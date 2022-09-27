ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, UT

Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Active weekend for the southeast

A cool front has moved in which brought rain across northern and eastern Utah. The front stalls across the south keeping active weather across southeastern Utah for Saturday. Another wave hits tomorrow which will bring a high probability of scattered thunderstorms for central, southern and eastern Utah. This will increase...
UTAH STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Top-rated Halloween attraction in Salt Lake City

Fear Factory is rated one of the top Halloween attractions in the world!. It's made up of six buildings, six stories high with two underground passages. Fear Factory is open select nights this fall through Saturday, November 5th. Click here for hours of operation. They are located at 666 W....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Doc Talk with Dr. Ward: Ward MD 6th anniversary event

Ward MD and Form Derm Spa are excited to celebrate their 6th anniversary and you are invited to join. The party starts on October 3rd at their Cottonwood Heights location and kicks off the week of celebrations and giveaways. For the 6-Year Anniversary Event they will be giving away $45,000...
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

How could you grow plants on Mars?

If you haven't been to see the life-sized model of the Mars rover and helicopter at Clark Planetarium yet, you need to go!. The exhibit is on display in the lobby, but will only be there until November 6, 2022. All of Clark Planetarium's exhibits are FREE!. Jenny went to...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
