Utah State

ksl.com

Utah lawmaker plans to introduce another bill banning handheld cellphones while driving

SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Carol Spackman Moss, D-Holladay, is not giving up her fight against distracted driving. The lawmaker says she plans to file yet another bill that would ban the use of handheld cellphones while driving, following four unsuccessful attempts in the past and an abandoned attempt earlier this year. While it's illegal to manipulate your phone while driving — such as texting, emailing or dialing a phone number — Moss said the law just doesn't do enough to curb distracted driving.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Murray Police warning public to be on lookout for scam

MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department is warning the public of a possible scam going on in the area. Murray Police say they have received multiple reports of people receiving a phone call from someone saying they are a Murray Police Officer. The caller goes on to say...
MURRAY, UT
KUTV

White Utahn meets new relatives after discovering Black DNA ancestry

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The journey of learning about the unknown parts of the Ritchie Family History Tree has been enlightening for Deena Hill of Mount Pleasant. She shared a perspective through her experiences as a white woman in learning about her Black ancestry. It’s a perspective that...
kslnewsradio.com

Eviction filings on the rise in Utah, compared to this time last year

SALT LAKE CITY — Eviction filings for the first six months of this year have increased by 46% over the same time in 2021, according to the Rental Housing Association of Utah. Despite the increase in evictions, RHAU says the evictions remain below pre-pandemic levels. The reason for the...
KUTV

Lehi corn maze makes list of top 10 in the country

LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A corn maze in Lehi has been named in USA Today's list of top 10 corn mazes in the country. This year, Cornbelly's maze followed a "Peter Pan" theme with the carved out phrase, "Never Grow Up." They ranked 10th on the list, with a maze in Maine taking first place.
ksl.com

As the 2022 water year comes to a close, how did Utah fare?

SALT LAKE CITY — Laura Haskell finds it difficult to describe the 2022 water year because it has been all over the place. The water year, which began in October 2021, started out very strong, leaving Utah's snowpack — the amount of water held in the snow that falls in the state's mountains — well above average heading into the actual 2022 calendar year.
NewsBreak
kmyu.tv

First series of opioid settlement payments makes its way to Utah

Salt Lake City — As the first opioid settlement funds begin to trickle into Utah's coffers, an 18-year period during which the state will receive millions annually officially begins. "Greed at its worst," said Mary McGann, a commissioner for Grand County. She wants the companies behind the opioid epidemic...
natureworldnews.com

Over 300 Animals Killed Illegally Within Two Months in Utah

Wildlife conservation officers in Utah report an increase in illegal animal killings ahead of the state's busiest hunting season, with the number exceeding 300 animals killed in the past two months. According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, 319 animals, such as 39 big game species like deer and...

