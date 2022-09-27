Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 National Taco Day Deals you will be Taco-ing AboutCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Beloved Local Pizza Delivery Places in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Duckwrth talks new tour, new music and new lessons learnedThe LanternColumbus, OH
6 Halloween Events in Los Angeles for Spooky Fun in 2022Your California GuideLos Angeles, CA
5 Family-Friendly Pumpkin Patches in LAYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Related
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Back in majors
Kennedy was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Friday. Kennedy, who turns 24 on the final day of the regular season, hit .261/.363/.385 with seven home runs in 93 games at Triple-A this season. He has a .626 OPS in 80 at-bats in the majors. This is the corresponding move to Ketel Marte going on the injured list, so Kennedy could see time at second base over the final days of the season.
CBS Sports
Angels' Mickey Moniak: Makes early exit Wednesday
Moniak left Wednesday's game early after getting hit in the hand by a pitch in the sixth inning, Trent Rush of Angels Radio AM 830 reports. Moniak has already missed a large portion of this season with a broken finger, and it seems possible that he re-injured the same finger. It's still unknown how severe the injury is, but Moniak was visibly in pain when he walked off the field.
CBS Sports
Yankees lose relievers Zack Britton, Clay Holmes to arm injuries as regular season winds down
New York Yankees left-hander Zack Britton exited Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, his former team, with left arm fatigue, the Yankees announced. He was placed on the 60-day injured list Saturday, ending his season. "He's doing pretty well, actually," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday (video link). "We are...
CBS Sports
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Absent from Saturday's lineup
Trevino isn't starting Saturday against Baltimore. Trevino went 0-for-3 with a strikeout during Friday's loss to the Orioles and will head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Kyle Higashioka is starting behind the dish and batting eighth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Braves' Max Fried: Exits with illness, 2-1 lead
Fried exited Friday's start against the Mets after five innings with an apparent illness, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports. He allowed four hits and one run while striking out three over five innings before exiting. Fried had only thrown 71 pitches, but he was seen vomiting in a trash can in the dugout in between innings, so it seems like he caught a stomach bug. He lines up to pitch in the final game of the regular season Wednesday in Miami if he feels up to it.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Season over
Marte (undisclosed) was placed on the injured list Friday. He was originally listed as part of Friday's lineup, so it's unclear what the exact injury is, but Marte hasn't been 100 percent healthy for much of the season. Buddy Kennedy, who was recalled in a corresponding move, could get some opportunities over the final days of the season.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Matt Carpenter: Takes batting practice Friday
Carpenter (foot) took batting practice on the field and hit in the cage Friday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. Carpenter has been working on weight-bearing activities on his fractured foot recently and hasn't had any issues. It's still possible that the 36-year-old rejoins the Yankees for their upcoming series against the Rangers to close out the regular season, but manager Aaron Boone also hinted Friday that Carpenter could ultimately head to Somerset to take live at-bats ahead of postseason play. Regardless of whether Carpenter is back in action during the final series of the regular season, it seems likely that he'll be in the mix for a postseason return.
CBS Sports
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Will start Friday
Manager Buck Showalter said deGrom's next start will come Friday in the series opener against Atlanta, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. DeGrom was originally projected to start Saturday, but he will be moved up a day and go toe-to-toe with Atlanta's ace, Max Fried. DeGrom has faced Atlanta twice this season, allowing a combined five earned runs with 21 strikeouts over 12.1 innings.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Riding pine Saturday
Rivas isn't starting Saturday against Cincinnati. Rivas has started against just three left-handed pitchers this year, and he'll be on the bench for a third consecutive game with southpaw Nick Lodolo starting for the Reds. David Bote is taking over at first base and batting seventh.
CBS Sports
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Heads to bench
O'Hoppe will be on the bench Thursday against Oakland. O'Hoppe was called up for the first time Wednesday and went 1-for-3 in his MLB debut. He won't make back-to-back starts just yet, with Max Stassi taking over behind the plate.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Steps out of lineup
Tovar is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. The 21-year-old started the past four games after he was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque last week, and he'll take a seat with Jose Iglesias (thumb) back from the injured list. Tovar should still see plenty of playing time over the final week of the season, and he's 4-for-14 with two walks and a run scored through his first four big-league contests.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' James Outman: Finishes season with flourish
In his final 16 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Outman slashed .313/.405/.672 with six home runs, 12 RBI, 15 runs and a stolen base. Outman's strong finish put the finishing touches on a breakthrough campaign during which he slashed .294/.392/.586 with 31 homers, 106 RBI, 101 runs and 13 stolen bases over 125 contests between Double-A and Triple-A. Among the highlights was a four-game stretch in late August during which the 25-year-old twice hit for the cycle. Of course, Outman's greatest achievement this season was getting his first major-league callup -- he impressed during his time with the big-league club, slashing .462/.563/.846 with a home run and three RBI over 16 plate appearances (albeit with a 43.8 percent strikeout rate). Outman's excellent season has created the possibility that he could play a significant role on the major-league team as soon as next season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Staying with Rockies for 2023
Blackmon (knee) will pick up his $18 million player option for the 2023 season, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Blackmon is 36 and was worth 0.2 fWAR in 135 games before suffering a season-ending knee injury, so picking up the option was an easy call. He could retire following the 2023 season.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Starting Friday on short rest
Lyles is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Yankees, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. A rain delay limited Lyles to just two innings and 37 pitches in his last start Monday, so manager Brandon Hyde decided to give him the ball Friday on short rest. Given the short start his last time out, it's likely Lyles will not face any limitations in Friday's outing.
Despite pains, Rays made gains in reaching postseason
HOUSTON — The Rays were feeling pretty good about clinching a playoff spot in spite of all the players who have been hurt, with 30 serving 41 stints on the injured list during the season. “At some point, we’ve got to figure out how to not have injuries,” baseball...
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Reese McGuire: Heads to bench Saturday
McGuire isn't starting Saturday against Toronto, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. McGuire has alternated starts behind the plate recently and will get a breather for Saturday's matchup. Connor Wong is starting at catcher and batting ninth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Three reasons why Yankees' Aaron Judge has had home run drought since hitting No. 60
New York Yankees slugger and AL MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge will look to swat his 61st home run of 2022 on Wednesday night in Toronto (he's leading off though the Yankees are resting a lot of regulars after clinching the AL East). His next homer will tie Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record. Maris hit 61 home runs with the 1961 Yankees. With eight games remaining, Judge has a chance to pass Maris and own the record outright.
CBS Sports
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Officially promoted
The Angels selected O'Hoppe's contract Wednesday. He will start at catcher against Oakland and bat eighth in the order, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. The 22-year-old backstop has recorded a .961 OPS in Double-A this year and will get his first taste of major-league action as the 2022 season nears its end. It's possible he could remain the Angels' top option at catcher heading into 2023, considering how uninspiring Matt Thaiss and Max Stassi have been behind the plate this season.
CBS Sports
Rays' Calvin Faucher: Sent down Thursday
Faucher was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Faucher spent just under a week in the major-league bullpen and converted his lone save chance while striking out three in four scoreless innings over three appearances. However, he'll be cast off the active roster as part of a move after Easton McGee's contract was selected Thursday.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Retreats to bench Thursday
McMahon isn't starting Thursday against the Giants, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. McMahon is getting a day off after he went 3-for-18 with two solo homers, three runs and nine strikeouts over the last four games. Alan Trejo will take over at the hot corner and bat second.
Comments / 0