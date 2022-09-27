Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
Video captures moments just before Fontana killing that led to fatal Hesperia shootout
As more details continue to emerge about the fatal shootout involving a father and daughter and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies, new surveillance video footage shows the violence that prompted the Amber Alert a day earlier. Anthony Graziano, 45, shot and killed his estranged wife, Tracy Martinez, at...
15-year-old killed in Hesperia shootout was likely unarmed as she ran toward deputies, report says
The Fontana teenager killed this week alongside her father in a shootout with law enforcement in Hesperia was likely unarmed as she ran toward deputies, according to a new report.
foxla.com
Suspect admits to killing woman during standoff with Ontario police
ONTARIO, Calif. - A man was arrested for murder following a standoff with police in Ontario. Officers with the Ontario Police Department responded to a home on the 900 block of Humboldt Ave. Sept. 28 around 1:20 p.m. regarding a domestic disturbance. Once on scene, officers located the suspect, identified...
KTLA.com
Adelanto men shoot each other during argument: SBSD
Two Adelanto men shot and wounded each other after an argument Wednesday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Anthony Sandoval, 38, and Antonio Lopez, 33, were both airlifted to local hospitals after they shot each other a few minutes after 4 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
SFGate
A 70-mile crime scene: Terrifying pursuit, freeway gun battle end in father, daughter dead
LOS ANGELES — Authorities had been looking for Anthony Graziano and his teenage daughter Savannah for nearly 24 hours when his Nissan Frontier pickup was spotted Tuesday morning near Barstow. Graziano was a suspect in the killing of his estranged wife, and authorities had issued an Amber Alert for...
nbcpalmsprings.com
30-Year-Old Inmate Accused in Fatal Altercation in Murrieta Jail
(CNS) – An inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in an apparent altercation with another inmate, sheriff’s officials said Friday. Deputies responded to an unresponsive inmate at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Carroll...
NBC Los Angeles
Teen Girl ‘Was a Participant' in Deadly Shootout After Amber Alert, Sheriff Says
Evidence suggests the 15-year-old girl killed in a Tuesday shootout with deputies along the 15 Freeway in Victorville after she was the subject of an Amber Alert "was a participant" in that shootout, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff. The Sheriff's update on the case -- a domestic violence...
Inland Center shopping mall shooting: Person injured in San Bernardino as cops confirm no ‘active shooter’ threat
ONE person has been shot after a spray of gunfire erupted outside of a shopping center. The shooting unfolded in the parking lot of Inland Center Mall on Friday afternoon in San Bernardino, California. The San Bernardino Police Department confirmed to The U.S. Sun that officers responded to a 911...
West Covina Armed Carjacking Suspects Caught in Pomona with Weapon in Vehicle
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Armed suspects involved in a carjacking in West Covina were apprehended in the city of Pomona early Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2022. The West Covina Police Department received a 911 call of an armed carjacking on the 300 block of Citrus Avenue in the city of West Covina. The suspects pointed a black weapon at the victim, took a 1992 white Honda Accord and fled eastbound on the 10 Freeway toward the Pomona area.
newsantaana.com
The Orange Police caught a storage unit burglar red-handed
Early this morning, just before 5:00 a.m., Orange Police graveyard officers were proactively conducting a foot beat in the 600 block of S. Tustin Street. The officers interrupted a commercial burglary of a storage unit. The suspect, later identified as Juan Carlos Soto (born on 7-23-88), fled westbound onto the...
Man arrested after confessing to California stabbing death
Authorities arrested a man in the fatal stabbing of a Southern California woman after he confessed to the crime during an hours-long standoff with police.
z1077fm.com
Alleged Elder Abuse and ‘Ghost Gun’ leads to Yucca Valley man arrest
A Yucca Valley man was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm. On Wednesday (Sept 28) around 8:00 AM, Sheriff’s deputies out of the Morongo Basin Station responded to a call of an elderly man who was being assaulted in the 7400 block of La Honda Way in Yucca Valley. Deputies served a search warrant at the residence and located and identified 41-year-old Jesse as the suspect. He was taken into custody without incident.
Fontana Herald News
Detectives investigate murder of man in San Bernardino
Detectives are investigating the murder of a 42-year-old man in San Bernardino on Sept. 28, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Central Station responded to a residence in the 2400 block of Ogden Street and located the deceased victim inside the home. He was identified as Rafael Rodriguez, a resident of Bakersfield.
1 shot in Fontana road-rage incident; several detained
One person was shot and several people are being detained for questioning following a road-rage incident in Fontana Thursday morning, police said. The incident unfolded on the westbound 210 Freeway near the interchange with the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino between a black truck and an Audi sedan, authorities told KTLA. One of the drivers […]
KMJ
Amber Alert Deactivated, Suspect Killed in Shootout with Deputies in Hesperia
FONTANA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man was killed during a shootout with San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday morning in Hesperia. Deputies confirmed it was Anthony Graziano, the father of Savannah Graziano, the 15-year-old girl at the center of Monday’s AMBER Alert. 45-year-old Graziano, was pronounced dead...
Fontana Herald News
Investigation involving stolen vehicle leads to the arrest of 10 suspects in Rialto
An investigation involving a stolen vehicle resulted in 10 suspects being arrested in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. On Sept. 22, investigators from the San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force were conducting surveillance in the 6300 block of N. Lilac Avenue when they observed several subjects driving in a stolen vehicle.
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Yucca Valley
A man was pronounced dead after a motorcycle crash Tuesday night in Yucca Valley. The single-vehicle crash happened at around 11:00 p.m. near the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Sage Avenue. First responders found the man unresponsive at the scene of the crash. Authorities said he suffered major injuries and despite life-saving measures, he The post Man killed in motorcycle crash in Yucca Valley appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15
A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica man killed after attacking Rancho Cucamonga police officer
Santa Monica resident Marlon Bonds was killed by Rancho Cucamonga police on Sept. 24 after he drove his car into an officer and then approached him with a knife. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 7:14 p.m., deputies with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Matrix, related to a retail theft in the 11800 block of Foothill Boulevard.
thecatseye.org
Armed robbery at Victoria Gardens
According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, two male suspects robbed two mall customers at gunpoint and fired shots before leaving the scene in the early evening hours of September 5. Mall employee and RCHS senior Iman King was present during it all. “My manager was walking around...
