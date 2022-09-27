ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

WRAL

Police say Durham shooting of Bull City United employee was targeted

Reshaun Cates was shot and killed off an I-85 exit ramp in Durham on Sunday. Cates worked for Bull City United, an organization that works to curb violence.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Durham police respond to fatal shooting off Hillandale Road, I-85

The Durham Police Department said Sunday it is investigating a fatal shooting off the Hillandale Interstate 85 exit ramp in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Stabbing reported at Four Oaks motel

Police officers in Four Oaks on Sunday night responded to a stabbing at a motel.
FOUR OAKS, NC
WRAL

Police looking for hit-and-run driver in Raleigh

Police officers are searching for the driver who hit a man and sped away.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Man found shot dead in car off 85 exit ramp in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Police Department said Sunday it is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday afternoon on the off ramp of I-85 North and Hillandale Road. Durham police said officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call shortly after 12:50 p.m. When they arrived, officers said they...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Two days of fun at the 20th annual Show, Shine, Shag & Dine Antique and Classic Car Show

This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance County Economic Development. For the 20th year, Henderson, NC, will be the proud home of the Show, Shine, Shag & Dine Antique and Classic Car Show. This event will be held on October 14th and 15th, 2022, in downtown Henderson and will feature various activities for the whole family. The car show will include a variety of antique and classic cars from all over the country, and there will also be a truck show featuring vehicles manufactured by the former Henderson-based Corbitt Company.
HENDERSON, NC
WRAL

Some Wake teachers will get $2k bonuses for new training

Wake County Public School System teachers who complete required training for the state's new reading curriculum could earn bonuses of up to $2,000 over the next two school years. The Wake County Board of Education approved the bonuses during its consent agenda Tuesday.
CARY, NC
WRAL

Wake school board, superintendent extend contract under new name

CARY, N.C. — The Wake County Board of Education has extended the Wake County Public School System superintendent’s contract another year. It now expires June 30, 2026. It’ll be under a new name: Catty Quiroz Moore. That’s after Moore, who has long gone by Cathy, said “Cathy” contradicts some federal identification documents. She first mentioned the problem during a board meeting last month, noting “Catty” is her given Hispanic name.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

State investigating 2,000-gallon oil spill near Clayton High School

Strong winds and heavy rains from Hurricane Ian are being blamed for a kerosene oil spill in Johnston County. The National Response Center said 2000 gallons of the fuel poured into a creek near Main Street behind Clayton High School.
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL

When to go virtual? Wake leaders define limits of remote learning

The Wake County Board of Education has now defined what constitutes an “emergency” for using remote learning instead of in-person learning. The board approved a policy Tuesday to define when remote learning can be used, as state law limits schools to up to five days in the event of an emergency. Some board members had proposed defining an “emergency situation.”
WAKE COUNTY, NC

