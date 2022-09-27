SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Carol Spackman Moss, D-Holladay, is not giving up her fight against distracted driving. The lawmaker says she plans to file yet another bill that would ban the use of handheld cellphones while driving, following four unsuccessful attempts in the past and an abandoned attempt earlier this year. While it's illegal to manipulate your phone while driving — such as texting, emailing or dialing a phone number — Moss said the law just doesn't do enough to curb distracted driving.

