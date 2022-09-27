ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

CBS Sacramento

1 hurt in West Sacramento road rage shooting; suspect still sought

WEST SACRAMENTO – Police are investigating an apparent road rage incident in West Sacramento that led to a shooting Friday afternoon. The scene is near Terminal Street and Industrial Boulevard. West Sacramento police say one person was hurt in the shooting; that person is expected to survive. Exactly who was involved in the shooting has not been stated, but the scene is near the UPS Customer Center. Police are still trying to find the suspect. Residents should expect a police presence in the area for the time being.No other details about the shooting have been released. 
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Suspect arrested in repeated vandalism of Citrus Heights businesses

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Citrus Heights Police Department said its officers arrested a Roseville man suspected of vandalizing its local businesses.  Police said the vandalism occurred more than once, with two businesses being targeted twice. He was identified by police as 30-year-old Philip Archuleta.  “Many of the business victims suffered extensive losses totaling […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
FOX40

Vigil held for man killed by Sacramento County deputy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A candlelight vigil was held for a Sacramento man who was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy outside his own home on Wednesday. Jaime Naranjo, 55, was killed at his home in South Sacramento after authorities say he threatened a deputy with a machete. Naranjo’s family says he was only […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Homeless man accused of killing Carmichael man near his home

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County homeless man is in jail for what the sheriff’s office describes as a random and senseless homicide. Jail records show 54-year-old Darin Chastain has been charged with homicide for allegedly killing a Carmichael man on Kenneth Avenue Wednesday night near Ancil Hoffman Park. “I just felt sad […]
CARMICHAEL, CA
The Valley Citizen

Beloved Homeless Man Shot in Modesto

By Thursday, news that Richard “Channon” Myers had been murdered on the mean streets of Modesto had swept through the local homeless community. Known for his long “trains” of scavenged treasures — some would say “junk” — Channon was beloved among the homeless for his good nature.
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento teens arrested after a pursuit in a stolen car

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a chase in a stolen vehicle, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 1 p.m., the Roseville Police’s automated license plate reader system noticed a stolen vehicle driving near Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way. The stolen Hyundai Elantra was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Four dead in three shootings throughout Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said three separate shootings between Monday night and Tuesday morning ended with four people dead.  According to police, three of the killings happened around 11 p.m. Monday.  One of the shootings happened on San Juan Road, near Bandon Way. Police said officers arrived and found two people in a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Son arrested after stabbing father in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in Tracy and is facing charges for attempted murder following a stabbing on Wednesday, according to the Tracy Police Department. Police said they arrived to the 3000 block of Jeanette Court at around 11:40 a.m. where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. Anthony Stipp was […]
TRACY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary September 26, 2022

Charges: VC 10851 (A), 2800.2 (A), PC 496 D(A), 148 (A)(1), 466. Location: 9200 block of Majesties Ct. Suspect: JUVENILE (BMJ, 16, ARRESTED) RESISTING OR OBSTRUCTING PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/ER TECHNICIAN. PC 466 Burglary tools. Time: 1343 hours. Report: 22-005505. Charges: VC 10851 (A), 2800.2 (A), PC 496 D(A), 148 (A)(1), 466.
ELK GROVE, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Rogers 5K run coming Oct. 15

Sheldon High School Cross Country is hosting the second annual Glenn Rogers Memorial 5K on October 15 in memory of their beloved Coach Rogers. Rogers was born and raised in Sacramento. His passion for running started as a young child. He ran on his school/college teams, and throughout adulthood. He worked as a Probation Officer for the Sacramento County Boys Ranch for nearly 30 years and started a cross country team there. He retired from the county in 2003 and continued devoting his time and energy to the runners at Sheldon High School.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Semi-Truck Collision Occurs With Walnut Sweeper Near Yuba City

Tractor-Trailer Collides With Walnut Sweeper on Oswald Road. A semi-truck collision occurred in a rural area east of Yuba City on September 28, resulting in a major injury. The crash happened along Oswald Road just southeast of South George Washington Boulevard around 7:28 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident involved a collision between a semi-truck and a walnut sweeper. A walnut sweeper is a tractor-like machine used to pick up nuts from the ground.
YUBA CITY, CA

