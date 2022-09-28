TRUCKEE – A big rig crash off Interstate 80 in the Sierra is underlining the dangers drivers are facing with the return of wet weather Monday morning. The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. west of the Donner Summit rest area. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the roads were definitely slick and a big rig ended up going down a drainage ditch. Despite some noticeable damage to the cabin, California Highway Patrol says the driver escaped with only minor injuries.Officers say pleading with drivers to slow down, especially with rain – and therefore wet roads – expected in the high country through Wednesday. Drivers are also being told to be cautious through the area as crews work to recover the big rig from the ditch.

ACCIDENTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO