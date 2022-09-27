Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
blackchronicle.com
Only World War Surviving Battleship Raising Sinking Concerns – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
It’s the one surviving battleship that served in each world wars, having fought in Europe throughout World War I and towards the Nazis and the Japanese Army throughout World War II. But the best problem lately for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at occasions compelled staff to pump out about 2,000 gallons of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship.
365thingsinhouston.com
Plan Your Weekend: October 6 to 9, 2022
Find the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Weekend Guide for Thursday, October 6 to Sunday, October 9, 2022. Have an event, attraction, or offering that we missed? Let us know at [email protected] or order a Boosted Calendar Listing and we’ll add it within one business day (usually sooner). Contact us at [email protected] to learn more.
fox26houston.com
Houston doctor first in the country to offer new cataracts procedure
HOUSTON - Cataracts are something that will affect each and every one of us as we age. It's basically sun damage to the eyes. A woman from Missouri City is one of the first patients to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology for cataracts. She's in awe of seeing clearly once more.
United Airlines cuts Houston international flight as it trims schedule
The Chicago-based carrier is dropping four cities from its network as part of a 12-route readjustment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: October 2022
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in October 2022. This month brings a bounty of fall festival fun, with the return of the Greek Festival, cultural celebrations, Ren Fest, Halloween, Día de Muertos, and much more.
Click2Houston.com
Meet the Sugar Land Woman Who Had a Generator Installed In Just 9 Days
HOUSTON – Pam Liedy is a first responder. She can’t leave town when disaster hits which is why a generator is a must for her home, and she found one fast with Generator Industries. Dennis Hart is Lead design Consultant with Generator Industries. He says customers should expect...
Tacos y Más: A brisket-Mexican food combo that draws crowds to north Houston
La Cruda Brand BBQ partners with Manuel's for weekend-only smoked brisket enchiladas and more.
What if Hurricane Ian hit Houston? Damage from storms surge would be seen miles inland
See what ABC13 Chief Forecaster David Tillman says would happen if the hypothetical hurricane were to hit our area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw39.com
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
DALLAS (KDAF) — Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling. A study put together by SmartAsset...
New DNA testing may ID severed head found at Lake Houston
It's a case that's never been solved. Four years ago, a woman's severed head was found in a trash bag near Lake Houston. Now, new DNA testing may be the key to identifying her - and a new law could lead to even more Texas cold cases being reopened.
thepostnewspaper.net
Santa Fe will have a community-wide pep rally
Santa Fe will have a community-wide pep rally for its Indians football team on Wednesday, October 5. The team will host Nederland for Homecoming and will also have the game featured as the Clear Media Game of the Week. The pep rally will follow the Homecoming parade. Brandon C. Williams,...
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in Houston
With Houston being the fourth largest city in the US, it's no surprise that this city has seen some disturbing crimes throughout its existence. Some gruesome and some just plain bizarre, here are ten Houston crimes that have shocked the nation:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Heights Boulevard gem on market for $2M; See inside home bedecked with stained glass
HOUSTON – One of the great joys of living in Houston is a walk down Heights Boulevard, looking at all the grand homes lining the well-known thoroughfare. Now, one of those gems -- on a double lot -- is for sale. The 1889 stunner at 1824 Heights Boulevard is...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Body found near Galveston school, man arrested for carrying gun near school, funeral for archbishop
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A terrifying discovery after a man’s body was found inside a dumpster right outside Austin Middle School in Galveston. Police tell us he’s a younger white male, possibly in his late...
Body found in school dumpster at Austin Middle School in Galveston
Galveston ISD says the investigation is not affecting classes at the campus.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Go inside this surprising waterfront home on the market in Kingwood for $770K
HOUSTON – Some listings jump out at us -- this one in Kingwood is one of those. The home at 2106 Lost Maples Trail is on the market for $770,000. The house has up to five bedrooms and three full and one half bathrooms. The 3,941 square-foot home sits on a 27,325 square-foot lot.
cw39.com
Hurricane Ian alters the U.S. weather pattern, delivers chilly 40s to Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Hurricane Ian will make another landfall today, likely arriving in South Carolina as a category one hurricane. The large counterclockwise wind field around Ian is altering the broad weather pattern in the U.S., delivering chilly air from the Midwest and Northeast all the way down to Greater Houston where temperatures Friday morning are the coldest since April.
League City family in 'nightmare' situation under Texas abortion law
A pregnant woman shares her story exclusively with ABC13 after learning at 15 weeks that her baby will not survive the pregnancy, but Texas laws will not allow an abortion.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PURSUIT ENDS IN DOWNTOWN HOUSTON
Montgomery County Precinct 4 attempted to stop a Jeep at SH 242 and I-69 northbound. The driver fled. A Splendora unit spotted it at East River and attempted to stop it. The Jeep wrecked but was able to get going again and fled south on I-69. Splendora Pollice and Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables stayed with the vehicle. A DPS helicopter also assisted. One of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Patrol units was able to get a successful spike on the Jeep. As they got into Harris County two HArris County units were given permission by their supervisor to shadow the pursuit. As they crossed Tidwell the driver who was the lone occupant threw out two baggies. As they got into downtown Houston the driver exited. As they got to Roberts Street he stopped and tried to flee. Splendora K-9 Kilo stopped him in his tracks, even though a slight piece of his arm was damaged from the bite. He will be transported to Ben Taub for evaluation and than to the Montgomery County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone, and for evading arrest.
What to plant this fall in Houston
Third-year gardener Shafaq here. Driving the gardening: I'm planting my fall/winter garden now that it's bearable to be outside. The cool front will help seeds germinate. I spoke to Remi Dorosh, an expert at Buchanan's Native Plants nursery, about the best things to plant right now. Here's what she recommended:
Comments / 0