Yakima, WA

News Talk KIT

Did You Know Adult Happy Meals are coming to Yakima?

Happy Meals have been around since 1979, helping put smiles on millions of children's faces. Growing up there was no better feeling than seeing that little red box be passed over to you on your lap, inside some tasty food, and of course that toy. Well lucky for us McDonald's...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Encampment trash to be airlifted from Yakima Greenway

YAKIMA -- A helicopter airlift will be removing over 9 tons of trash and debris along the Yakima and Naches rivers. The removal is set for Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9 a.m. The trash is associated with six abandoned homeless encampments in the 13-mile Selah Gap to Union Gap area.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Police thank citizens for stopping assault

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A man was arrested for second degree assault and felony order violation after reportedly beating a woman on September 28 around W Van Giesen Street and Crown Drive. Officers with the West Richland Police Department were reportedly called to the assault as it was in-progress....
WEST RICHLAND, WA
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
KIMA TV

Homeowners react to military solutions for PFAS contamination

YAKIMA—Military leaders from the Yakima Training Center say they're getting closer to coming up with a plan for the homeowners who have water wells contaminated with PFAS. But they say it will only be for those houses that tested at a certain level, while others could have to wait much longer for a solution.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Victim and suspect tell opposite stories in Yakima shooting

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 9 p.m. A 42-year-old man was shot multiple times on Garfield Avenue, according to Yakima Police Department Captain Shawn Boyle. He was shot at least three times but is now in the hospital in stable condition. His son called 9-1-1 at 8:30 p.m. Boyle said police...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Two people in hospital after Yakima house fire

YAKIMA, Wash. - Two people are in the hospital after a house fire in Yakima. One man suffered burn injuries and a woman was transported with smoke inhalation. The fire was on the 500 block of N 22nd Avenue around 2:45 p.m., according to the Yakima Fire Department. The fire...
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
Yakima Herald Republic

A stretch of the Yakima Greenway will be closed for cleanup work with helicopters

A section of the Yakima Greenway trail between Boise Pond and McGuire Playground will temporarily close Wednesday during a cleanup effort involving helicopters. Helicopters will airlift more than 9 tons of garbage that has been collected from six abandoned homeless campsites along the 13-mile stretch of river and Greenway between Selah and Union Gap, according to a Yakima County news release.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

2 injured in Yakima house fire

YAKIMA -- Two people were injured in a house fire in Yakima Thursday afternoon. The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) says firefighters were called to the 500 block of North 22nd Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Two people were injured and transported to the hospital in an ambulance, YFD says. Crews say...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Dog dies in Naches fire

NACHES, Wash.- The Naches Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a structure fire on S. Naches Road around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September, 27. Fire crews arrived within minutes to find a fully enflamed structure. Surrounding fire and rescue agencies assisted in fighting the fire, including Nile-Cliffdell Fire and Rescue, and the Selah Fire Department.
NACHES, WA
107.3 KFFM

Weeks of Searching But So Far No Sign of Missing Yakima Boy

Despite more than two weeks of searching still no sign of missing 4-year-old Lucian Mungia. The boy has been missing since September 10 when he was last seen by his father at the playground at Sarge Hubbard Park. Authorities have found no signs of foul play and believe he fell in a body of water that surrounds the park. Last week federal forensic and dive teams searched the pond at the park and nearby Buchanan Lake with no results, no sign of the boy. Search and rescue crews have scoured the Yakima River and believe if he did fall into the river his body could be in a variety of places.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

BCSO K9 team finds gun near Hampton Inn in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- Shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, September, 26, Richland Police responded to a subject in crisis call at the Richland Community Center. According to the RPD, officers contacted an individual who told them they had hidden a gun in the bushes near the Hampton Inn. The Benton County...
RICHLAND, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: Central Washington State Fair

Scenes from the Central Washington State Fair Tuesday, Sept. 27 and Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
KENNEWICK, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima City Sees Lots of Complaints of Bad Drivers

"The culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change." The words from Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray in a recent letter to the community talking about challenges facing the city and the police department. Planning is underway now for a major traffic emphasis next month funded in part by the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. Capt. Jay Seely says officers will be watching for speeders and drivers who run red lights. Yakima City Council member Matt Brown says the city announced the upcoming traffic emphasis "due to the sheer amount of calls we have had thinking we didn't have any traffic enforcement."
YAKIMA, WA

