Brighton and Hove Albion begin their newest era on Saturday as they head to Anfield to face Liverpool, with Roberto De Zerbi in the dugout for the first time since replacing Graham Potter.The Seagulls will be hoping he can keep the early season momentum going that the team managed to achieve with the now-Chelsea boss, as they sit fourth in the Premier League table - four places and four points ahead of their weekend opponents.LIVE! Follow action from Liverpool vs BrightonJurgen Klopp’s side have only played once since their dreadful defeat to Napoli on 7 September, while Brighton haven’t featured...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 HOURS AGO