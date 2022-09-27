ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scttx.com

SH7, Cummings Street in Joaquin Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash

October 2, 2022 - The intersection of Cummings Street and State Highway 7 was the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, October 1, 2022. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Keith Jones, at 5:45pm a white 2020 white Dodge 2500 pickup truck owned by Texas Flood and driven by Koy Jason Lane Burks, 25, of Overton was southbound on Cummings Street in Joaquin. As Burks approached the intersection with State Highway 7 (SH7) West he attempted to stop; however, he unintentionally depressed the accelerator and the truck entered SH7.
JOAQUIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gregg County Sheriff seeking information on stolen ATV

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Sheriff’s office is seeking information regarding the alleged theft of a black and camo Can-Am. According to officials, the camo Can-Am was stolen Sept. 29 from northern Gregg County. If anyone has any information regarding the case or location of the ATV, contact Investigator Jonathan Prior at […]
GREGG COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Lufkin, TX
Accidents
City
Hemphill, TX
Lufkin, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lufkin, TX
City
Milam, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

52 bicycles given out to students from Jacksonville PD

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Police Department took to Facebook on Saturday in order to thank their sponsors for helping give away 52 bicycles to Jacksonville ISD students. According to the post, every student from Pre-K to 6th grade participated in a coloring contest. A Boy and girl were chosen from each grade on […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches County woman killed by passing vehicle after fight

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman hit by a vehicle after an altercation Tuesday night. April Julissa Cavazos, 20, of Nacogdoches County, was struck by a vehicle on the southbound lane of U.S. 59 north of Nacogdoches, in the 16000 block, around 8:05 p.m.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire#Apartment Complex#Log Building#Sister City#Fire Fighters#Accident
kjas.com

Deputies look for suspect in armed robbery in Brookeland

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says a Brookeland convenience store was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the Valero on Highway 96, shortly before 6:00, when the clerk reported the crime. The department says the suspect was a white male of medium build, wearing a black...
BROOKELAND, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK GIVES BACK: Angelina County Sheriff’s Office

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – KETK Gives Back visited the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday to recognize them for their service. Sheriff Greg Sanches said they have a good group of people at their office. “They do a good job, and I’m proud of them,” he said. The sheriff also said people share their […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kjas.com

Man accused of stabbing mother scheduled for trial soon

Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle says a man who is accused of stabbing and injuring his mother is scheduled for trial soon. Pickle says Charles Adams, Jr., 31, is accused of stabbing and cutting 54-year-old Wanda Kay Jackson on Sunday, September 19th, 2021. Jasper Police responded to at 510...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Hwy 103 East Bridge at Lake Sam Rayburn now cleared

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As of 6:55 p.m., the bridge is cleared. Traffic is flowing normally. TxDOT Lufkin has reported a wreck on the bridge on Hwy 103 at Lake Sam Rayburn. The crash involves several vehicles, and traffic is stop and go. DPS troopers are directing traffic. Be prepared for delays and use caution if you must travel this route. Reduce your speed, TxDOT says.
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Wood County veteran raises funds for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

Namesake of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, current chaplain share common connection to Poland. The namesake of Tyler’s CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital and a current chaplain serving there share an interesting connection. Tyler Sister Cities delegation incorporates barbecue, dancing into citizen diplomacy in Poland. Updated: 11 hours ago.
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy