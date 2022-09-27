Read full article on original website
CNET
Verizon's New Waterproof 5G Home Receiver Doubles Upload Speeds
Verizon 5G Home internet customers will soon be able to double their upload speeds thanks to a new 5G signal receiver, the carrier said Wednesday at Mobile World Congress in Las Vegas. The carrier launched its 5G Home internet in 2020 to get customers online through its mobile 5G network,...
Starlink speeds dip as more people flock to the satellite Internet service
Why it matters: Starlink Internet service is becoming increasingly popular among consumers seeking satellite connectivity as an alternative to traditional Internet service providers or in underserved / unserved regions. That is great news for SpaceX but the increased signups are having a negative impact on the platform's speed. According to...
Airgain® Releases Enhanced Fixed Wireless Access Antennas to Significantly Improve 5G Speed and Connectivity
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a global provider of wireless connectivity solutions, including embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems, announced today the introduction of its directional fixed wireless access (FWA) antennas. These FWA antennas significantly advance the future of indoor and outdoor 5G connectivity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005128/en/ Outdoor 5G FWA - 4x4 MIMO (Photo: Business Wire)
How Truist is betting on 5G to help it experiment with cutting-edge tech and cut costs
Truist is using 5G to help modernize its brand, as well as to reach the bank's goal of saving $1.6 billion in net costs.
Best TV antennas for rural areas of 2022
Cable TV may be flailing in the age of streaming, but classic over-the-air broadcasts are thriving—and to get the most out of those you need a classic TV antenna on your roof. As more and more people are “cord-cutting” by replacing their expensive cable packages with a selection of streaming services, many are finding this classic technology is perfect for filling the gap in locally specific content that you won’t get through Netflix or Apple TV+, such as news and sports. Much of this has been driven by the convenience of new, compact, apartment-friendly antennas like the Mohu Leaf, but for folks out further from cities that need some extra juice, TV antennas are still the same dependable workhorses as ever. Aerial antennas are actually better than ever, with some of the same basic hardware designs in use for over a century doing even more work as the broadcasts themselves have gone digital and become much more efficient. They may look intimidating, but we promise you won’t need an engineering degree to set up these, and we’re here to help you find the best TV antennas for rural areas to suit your particular needs and budget.
thefastmode.com
Nokia, Vodafone NZ to Accelerate Network Innovation with 5G-Advanced & 6G
Nokia announced it has signed an innovation focused Memorandum of Understanding with Vodafone NZ to collaborate on the development of new applications and services enabled by the capabilities of Nokia’s advanced mobile network technology. The collaborative agreement, which comes as the two organisations celebrate 30 years of partnership in...
daystech.org
TPG telecom confirms that the Vodafone 3G network will shut down in December 2023
TPG telecom, the corporate behind Vodafone, TPG, iiNet and felix to call a couple of manufacturers, has confirmed that it’s going to shutdown its 3G community on the fifteenth December 2023. For these prospects nonetheless utilizing a 3G solely gadget, that’s loads of time to replace to a 4G...
What is Software-Defined Networking and Why Is It the Future of Networking Connections?
Software-defined networking, otherwise known as SDN, raises the technology to a new level. It offers greater speed, flexibility, and security. Traditional networking uses the routing and switching protocols to determine the best path for moving traffic. With traditional networking, the routing protocol acts as the control plane, determining the flow of traffic by sending it out through the forwarding planes in the routers to the various network interfaces. With software-defined networks, the control planes can see the entire internet from a new vantage point.
techunwrapped.com
Slow Internet? Improve your browsing speed with this simple tweak
When we configure our equipment to connect to a Wi-Fi network, it remains associated with our equipment and, in turn, also in our Microsoft account or associated account. In this way, if we format the computer, it will not be necessary to re-enter the Wi-Fi connection data. When our equipment is close to one of these networks, it automatically connects, regardless of which is the best option, since not all of them offer us the same connection speed.
thefastmode.com
Sateliot, AWS Partner On Innovative Cloud Native 5G Satellite Network
Sateliot, a satellite telecommunications operator, is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build a cloud native 5G service designed to provide customers with secure and reliable narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) connectivity over non-terrestrial network using its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation. These revolutionary satellites act as cell towers from...
