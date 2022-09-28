Effective: 2022-10-01 08:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks may observe minor coastal flooding. Check with local officials for any road closures or impacts. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Mercer Pier at Wrightsville Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/12 PM 6.7 2.2 1.6 3-4 Minor 02/12 AM 5.8 1.3 1.8 2-3 None 02/01 PM 6.9 2.4 1.8 2 Minor 03/01 AM 5.7 1.2 1.8 2 None 03/02 PM 6.8 2.3 1.8 3 Minor 04/02 AM 6.2 1.7 2.3 3 Minor

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO