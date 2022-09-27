Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Utah lawmaker plans to introduce another bill banning handheld cellphones while driving
SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Carol Spackman Moss, D-Holladay, is not giving up her fight against distracted driving. The lawmaker says she plans to file yet another bill that would ban the use of handheld cellphones while driving, following four unsuccessful attempts in the past and an abandoned attempt earlier this year. While it's illegal to manipulate your phone while driving — such as texting, emailing or dialing a phone number — Moss said the law just doesn't do enough to curb distracted driving.
ksl.com
The number of Utah kids and teens dying by gunfire hit a record high in 2020
WEST JORDAN — Bry Hansen keeps reminders of his son close by. Jake Hansen's dog plays in the yard and his car's parked in the driveway. But it's been almost a year since the teenager has thrown a ball for his pitbull, Ace, or cruised around the neighborhood. Jake,...
Missing in Utah: Family of Dylan Rounds continued to be left out of investigation
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Authorities won’t relinquish their investigation of Dylan Rounds. The 19-year-old disappeared on Memorial Day weekend. He was operating his farm in Lucin in western Box Elder County. The mother of Dylan Rounds claimed authorities with Box Elder told her they will not turn the case to another agency to […]
kslnewsradio.com
Murray Police warning public to be on lookout for scam
MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department is warning the public of a possible scam going on in the area. Murray Police say they have received multiple reports of people receiving a phone call from someone saying they are a Murray Police Officer. The caller goes on to say...
KUTV
Young child injured in Salt Lake City auto-pedestrian crash overnight
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police and medical personnel responded to East High School late Thursday after a child was hit by vehicle, authorities said. The incident happened shortly before midnight in the lot near the school's stadium. There was a large law enforcement presence in the parking lot...
KUTV
White Utahn meets new relatives after discovering Black DNA ancestry
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The journey of learning about the unknown parts of the Ritchie Family History Tree has been enlightening for Deena Hill of Mount Pleasant. She shared a perspective through her experiences as a white woman in learning about her Black ancestry. It’s a perspective that...
kjzz.com
Utah proposal under consideration would add fee to food, Amazon deliveries
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new proposal under consideration on Utah’s Capitol Hill could bring a new retail delivery fee to help pay for the state’s growing transportation needs. The fee was unveiled during a meeting Wednesday morning of Utah’s Unified Economic Opportunity Commission, which is...
KUTV
Jeremy Hauck back in court more than decade after being deemed insane
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A man who has spent more than a decade in a state mental hospital for killing his mother could be coming closer to release. Jeremy Hauck killed his mother Laura in 2006 but was deemed insane and sent to the state hospital. Based on testimony...
kslnewsradio.com
Eviction filings on the rise in Utah, compared to this time last year
SALT LAKE CITY — Eviction filings for the first six months of this year have increased by 46% over the same time in 2021, according to the Rental Housing Association of Utah. Despite the increase in evictions, RHAU says the evictions remain below pre-pandemic levels. The reason for the...
KUTV
Lehi corn maze makes list of top 10 in the country
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A corn maze in Lehi has been named in USA Today's list of top 10 corn mazes in the country. This year, Cornbelly's maze followed a "Peter Pan" theme with the carved out phrase, "Never Grow Up." They ranked 10th on the list, with a maze in Maine taking first place.
ksl.com
As the 2022 water year comes to a close, how did Utah fare?
SALT LAKE CITY — Laura Haskell finds it difficult to describe the 2022 water year because it has been all over the place. The water year, which began in October 2021, started out very strong, leaving Utah's snowpack — the amount of water held in the snow that falls in the state's mountains — well above average heading into the actual 2022 calendar year.
KSLTV
Attempted kidnapping near Utah junior high has school, police warning parents
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are investigating an attempted abduction near Bennion Junior High School. Taylorsville Police said the subject was on foot and asked the child if they wanted to go for a ride. Taylorsville Police also seemingly contradicted this and said that no vehicle was involved. The school...
KUTV
Gondola opponents question timing of UTA reduced bus service announcement
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (KUTV) — An advocacy group is raising questions about why Utah Transit Authority bus service up the canyons is set to be cut this winter, and why that announcement came right during the public comment period for a proposed gondola. UTA announced this week limited...
What has Utah’s viral father-daughter duo been up to? Here’s the latest
Mat and Savanna Shaw, a father-daughter duo from Utah, are going on a Christmas tour with Jim Brickman. Who are Claire and Dave Crosby? When is Mat and Savanna Shaw’s Christmas tour? Mat and Savanna Shaw and Claire and Dave Crosby are performing a Christmas concert in Salt Lake City.
KUTV
Take 2 Podcast: Hurricane Ian, Senate race ads, Little Cottonwood gondola
Hurricane Ian: More than 2 million in Florida without power, death toll 12 but will likely be much higher. South Carolina in the path Friday. Damages in the 10’s of billions. Goud Maragani, the GOP nominee for Salt Lake County Clerk used social media to accuse Democrats of "cheating"...
kmyu.tv
First series of opioid settlement payments makes its way to Utah
Salt Lake City — As the first opioid settlement funds begin to trickle into Utah's coffers, an 18-year period during which the state will receive millions annually officially begins. "Greed at its worst," said Mary McGann, a commissioner for Grand County. She wants the companies behind the opioid epidemic...
KUTV
DA Sim Gill announces no charges filed for two officer-involved critical incidents
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office announced no charges will be filed in two officer-involved critical incidents. DA Sim Gill announced the update on Friday stating both cases did not fall within the statutory definition of an officer-involved critical incident including there was no evidence of wrongdoing.
natureworldnews.com
Over 300 Animals Killed Illegally Within Two Months in Utah
Wildlife conservation officers in Utah report an increase in illegal animal killings ahead of the state's busiest hunting season, with the number exceeding 300 animals killed in the past two months. According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, 319 animals, such as 39 big game species like deer and...
KUTV
Following money trail in transgender bill, costing taxpayers thousands of dollars
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Our 2News Investigates team has been following the money trail in the recent transgender bill, which is costing taxpayers hundreds, even thousands of dollars. HOW A RETIREMENT PARTY LED TO A CONTROVERSIAL CONTRACT. A 2News Investigation shows how a retirement party led to a...
KSLTV
‘We’re right at that spot where it’s about to take off’: This might be the time for EVs
SALT LAKE CITY — There’s a lot of excitement surrounding electric vehicles these days, and more of them on Utah roads. Rocky Mountain Power hosted an electric vehicle car show Tuesday to show off the latest options. EVs are changing and becoming a choice for more drivers. It’s...
