El Paso, TX

EPCSO deputies join Horizon PD for ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event

By Kim Grayson
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

El Paso, TX ( KTSM ) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says they joined the Horizon Police Department’s Coffee with a Cop event. It was held at the Starbucks on 13895 Horizon Blvd.

Officials says during the event, deputies and police officers talked with the public to address any issues that affect their neighborhoods.

The Sheriff’s Office says these types of events are also intended for communities to get to know their local law enforcement officers in person to build a good rapport. During this event, deputies and officers were also given the opportunity to serve the community not only in a law enforcement capacity but also at the drive-thru window.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
