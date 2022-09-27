Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
scttx.com
SH7, Cummings Street in Joaquin Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash
October 2, 2022 - The intersection of Cummings Street and State Highway 7 was the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, October 1, 2022. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Keith Jones, at 5:45pm a white 2020 white Dodge 2500 pickup truck owned by Texas Flood and driven by Koy Jason Lane Burks, 25, of Overton was southbound on Cummings Street in Joaquin. As Burks approached the intersection with State Highway 7 (SH7) West he attempted to stop; however, he unintentionally depressed the accelerator and the truck entered SH7.
OFFICIALS: East Texas man injured child by 'intentionally' putting her in tub of 143-degree water
LUFKIN, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars after reportedly seriously injuring a child in scalding water. According to the Angelina County District Attorney's Office, on Sept. 26, around 1:40 p.m., Lufkin police were called to an area hospital regarding a juvenile burn victim. When authorities arrived,...
20-Year-Old April Julissa Cavazos Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Nacogdoches County (Nacogdoches County, TX)
According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday night. The officials stated that a 20-year-old woman got into a [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Gregg County Sheriff seeking information on stolen ATV
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Sheriff’s office is seeking information regarding the alleged theft of a black and camo Can-Am. According to officials, the camo Can-Am was stolen Sept. 29 from northern Gregg County. If anyone has any information regarding the case or location of the ATV, contact Investigator Jonathan Prior at […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 woman struck, killed by car while in physical altercation in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a physical altercation that led to a woman's death when a car struck her in the road Tuesday night. According to the sheriff's office, the wreck happened between Nacogdoches and Garrison around 8 p.m. in the 16000...
52 bicycles given out to students from Jacksonville PD
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Police Department took to Facebook on Saturday in order to thank their sponsors for helping give away 52 bicycles to Jacksonville ISD students. According to the post, every student from Pre-K to 6th grade participated in a coloring contest. A Boy and girl were chosen from each grade on […]
Officials: Child’s skin was ‘badly burned’ after being put in hot water, Lufkin man arrested
NOTE: This article might be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised. LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man was arrested after being accused of burning a child in a bathtub, said the Angelina County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1. Miguel Gonzalez was charged with injury to a child for the incident that […]
KLTV
Nacogdoches County woman killed by passing vehicle after fight
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman hit by a vehicle after an altercation Tuesday night. April Julissa Cavazos, 20, of Nacogdoches County, was struck by a vehicle on the southbound lane of U.S. 59 north of Nacogdoches, in the 16000 block, around 8:05 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
12newsnow.com
Buna man's short-lived escape from Jasper County deputies earns him more charges
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Buna man's short-lived flight for freedom on Wednesday after being arrested by Jasper County deputies earned him more charges to go along with the felony charge he was initially arrested for. Deputies arrested Jacob Connally, 34, of Buna, on Wednesday along County Road 722 in...
kjas.com
Deputies look for suspect in armed robbery in Brookeland
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says a Brookeland convenience store was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the Valero on Highway 96, shortly before 6:00, when the clerk reported the crime. The department says the suspect was a white male of medium build, wearing a black...
Sheriff: The remains of missing Trinity County couple have been found
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Sheriff Woody Wallace released a statement Saturday night saying the remains of the missing Trinity County couple, 60-year-old Karen Waters and 56-year-old Clayton Waters, have been found. “After a great lengthy investigation, we feel that we have located the remains of who we believe are Karen Waters and Clayton Waters. […]
KETK GIVES BACK: Angelina County Sheriff’s Office
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – KETK Gives Back visited the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday to recognize them for their service. Sheriff Greg Sanches said they have a good group of people at their office. “They do a good job, and I’m proud of them,” he said. The sheriff also said people share their […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Overturned chicken truck causing traffic delays in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Saturday afternoon for a crash involving an overturned chicken truck on SH 21. According to a press release, DPS is clearing the scene of a crash on SH 21 East outside of Nacogdoches. Motorist should choose alternate routes until the scene is […]
kjas.com
Man accused of stabbing mother scheduled for trial soon
Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle says a man who is accused of stabbing and injuring his mother is scheduled for trial soon. Pickle says Charles Adams, Jr., 31, is accused of stabbing and cutting 54-year-old Wanda Kay Jackson on Sunday, September 19th, 2021. Jasper Police responded to at 510...
Nacogdoches Sheriff Gives Update on Fatal Auto/Pedestrian Crash
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation related to a fatal automobile-pedestrian crash that occurred Tuesday night between Appleby and Garrison in Nacogdoches County. The fatal crash is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to a report, at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, 911 dispatchers...
KTRE
Hwy 103 East Bridge at Lake Sam Rayburn now cleared
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As of 6:55 p.m., the bridge is cleared. Traffic is flowing normally. TxDOT Lufkin has reported a wreck on the bridge on Hwy 103 at Lake Sam Rayburn. The crash involves several vehicles, and traffic is stop and go. DPS troopers are directing traffic. Be prepared for delays and use caution if you must travel this route. Reduce your speed, TxDOT says.
KTRE
Namesake of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, current chaplain share common connection to Poland
Tyler Sister Cities delegation incorporates barbecue, dancing into citizen diplomacy in Poland. While Polish and English may sound vastly different, the Tyler Sister Cities delegation is quickly learning they speak the same language as their counterparts in Jelenia Góra: barbecue. Art in the Park aims to bring out Lufkin’s...
Henderson Police looking for two persons of interest in theft
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson Police Department said on Thursday they are looking for two individuals in relation to a theft. The two people are are only persons of interest, according to authorities. Officials say to call 903-657-3512 if you have any information.
KTRE
Wood County veteran raises funds for St. Jude Children’s Hospital
Namesake of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, current chaplain share common connection to Poland. The namesake of Tyler’s CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital and a current chaplain serving there share an interesting connection. Tyler Sister Cities delegation incorporates barbecue, dancing into citizen diplomacy in Poland. Updated: 11 hours ago.
Jasper County Sheriff's Office asking for help after pony was found in Brookeland
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office are asking for the community's help after a pony was found in Brookeland. The pony was found on FM 1007 near the Brushy Creek near Audubon Hills. It was captured and put in a secure location. Anyone who...
Comments / 0