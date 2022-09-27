Newton, Covington teams, Troy Christian’s Tanner Conklin advance to D-III boys district golf tournament

Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
dayton247now.com
Football Friday Scores - Week 7
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Below are scores from a busy Week 7 of high school football in the Miami Valley. Chaminade Julienne 45, Carroll 7 (Game of the Week)
Sidney Daily News
Football: Sidney offense shines in 56-26 win over West Carrollton
SIDNEY — The celebrations started at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Friday well before kickoff and lasted until the stadium cleared. Sidney matched its highest scoring total in the last three seasons in a 56-26 victory over West Carrollton and broke a two-game losing streak by winning the Miami Valley League Valley Division contest.
miamivalleytoday.com
Wednesday Prep Sports Roundup
SIDNEY — The Troy girls soccer team lost 2-0 at Sidney Wednesday. The Trojans are now 7-5 overall and 5-1 in the MVL, while Sidney improved to 8-2-1 overall and 6-0 in the MVL. Tippecanoe 3,. Fairborn 0. TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team improved to 10-2...
Covington, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Milton Union football team will have a game with Covington High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
miamivalleytoday.com
Covington homecoming court announced
COVINGTON — The Covington High School (CHS) Homecoming Court for 2022 has been selected, but due to the cancellation of this week’s football game, CHS will hold a “Buccs Homecoming Bash” on Friday night, Sept. 30. The event will include a variety of activities, including the...
miamivalleytoday.com
Week 7 TRC Football Preview
The Milton-Union football team will get an extra home game this week. The Bulldogs were supposed to be the opponent at Covington’s homecoming Friday night. But, with the game cancelled, the Bulldogs picked up Dohn Community Schools and will host them. Milton-Union is 6-0 and Dohn is 3-1. Bulldogs...
miamivalleytoday.com
Bradford homecoming court
BRADFORD — The homecoming crowning will be Friday evening, Sept. 30, at 6:30 p.m. followed by “The Buff ‘n Tuff” volleyball game and Powder Puff Football game starting at 7 p.m. The homecoming dance will be Saturday, Oct. 1, from 7 to 10 p.m. with the theme, 1980s disco.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami East-MVCTC FFA October Member of the Month
CASSTOWN — The October 2022 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Ty Roeth. Roeth is a junior and third year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. His parents are Mark and Paula Roeth of Troy. Roeth was selected because he had a very good start to...
Sidney Daily News
SHS Class of 1952 holds 70th reunion
BOTKINS — The Sidney High School Class of 1952 held its 70th class reunion Sept. 24 at the Inn Between in Botkins. Fifteen class members and their family and friends gathered for a luncheon and a walk down memory lane. Door prizes, hand painted by a class member, where given to three classmates: the one who traveled the farthest, one wit children living the farthest away, and one classmate with four generations in their family.
miamivalleytoday.com
THS senior percussionist selected for OMEA All-State Band
TROY — Nathan Weidner began his band career following in older sister Shana’s footsteps. Now, however, the Troy High School senior is going where few before him have. Weidner, a senior percussionist with the Troy High School band, recently learned he has been selected to be a part of the prestigious Ohio Music Education Association All-State Band.
Lima News
School delays for Friday, Sept. 30
Foggy conditions led some area schools to delay the start of classes Friday:. Crestview schools: Two-hour delay. Lincolnview schools: Two-hour delay. Van Wert schools: Two-hour delay. Second-grade trip to Fort Wayne Zoo postponed.
Boxing studio opens in Wapakoneta
WAPAKONETA — Overcomer Boxing Studio is a non-contact fitness boxing studio established in May of 2022 in Wapakoneta, Ohio by Faith Cisco PTA, PT. Cisco had experienced her own mental health struggles and decided to try shadow boxing. “I started boxing as a high school student. I started shadow...
dayton.com
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
After a wave of closures last month, the Miami Valley is seeing several new restaurants and breweries opening their doors. From a new crêpe shop and boba tea shop in Troy to a new pizza restaurant expanding to Dayton, here is a look at our September Restaurant Roundup. If...
tippnews.com
Sweet Spots in Miami County
Looking for that one specific candy? Whether it’s for nostalgia or something entirely new, check out these candy shops in Miami County to find that perfect treat!. Feel like a kid again at Grandpa Joe’s candy shop in Downtown Troy! Home to the world famous Candy Buffet and housing over 250 different candy bars from all over the world, Grandpa Joes is filled wall to wall with candies, toys, and sodas for you to enjoy.
miamivalleytoday.com
Edison State and Fastlane announce manufacturing pathway scholarship recipients
PIQUA — The Center for Workforce Development & Education at Edison State Community College and solutions resource partner Fastlane have announced the recipients of the 2022 Shelby County Manufacturing Pathway Scholarship. Jason Chaney, of Fort Loramie, Kloie Rogers, of Botkins, and Jacob Sherman, of Fort Loramie, were each awarded...
miamivalleytoday.com
Bethel LSD BOE to hold special meeting
TIPP CITY — The Board of Education of Bethel Local School District will hold a special meeting on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at 4:45 p.m. at the Bethel High School Media Center, 7490, State Route 201, Tipp City. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss, review, and approval...
wktn.com
Several HN Staff Members are Enjoying Homecoming Week as Alumni
Several Hardin Northern staff members are alumni of the school. The alumni staff members who were graduates of Hardin Northern were recognized during this Homecoming week. Shanda Dye, Bob Dysert, Jeff Price, Mike Crist, Nathan Ruhlen, Natasha Ayers, Darlene Wilson. 2nd Row-Left to Right. Brian Webb, Garrett Eikenbary, Curt King,...
dayton.com
Hot Head Burritos closes Dayton-area restaurant
Hot Head Burritos, located at 6228 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., has closed its doors. Kelly Gray, corporate officer and director of real estate for Hot Head Burritos, told Dayton.com they closed the Far Hills location on Sept. 26. She said the store never recouped its sales from COVID and they were struggling with continued staffing issues.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy 2022 homecoming court announced
The 2022 Troy homecoming court includes, front row from left to right, Nicholas McKibbon, Carter Evans, Nick Kawecki, Colin Stoltz, Connor Hutchinson, Trey Thomas-Ward, Kamron Khatibloo, Connor Moeller, Chris King , John Yelley, and back row from left to right, Kendra Kovacs, Leah Harnish, Hannah Duff, Kara Steinke, Hannah Bridge, Maci Addington, Allison Wolfe, Hannah Brooks, Reagan Duff and Danielle Duff. The king and queen will be announced before Friday’s game against Tippecanoe at Troy Memorial Stadium.
townandtourist.com
The 12 Best All-Inclusive Ohio Resorts (with Prices)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Ohio is defined by its major cities and the cultural scenes within them. The state contains several hot spots for professional sports, art, and more. Ohio is best...
