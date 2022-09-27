Read full article on original website
Clark Phillips III with two INT's for Utes against Beavers
For the third season in a row, cornerback Clark Phillips III recorded a pick-six against a Pac-12 opponent.
NFLPA terminates unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who allowed Tua Tagovailoa to play through head injury
The NFLPA has terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who cleared Tua Tagovailoa to return against the Bills in Week 3 despite exhibiting obvious concussion symptoms.
Spoilermakers: Purdue stifles No. 21 Minnesota for 20-10 win
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Devin Mockobee rushed for 102 yards and a late touchdown to pad Purdue’s lead, and the Boilermakers defense fueled yet another takedown of a ranked opponent in a 20-10 victory over No. 21 Minnesota on Saturday. Cam Allen had two of Purdue’s three interceptions of Tanner Morgan, one in the end zone in the second quarter and another in the closing minutes. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell returned from a one-game injury absence for the Boilermakers (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) and bounced back from two first-half interceptions to direct two drives for scores in the final 5 minutes. ...
