Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 National Taco Day Deals you will be Taco-ing AboutCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Beloved Local Pizza Delivery Places in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
Duckwrth talks new tour, new music and new lessons learnedThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Stylish Los Angeles Indie Coffee BarsYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Related
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill says he was 'disrespected as a man' by Bengals coach: 'I'm gonna come find you, bro'
The Cincinnati Bengals' 27-15 victory over the Miami Dolphins was naturally overshadowed by Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury, but there were plenty of other wild moments that went into Miami's first loss of the season. Bengals defensive back Vonn Bell recorded two interceptions, Tee Higgins exploded for 124 yards and a touchdown and Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill found a new rival.
CBS Sports
LeSean McCoy slams Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's play style: 'He's trash,' plays 'like a high school player'
Kyler Murray is no stranger to controversy, feuding with the Cardinals this offseason before signing their lucrative contract offer -- and then publicly complaining about an unprecedented clause in the same contract. The star quarterback is also divisive on the field, at least in the eyes of former running back LeSean McCoy. Addressing Murray's play style on the "I Am Athlete Tonight" podcast, McCoy on Thursday called Murray a "trash" QB, suggesting he plays "like a high school player."
CBS Sports
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Exits Thursday's practice
Allen, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, left Thursday's practice with a trainer, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports. Allen, who has missed two straight games, logged a limited practice Wednesday, but his exit from Thursday's session is a situation to monitor ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans. If Allen is unable to return to action this weekend, Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter would continue to see added WR opportunities for the Chargers in Week 4.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Devin Asiasi: Suffers ankle injury Thursday
Asiasi is questionable to return to Thursday's matchup against the Dolphins due to an ankle injury. Asiasi failed to haul in his only target in the second quarter before picking up an ankle issue that may knock him out for the rest of the contest. If he's unable to return, Hayden Hurst and Mitchell Wilcox would be the only healthy tight ends available for Cincinnati.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Browns star Garrett not playing vs Falcons after car wreck
Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett will not play in Sunday's game at Atlanta after he suffered multiple injuries when he crashed his car while speeding earlier in the week
CBS Sports
Broncos' Baron Browning: Upgrades to full participant
Browning (knee) practiced in full Thursday. Browning suffered a right knee injury in Sunday's contest against the 49ers, but his ability to return as a full participant during Thursday's session indicates he's moved past the issue. The second-year linebacker figures to serve as a rotational piece within Denver's linebacker corps Sunday against the Raiders.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Zay Jones: Added to injury report
Jones didn't practice Thursday due to an ankle injury. Jones practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to Jacksonville's injury report Thursday is notable. In this past Sunday's 38-10 win over the Chargers, Jones caught 10 of his team-high 11 targets for 85 yards and a TD.
CBS Sports
Rams' Jordan Fuller: DNP at practice
Fuller (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports. Fuller was unable to play in the Rams' Week 3 win over the Cardinals, and it appears he is still nursing the injury. With a Monday showdown against the divisional-rival 49ers looming, Fuller will be afforded an extra day to prepare. However, if he is unable to play, Terrell Burgess could be looking at continued extra opportunity.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Sidelined again
Cunningham (elbow) did not practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Cunningham had to exit Sunday's win over the Raiders early with the injury, and he has yet to practice this week. His status for Week 4 against the Colts is up in the air, although his participation level at practice Friday should give a clearer picture. if Cunningham is unable to play, Dylan Cole and Joe Jones will likely see an uptick in opportunity.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Back at practice
Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) returned to practice Friday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. Valdes-Scantling, who was limited at Wednesday's practice, was deemed a non-participant Thursday, but his return to the mix Friday bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Buccaneers. The Chiefs' upcoming injury report will reveal whether or not Valdes-Scantling approaches the contest with a Week 4 injury designation.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Not spotted Thursday
McCaffrey (thigh) wasn't present at the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. McCaffrey officially was a non-participant Wednesday due to a thigh concern, which appears as if it'll force a second straight absence to begin Week 4 prep. Coach Matt Rhule told Newton on Wednesday that the Panthers aren't concerned about McCaffrey's health, but his status still should be watched to ensure he'll be available Sunday against the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Former Broncos player hated playing for current Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, and he explains why
The Raiders are just three weeks into their first season with Josh McDaniels, and to say things aren't going well would be an understatement. The Raiders are currently the NFL's only 0-3 team and if they can't beat the Broncos on Sunday, they'll fall to 0-4. McDaniels would probably love...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Iffy for Sunday
Prater (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Prater was limited at practices throughout the week due to a hip injury he presumably picked up during the team's Week 3 loss to the Rams, though he didn't appear bothered by the issue during the game as he connected on all four of his field-goal attempts. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, the Cardinals don't kick off until 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, to there'll be few replacement options available if Prater is ruled out for Week 4.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Trey Sermon: Expected to make team debut Sunday
With Boston Scott (ribs) unlikely to play, Sermon is expected to make his Eagles debut Sunday against the Jaguars, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports. Sermon joined the Eagles following the initial 53-man roster deadline, but the second-year running back has been a healthy scratch for each of the first three games with his new squad. As a rookie with San Francisco last year, the 2021 third-round pick rushed 41 times for 167 yards and one score across nine appearances. It's unclear what his role with be during his debut, but Sermon will have a tough time garnering many touches behind Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Michael Pierce: Undergoes season-ending surgery
Pierce (biceps) is undergoing season-ending surgery Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Pierce faced a decision between attempting to rehab and return this year or get season-ending surgery, and he's ultimately decided to go under the knife. As a result of getting surgery to address his torn bicep, the nose tackle will now eye a return during the 2023 campaign. Rookie third-round pick Travis Jones will likely start in Pierce's stead versus the Bills on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Logs full practice Thursday
Watson (hamstring) practiced in full Thursday. Prior to sitting out Week 3 at Tampa Bay, Watson logged just one capped session due to a hamstring issue. This time around, he followed up a limited practice Wednesday with all activity one day later, setting him up to return to action Sunday versus the Patriots. With Sammy Watkins (hamstring) on injured reserve, Watson likely is the Packers' top vertical threat in the passing game for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Favorite to start at SF
Gordon is on a path to start at small forward ahead of Jae'Sean Tate, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports. Iko notes that while Gordon will likely start for the Rockets, Tate still figures to be a big factor and will see a good chunk of minutes with the starters. The staff will likely tinker with the lineup options during training camp before figuring out how it wants to deploy it when the regular season fires up Oct. 19 versus the Hawks.
CBS Sports
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Heads to bench
O'Hoppe will be on the bench Thursday against Oakland. O'Hoppe was called up for the first time Wednesday and went 1-for-3 in his MLB debut. He won't make back-to-back starts just yet, with Max Stassi taking over behind the plate.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 4 lineup decisions: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts to know for every game
Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Dodgers' James Outman: Finishes season with flourish
In his final 16 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Outman slashed .313/.405/.672 with six home runs, 12 RBI, 15 runs and a stolen base. Outman's strong finish put the finishing touches on a breakthrough campaign during which he slashed .294/.392/.586 with 31 homers, 106 RBI, 101 runs and 13 stolen bases over 125 contests between Double-A and Triple-A. Among the highlights was a four-game stretch in late August during which the 25-year-old twice hit for the cycle. Of course, Outman's greatest achievement this season was getting his first major-league callup -- he impressed during his time with the big-league club, slashing .462/.563/.846 with a home run and three RBI over 16 plate appearances (albeit with a 43.8 percent strikeout rate). Outman's excellent season has created the possibility that he could play a significant role on the major-league team as soon as next season.
Comments / 0