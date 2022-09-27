Read full article on original website
Lewandowski leads Barça at Mallorca; Atlético tops Sevilla
Robert Lewandowski has scored again to lead Barcelona's 1-0 win at Mallorca as the Poland striker continues destroying defenses in his arrival to Spanish league
Zambo Anguissa shows off his attacking abilities for Napoli
André-Frank Zambo Anguissa produced the opening two scores in a 3-1 win over Torino to extend Napoli's unbeaten start and move the Partenopei three points clear at the top of Serie A
