Premier League

Daily Mail

Police make four arrests after group of 100 'masked German fans armed with machetes and knuckle dusters' stormed pub near Wembley stadium and attacked England supporters

Police have arrested four men after a mob of 100 German hooligans - some allegedly armed with machetes and knuckle dusters - stormed a family pub near Wembley stadium. The gang of thugs descended upon the Green Man, less than a mile away from the stadium, two hours before kick-off of England's clash with old rivals, Germany.
The Independent

Liverpool vs Brighton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Brighton and Hove Albion begin their newest era on Saturday as they head to Anfield to face Liverpool, with Roberto De Zerbi in the dugout for the first time since replacing Graham Potter.The Seagulls will be hoping he can keep the early season momentum going that the team managed to achieve with the now-Chelsea boss, as they sit fourth in the Premier League table - four places and four points ahead of their weekend opponents.LIVE! Follow action from Liverpool vs BrightonJurgen Klopp’s side have only played once since their dreadful defeat to Napoli on 7 September, while Brighton haven’t featured...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leandro Trossard hat-trick snatches Brighton brilliant draw at Liverpool

They are accustomed to the No 11 scoring hat-tricks at Anfield. It is just that it is normally Mohamed Salah, rather than Leandro Trossard. Yet the Belgian garnished Roberto De Zerbi’s bow as Brighton manager with a historic hat-trick. Not since Arsenal’s Andrey Arshavin scored four in 2009 had a visiting player left Anfield with a treble to his name in a Premier League game. Trossard did to ensure that, on a day of fluctuating emotions and a rapidly shifting scoreline, Brighton deservedly avoided defeat.For De Zerbi, it seemed an ideal start when his side surged into a 2-0 lead;...
PREMIER LEAGUE
lastwordonsports.com

Anthony Martial Returns: Manchester United Lineup Prediction vs Manchester City

Manchester United will make the 4.7-mile journey to face long-term rivals Manchester City in this weekend’s highly-anticipated Manchester derby. Pep Guardiola’s side sits second in the Premier League table and are currently unbeaten but have failed to oversee victories against both Newcastle United and Aston Villa. We have predicted the Manchester United lineup Erik ten Hag may deploy to take the three points back to Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leaders Arsenal win derby as Liverpool and Brighton share six-goal thriller

Arsenal retained their place at the top of the Premier League table with a fine north London derby victory over 10-man Tottenham.A rare Thomas Partey strike and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka secured a well-deserved 3-1 win, Spurs losing for the first time in the league this season having equalised through Harry Kane’s penalty.Partey got the ball rolling with his first Arsenal goal from outside the box in his 65th match for the Gunners before Kane levelled from the spot to take his tally in this fixture to 14 in 18 appearances.Energy. Commitment. Passion.We did this together, Gooners...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Liverpool 3-3 Brighton

G﻿ary Rose, BBC Sport at Anfield: "Liverpool's fight back was a stirring one, but they should not have put themselves in a position where they were having to recover from a two-goal deficit in the first place. "F﻿or the first half-an-hour, the Reds were sluggish - not for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire out of derby clash with City through injury

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are both doubts for the Manchester derby – a clash Manchester United captain Harry Maguire will miss through injury.Erik ten Hag’s side are playing their first Premier League match since beating Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford on September 4 after the Crystal Palace and Leeds fixtures were called off following the death of the Queen.High-flying Manchester City are sure to provide a stern test for United, who could be without three first-team players at the Etihad Stadium.“Harry Maguire is injured and I think for the rest we have some doubts,” Ten Hag said.“With Anthony Martial,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Liverpool face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League today.Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson started his first match for the club in over a month as manager Jurgen Klopp made allowances for the international break in his team selection at home to Brighton.Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota were all left on the bench as Fabio Carvalho and Roberto Firmino started up front alongside Mohamed Salah. Kostas Tsimikas came in at left-back for the injured Andy Robertson.New Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi made only one change for his first match and the Seagulls' first in a month with Pervis Estupinan replacing the ill Enock Mwepu.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: Manager Refuses to Row with Southgate Over Alexander-Arnold

Met immediately with questions about Gareth Southgate’s lack of faith in Trent Alexander-Arnold (despite some costly and somewhat funny errors by England defenders not named Alexander-Arnold over the international break), Jürgen Klopp immediately attempted to quell any hint of drama while emphasizing his disagreement with Southgate’s assessment.
PREMIER LEAGUE

