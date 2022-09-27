Read full article on original website
Related
Ramos ‘had to stop Neymar and Mbappe rowing in dressing room’ as feuding PSG duo make ‘pact to keep issues private’
SERGIO RAMOS stepped in to stop Neymar and Kylian Mbappe rowing in the dressing room, according to reports. And the feuding Paris Saint-Germain pair have now made a pact to keep their simmering relationship issues private, especially with the World Cup just 52 days away. Tensions have worsened between the...
Police make four arrests after group of 100 'masked German fans armed with machetes and knuckle dusters' stormed pub near Wembley stadium and attacked England supporters
Police have arrested four men after a mob of 100 German hooligans - some allegedly armed with machetes and knuckle dusters - stormed a family pub near Wembley stadium. The gang of thugs descended upon the Green Man, less than a mile away from the stadium, two hours before kick-off of England's clash with old rivals, Germany.
Yardbarker
Liverpool will not let unwanted star leave the club in January despite losing him for free next summer
Liverpool are planning to offload Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain next summer upon the expiration of his contract as it is very unlikely that they offer the midfielder a new deal. The 29-year-old looked like he was going to be an incredible signing for the Reds before suffering a knee injury against Roma during the 2018 Champions League semi-final.
lastwordonsports.com
Tottenham to Win and Manchester United Humiliated: Premier League Predictions for Matchweek 8
The Premier League returns from the international break this weekend, and it’s back with a bang. Among the fixtures to be played over the next two days are both the North London and Manchester derbies, while an overachieving Brighton and Hove Albion travel to an underachieving Liverpool in what promises to be an intriguing clash.
RELATED PEOPLE
Liverpool vs Brighton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?
Brighton and Hove Albion begin their newest era on Saturday as they head to Anfield to face Liverpool, with Roberto De Zerbi in the dugout for the first time since replacing Graham Potter.The Seagulls will be hoping he can keep the early season momentum going that the team managed to achieve with the now-Chelsea boss, as they sit fourth in the Premier League table - four places and four points ahead of their weekend opponents.LIVE! Follow action from Liverpool vs BrightonJurgen Klopp’s side have only played once since their dreadful defeat to Napoli on 7 September, while Brighton haven’t featured...
Gareth Southgate Leaving Trent Alexander-Arnold Out Of England’s World Cup Squad Will Be The Biggest Mistake
LFCTR take a look to why Gareth Southgate is making the biggest mistake of his England managerial career leaving Trent Alexander-Arnold out of the Qatar World Cup.
Leandro Trossard hat-trick snatches Brighton brilliant draw at Liverpool
They are accustomed to the No 11 scoring hat-tricks at Anfield. It is just that it is normally Mohamed Salah, rather than Leandro Trossard. Yet the Belgian garnished Roberto De Zerbi’s bow as Brighton manager with a historic hat-trick. Not since Arsenal’s Andrey Arshavin scored four in 2009 had a visiting player left Anfield with a treble to his name in a Premier League game. Trossard did to ensure that, on a day of fluctuating emotions and a rapidly shifting scoreline, Brighton deservedly avoided defeat.For De Zerbi, it seemed an ideal start when his side surged into a 2-0 lead;...
Arsenal beats Tottenham in derby; Liverpool held by Brighton
It's looking increasingly like Arsenal is the real deal in the Premier League this season. It's also looking like Liverpool hasn't got what it takes to mount another title challenge in England's top division. Arsenal made it seven wins from eight games to open the season by beating Tottenham 3-1...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Report – Juventus looking at making a move for Manchester United defender
Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot is heading towards the free transfer market and several clubs are looking to sign him. The Portuguese star has become United’s first-choice right-back under Erik Ten Hag, but his current deal expires at the end of this season. He hasn’t been offered a new...
