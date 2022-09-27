ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofmotown.com

Houston Fans Want Dana Holgorsen Fired

The grass hasn’t been so green on the other side for Dana Holgorsen at Houston. If you remove his 12-2 record with the Cougars in 2021, the former WVU head coach has compiled a record of 9-16 in nearly two and a half seasons. Tonight, the Cougars dropped to...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Katy, Jordan Collide For 19-6A Lead

Unbeaten Katy and Jordan will meet tonight at Rhodes Stadium as the District 19-6A co-leaders collide to provide some clarity in an otherwise messy football league race. The Katy Tigers (5-0, 3-0) have shown depth, resolve and a solid rushing attack in posting a traditional Tiger Triumph each week in the 2022 season. But competitive games with Atascocita, 35-28 and Morton Ranch, 41-20, and a nail-biting battle with District 19-6A rival Tompkins, 14-13, have raised eyebrows among football historians.
KATY, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Football and Footbol Fills Sunday

Welcome to October, which begins with the Texans and Cowboys playing on Sunday afternoon before Dynamo ends the day with a match in Music City, giving fans a taste of both styles of football. Sunday: Still in search of their first win of the 2022 season, the Texans welcome Justin...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Sam Houston State University's growing diversity, Hispanic enrollment

HOUSTON — Demographics have shifted across the state of Texas in the past decade with significant growth among the Hispanic population. Sam Houston State University started noticing a change in enrollment in 2015. By 2020, Hispanic students represented more than 25% of the student body. "We are a majority-minority...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
College Sports
City
Dickinson, TX
City
Rice, TX
Dickinson, TX
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
thepostnewspaper.net

Santa Fe will have a community-wide pep rally

Santa Fe will have a community-wide pep rally for its Indians football team on Wednesday, October 5. The team will host Nederland for Homecoming and will also have the game featured as the Clear Media Game of the Week. The pep rally will follow the Homecoming parade. Brandon C. Williams,...
SANTA FE, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston doctor first to use new lens implant for cataracts

FOX 26's Melissa Wilson talks with Dr. Jeff Whitsett and Aileen Nacpil, who was diagnosed with cataracts and became the first patient to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology to help her see clearly. Dr. Whitsett is the first doctor not only in Houston but in the country to offer this new surgery.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Houston#Rice University#Fullback#American Football#College Football#Gators
Click2Houston.com

Get to know Sylvester Turner: 50 facts about Houston’s mayor

HOUSTON – Elected in December 2015 and reelected in December 2019, Sylvester Turner is serving his second four-year term as Houston’s 62nd mayor. Scroll below for 40 facts about the City of Houston’s highest-ranking government official. Sylvester Turner was born on September 27, 1954 in Houston’s Acres...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

How Hurricane Ian will indirectly impact Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Florida is bracing for major impacts from Hurricane Ian, Texas and other parts of the South will be enjoying an indirect impact in the form of drier and cooler air. In the Northern Hemisphere (where we are), winds swirl counter-clockwise around low pressure, and Hurricane...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Narcity USA

This Hot Spot Near Houston Has Burgers Bigger Than You Can Hold

If you're craving American food with out-of-this-world ingredients, Fusion Grill restaurant in Texas has massive burgers that will satisfy your appetite -- you'll probably even have a challenging, but fun time trying holding them in your hands. Located in Katy, TX this place started off as a Houston favorite food...
KATY, TX
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
TEXAS STATE
blackchronicle.com

Only World War Surviving Battleship Raising Sinking Concerns – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

It’s the one surviving battleship that served in each world wars, having fought in Europe throughout World War I and towards the Nazis and the Japanese Army throughout World War II. But the best problem lately for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at occasions compelled staff to pump out about 2,000 gallons of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship.
GALVESTON, TX
Fort Bend Star

Stafford MSD institutes new athletics policies after fights at homecoming

Stafford MSD has banned backpacks at athletic events and has instituted several other new measures after a series of fights during the district’s homecoming last weekend, according to a news release. District administrators did not elaborate on the fights, but said the new policies were meant to curb such...
STAFFORD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy