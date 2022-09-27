ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas City, TX

Comments / 3

Dis Pater
3d ago

Hope they had fun. Don't wreck a good thing with disrespectful behavior like last year. It wasn't so bad this year,there was no taking over a parking lot with twerking and us who live here year round hoping what happens at many events happening in our town. And thanks to our PD .

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Atlanta, TX
City
Texas City, TX
City
Galveston, TX
City
Austin, TX
Texas City, TX
Government
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Nightclub
blackchronicle.com

Only World War Surviving Battleship Raising Sinking Concerns – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

It’s the one surviving battleship that served in each world wars, having fought in Europe throughout World War I and towards the Nazis and the Japanese Army throughout World War II. But the best problem lately for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at occasions compelled staff to pump out about 2,000 gallons of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship.
GALVESTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KHOU

Houston weekend traffic alert: Major road closures to plan around

HOUSTON — If you plan on being out and about this weekend in Houston, you'll want to plan around these major road closures and construction alerts. Starting on Friday at 8 p.m., I-59/69 will be closed in both directions at I-610 West Loop as crews work to demolish the old I-610 southbound main lane bridge, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The closure will last until Monday at 5 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash with pickup truck in NW Houston

A motorcyclist died after a crash with a pickup truck at an intersection in northwest Houston, police say. According to police, the pickup truck was heading northbound on Ella Blvd and the motorcyclist was going eastbound on Pinemont Drive when the crash occurred around midnight Friday morning. Police say the...
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Santa Fe will have a community-wide pep rally

Santa Fe will have a community-wide pep rally for its Indians football team on Wednesday, October 5. The team will host Nederland for Homecoming and will also have the game featured as the Clear Media Game of the Week. The pep rally will follow the Homecoming parade. Brandon C. Williams,...
SANTA FE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy