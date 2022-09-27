ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

blackchronicle.com

Only World War Surviving Battleship Raising Sinking Concerns – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

It’s the one surviving battleship that served in each world wars, having fought in Europe throughout World War I and towards the Nazis and the Japanese Army throughout World War II. But the best problem lately for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at occasions compelled staff to pump out about 2,000 gallons of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship.
GALVESTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Plan Your Weekend: October 6 to 9, 2022

Find the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Weekend Guide for Thursday, October 6 to Sunday, October 9, 2022. Have an event, attraction, or offering that we missed? Let us know at [email protected] or order a Boosted Calendar Listing and we’ll add it within one business day (usually sooner). Contact us at [email protected] to learn more.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston doctor first in the country to offer new cataracts procedure

HOUSTON - Cataracts are something that will affect each and every one of us as we age. It's basically sun damage to the eyes. A woman from Missouri City is one of the first patients to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology for cataracts. She's in awe of seeing clearly once more.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: October 2022

Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in October 2022. This month brings a bounty of fall festival fun, with the return of the Greek Festival, cultural celebrations, Ren Fest, Halloween, Día de Muertos, and much more.
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Santa Fe will have a community-wide pep rally

Santa Fe will have a community-wide pep rally for its Indians football team on Wednesday, October 5. The team will host Nederland for Homecoming and will also have the game featured as the Clear Media Game of the Week. The pep rally will follow the Homecoming parade. Brandon C. Williams,...
SANTA FE, TX
cw39.com

Hurricane Ian alters the U.S. weather pattern, delivers chilly 40s to Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Hurricane Ian will make another landfall today, likely arriving in South Carolina as a category one hurricane. The large counterclockwise wind field around Ian is altering the broad weather pattern in the U.S., delivering chilly air from the Midwest and Northeast all the way down to Greater Houston where temperatures Friday morning are the coldest since April.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PURSUIT ENDS IN DOWNTOWN HOUSTON

Montgomery County Precinct 4 attempted to stop a Jeep at SH 242 and I-69 northbound. The driver fled. A Splendora unit spotted it at East River and attempted to stop it. The Jeep wrecked but was able to get going again and fled south on I-69. Splendora Pollice and Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables stayed with the vehicle. A DPS helicopter also assisted. One of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Patrol units was able to get a successful spike on the Jeep. As they got into Harris County two HArris County units were given permission by their supervisor to shadow the pursuit. As they crossed Tidwell the driver who was the lone occupant threw out two baggies. As they got into downtown Houston the driver exited. As they got to Roberts Street he stopped and tried to flee. Splendora K-9 Kilo stopped him in his tracks, even though a slight piece of his arm was damaged from the bite. He will be transported to Ben Taub for evaluation and than to the Montgomery County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone, and for evading arrest.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Axios

What to plant this fall in Houston

Third-year gardener Shafaq here. Driving the gardening: I'm planting my fall/winter garden now that it's bearable to be outside. The cool front will help seeds germinate. I spoke to Remi Dorosh, an expert at Buchanan's Native Plants nursery, about the best things to plant right now. Here's what she recommended:
HOUSTON, TX

