactly what started the fire is unclear. An investigation is now underway.