Manchester City Dominates 2022 Manchester Derby Combined 11
The 2022 Manchester derby combined 11 features some of the best players in the world, with more from Manchester City than Manchester United. The post Manchester City Dominates 2022 Manchester Derby Combined 11 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion: Team News & Where To Watch, Stream
All the latest team news and details of how to watch Liverpool's Premier League match with Brighton at Anfield on Saturday.
lastwordonsports.com
Anthony Martial Returns: Manchester United Lineup Prediction vs Manchester City
Manchester United will make the 4.7-mile journey to face long-term rivals Manchester City in this weekend’s highly-anticipated Manchester derby. Pep Guardiola’s side sits second in the Premier League table and are currently unbeaten but have failed to oversee victories against both Newcastle United and Aston Villa. We have predicted the Manchester United lineup Erik ten Hag may deploy to take the three points back to Old Trafford.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Leaders Arsenal win derby as Liverpool and Brighton share six-goal thriller
Arsenal retained their place at the top of the Premier League table with a fine north London derby victory over 10-man Tottenham.A rare Thomas Partey strike and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka secured a well-deserved 3-1 win, Spurs losing for the first time in the league this season having equalised through Harry Kane’s penalty.Partey got the ball rolling with his first Arsenal goal from outside the box in his 65th match for the Gunners before Kane levelled from the spot to take his tally in this fixture to 14 in 18 appearances.Energy. Commitment. Passion.We did this together, Gooners...
Yardbarker
Watch: Jurgen Klopp Offers Liverpool Tactical Explanation In Defence Of Trent Alexander-Arnold
The 23-year-old was left out by Southgate causing speculation that he could miss out on a place in the World Cup squad with Reece James, Kieran Trippier, and Kyle Walker the preferred options for the England manager. Liverpool's right-back has not been exempt from criticism during the early stages of...
BBC
Analysis: Liverpool 3-3 Brighton
Gary Rose, BBC Sport at Anfield: "Liverpool's fight back was a stirring one, but they should not have put themselves in a position where they were having to recover from a two-goal deficit in the first place. "For the first half-an-hour, the Reds were sluggish - not for the...
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool report: Midfielder snubbed Reds approach to hold out for Barcelona switch
The Reds ultimately signed Arthur on loan from Juventus (opens in new tab) as midfield cover, but it seems that they were keen to bring Neves, 25, to Anfield. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join...
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire out of derby clash with City through injury
Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are both doubts for the Manchester derby – a clash Manchester United captain Harry Maguire will miss through injury.Erik ten Hag’s side are playing their first Premier League match since beating Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford on September 4 after the Crystal Palace and Leeds fixtures were called off following the death of the Queen.High-flying Manchester City are sure to provide a stern test for United, who could be without three first-team players at the Etihad Stadium.“Harry Maguire is injured and I think for the rest we have some doubts,” Ten Hag said.“With Anthony Martial,...
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Liverpool face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League today.Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson started his first match for the club in over a month as manager Jurgen Klopp made allowances for the international break in his team selection at home to Brighton.Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota were all left on the bench as Fabio Carvalho and Roberto Firmino started up front alongside Mohamed Salah. Kostas Tsimikas came in at left-back for the injured Andy Robertson.New Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi made only one change for his first match and the Seagulls' first in a month with Pervis Estupinan replacing the ill Enock Mwepu.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
ESPN
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp: Trent Alexander-Arnold 'not in party mood' after England omission
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said Trent Alexander-Arnold was "not in a party mood" when he returned from international duty with England. The full-back was selected for the UEFA Nations League matches but was an unused substitute against Italy and omitted from the squad for the Germany clash at Wembley.
MLS・
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: Manager Refuses to Row with Southgate Over Alexander-Arnold
Met immediately with questions about Gareth Southgate’s lack of faith in Trent Alexander-Arnold (despite some costly and somewhat funny errors by England defenders not named Alexander-Arnold over the international break), Jürgen Klopp immediately attempted to quell any hint of drama while emphasizing his disagreement with Southgate’s assessment.
Comments / 0