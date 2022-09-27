A Yucca Valley man was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm. On Wednesday (Sept 28) around 8:00 AM, Sheriff’s deputies out of the Morongo Basin Station responded to a call of an elderly man who was being assaulted in the 7400 block of La Honda Way in Yucca Valley. Deputies served a search warrant at the residence and located and identified 41-year-old Jesse as the suspect. He was taken into custody without incident.