TechCrunch
Amazon expands Eero line and introduces Internet Backup
Amazon says that the Eero PoE 6 can go almost anywhere Ethernet cable can be pulled, including mounted on walls or ceilings. As for the Eero PoE Gateway, it’s Amazon’s first device with 10 Gigabit Ethernet, delivering what one would assume is a speedy wired experience. Both new...
futurumresearch.com
5G Factor Video Research Note: Deutsche Telekom Gives Mavenir Thumbs Up to Replace Huawei and Deliver Cloud-Native 5G Core
For this vignette of a recent episode of the Futurum Tech Webcast, part of the 5G Factor series, analysts Ron Westfall and Shelly Kramer assess the market implications of Deutsche Telekom (DT) selecting Mavenir to provide Europe’s largest operator with a new cloud-native 5G core solution and advance its decision to replace Huawei in the mobile core.
techunwrapped.com
Speed up your home WiFi network with devolo WiFi 6 repeaters
The manufacturer devolo has recently presented its new Wi-Fi 6 repeaters with WiFi Mesh technology, the new models are the devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 3000 and the devolo Wi-Fi Repeater 5400. Both have the same features in terms of software and that have Wi-Fi 6, the superior model has more antennas in order to provide greater real performance for the WiFi trunk link and also for customers. Today at RedesZone we are going to explain its main characteristics and in what scenarios we can use them.
thefastmode.com
pSemi Announces Production Readiness of its New 5G mmWave Switch
PSemi®, a Murata company focused on semiconductor integration, announced the production readiness of a new SP4T switch targeted for wideband and high frequency applications up to 67 GHz. New pSemi mmWave switch supports wireless infrastructure, test and measurement, non-terrestrial networks and point-to-point communication systems. An industry-first, this compact and...
thefastmode.com
Arrcus, Vmware to Help CSPs Deliver Next-gen Services from Edge to Cloud
Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in cloud-to-edge network infrastructure, announced the next evolution in their partnership with VMware, focused on transforming telco networks to deliver next-gen services from the edge to the cloud. The expanded partnership will provide communication service providers with the ability to monetize...
thefastmode.com
Keysight, F5 & AMD to Demo 5G Terabit Scale Traffic at MWC Las Vegas
Keysight Technologies announced that the company’s CyPerf, a software-based cloud native traffic generator, will be used to demonstrate the performance capability of the F5 BIG-IP® Next Edge Firewall cloud-native network function (CNF), powered by the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors at AMD’s Booth W1.720, during MWC to be held September 28-30, 2022.
thefastmode.com
SoftAtHome Powers Swisscom's New Wi-Fi 6E Box
SoftAtHome, an independent software company for broadband, video, and analytics, have played an active part in Swisscom's new WLAN-Box 3, based on Wi-Fi 6E. With this new triband Mesh repeater and WLAN access point, Swisscom provides the best Wi-Fi experience of the moment. SoftAtHome's Wifi'ON enables the WLAN-Box 3 to provide end-users with improved in-home connectivity and a great Internet experience thanks to the new capabilities offered by the Wi-Fi 6E standard.
ADVA launches market’s first pluggable 10G edge demarcation device
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- ADVA (FSE: ADV) today launched the industry’s first pluggable 10Gbit/s demarcation SFP+ device specifically designed for space-constrained environments. The ADVA NIDPlug+™ enables high-speed demarcation in the field where it’s not possible to use a traditional device. Consuming less than 2.5 watts and requiring no additional floor space, the device provides enterprises and communication service providers (CSPs) with the comprehensive management capabilities needed to deliver strict SLA-based Carrier Ethernet. With standards-compliant performance assurance and service activation testing, it integrates seamlessly into existing networks and enables MEF 3.0-compliant mobile and business services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005933/en/ ADVA’s NIDPlug+™ is a key tool for delivering 10G Carrier Ethernet services wherever they’re needed (Photo: Business Wire)
Quectel Announces New SC680A LTE Smart Module to Drive Digital Transformation and Machine Vision AI Applications
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announces that it has released its new SC680A smart module which features broad connectivity options including LTE Cat 6, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0 with powerful system performance and rich multimedia functions. The SC680A smart module is targeted towards mid-tier IoT devices including POS and payment terminals, industrial handhelds for logistics and warehousing, in-vehicle infotainment and dashcam solutions as well as micro-mobility applications and small electric cars. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005031/en/ Quectel’s new SC680A LTE smart module (Photo: Business Wire)
What Is Fiber Internet, Anyway?
Steph Mickelson is a freelance writer based in Northwest Wisconsin who specializes in real estate, building materials, and design. When she's not writing, she can be found juggling kids and coffee. published Yesterday. When you open up the internet browser on your phone, computer, or tablet, you probably expect a...
