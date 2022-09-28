Read full article on original website
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 08:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks may observe minor coastal flooding. Check with local officials for any road closures or impacts. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Mercer Pier at Wrightsville Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/12 PM 6.7 2.2 1.6 3-4 Minor 02/12 AM 5.8 1.3 1.8 2-3 None 02/01 PM 6.9 2.4 1.8 2 Minor 03/01 AM 5.7 1.2 1.8 2 None 03/02 PM 6.8 2.3 1.8 3 Minor 04/02 AM 6.2 1.7 2.3 3 Minor
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 07:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions including life-threatening rip currents, dangerous shore break and strong longshore currents. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island; West Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents, large breaking waves, and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...West Carteret, East Carteret and Coastal Onslow Counties, and Ocracoke Island and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until noon EDT today. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/01 PM 5.1 -0.7 1.4 2-3 Minor 02/01 AM 4.0 -1.8 1.4 1 None 02/02 PM 4.9 -0.9 1.3 1 None 03/02 AM 4.2 -1.6 1.6 1 None 03/03 PM 5.3 -0.5 1.7 1 Minor 04/03 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.9 1 None Ocracoke Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/12 PM 2.6 1.5 1.4 1 None 02/12 AM 2.3 1.2 1.5 1 None 02/01 PM 2.5 1.4 1.3 1 None 03/01 AM 2.1 1.0 1.3 1-2 None 03/03 PM 3.0 1.9 1.9 3 Minor 04/03 AM 3.0 1.9 2.2 2-3 Minor Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/11 AM 2.0 0.8 1.1 1 None 01/11 PM 1.7 0.5 1.0 1-2 None 02/01 PM 1.8 0.6 0.8 1 None 03/03 AM 2.0 0.8 1.2 1-2 None 03/05 PM 2.4 1.2 1.6 3 None 04/03 AM 2.5 1.3 1.7 3 Minor
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Portions of Battleship Road and USS North Carolina Road observe minor coastal flooding up to one half foot in depth. In downtown Wilmington, a block of Water Street observes minor flooding up to one quarter foot in depth. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/02 PM 5.8 1.1 1.0 N/A Minor 02/03 AM 5.3 0.6 1.2 N/A None 02/03 PM 6.0 1.3 1.2 N/A Minor 03/04 AM 5.1 0.4 1.1 N/A None 03/05 PM 5.7 1.0 1.0 N/A Minor 04/05 AM 5.3 0.6 1.2 N/A None
